Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
Newly-sworn-in Republican Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders is defending her decision to kick off her time in office by banning the teaching of CRT in schools, the use of the term “Latinx” in government, and dismantling five committees created by her GOP predecessor to advise on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huckabee Sanders, who has never held public elected office before, and has no experience managing a large bureaucracy, is taking over a state that has the sixth-highest per-capita COVID death rate and the fifteenth-highest per-capita COVID case rate. Arkansas is ranked 49th in health care and 41st in education, according to U.S. News & World Report.
“It’s incredibly important that we do things to protect the students in our state,” Governor Huckabee Sanders told Fox News’ Shannon Bream, defending her ban on CRT, which is not taught in Arkansas public schools. “We have to make sure that we are not indoctrinating our kids and that these policies and these ideas never see the light of day, we should never teach our kids to hate America or that America is a racist and evil country. In fact, it should be the exact opposite.”
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
“Our job is to protect the students,” she continued. “And we’re gonna take steps every single day to make sure we do exactly that. And that’s the reason I signed the executive order. I’m proud of the fact that we’re taking those steps and we’re going to continue to do it every single day that I’m in office.”
During her inaugural address last week Huckabee Sanders promised, “As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world, not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda.”
The former Trump White House press secretary told Fox News Sunday she also wants to eliminate the state income tax while rolling out what she called a “huge education reform package.”
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist Founder of Pastors for Trump ‘Pretty Sure’ Martin Luther King Would Have Been a ‘MAGA’ Republican
“We’re going to do the largest most aggressive conservative education reform package here in the next legislative session in Arkansas,” she pledged.
The Fox News host pressed the new governor on prioritizing the elimination of the term “Latinx” in government. Huckabee Sanders defended the move, declaring, “Our focus is again making sure we’re protecting our our citizens by not using culturally insensitive language. During the course of the transition we saw multiple instances of this term being used and individuals actually on payroll with this term, and we want to make sure that we are focused on empowering our citizens, only three percent of Hispanics actually use that term and many find it offensive.”
Huckabee Sanders tweeted a clip of her Fox News interview and declared, “I am proud to have signed an executive order prohibiting leftist indoctrination and CRT in the classroom.”
Watch below or at this link.
‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy appeared to casually brush off that a campaign aide to freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), a proven serial liar, reportedly impersonated McCarthy’s chief of staff in fundraising efforts over a period of several years.
“Wealthy donors received calls and emails from a man who said he was Dan Meyer, McCarthy’s chief of staff, during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, according to people familiar with the matter. His name was actually Sam Miele, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign,” CNBC reported last week.
“One board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition said he supported Santos in part because of the congressman’s false claim that he was Jewish.”
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
Quoting ethics and legal experts, CNBC reports, “the impersonation of McCarthy’s chief of staff could have broken the law.”
But CNBC also notes that “McCarthy’s spokesman did not respond to repeated requests for comment.”
What could prove to be problematic for the Speaker is, in fact, the timing of when he knew and why he presumably did not contact authorities when he found out.
“I never knew all about his resume or not but I always had a few questions,” McCarthy admitted Monday. That ties into reports that suggest McCarthy may have known illicit acts were being performed, in his name.
“You know, I didn’t know about that, it happened. They corrected but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy insisted, in what could be seen as an especially evasive response. “I didn’t know about it until a later date though, unfortunately,” he said, repeating himself.
The reporter in the clip below did not appear to ask McCarthy when he knew, but if he knew.
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin notes that The New York Times, “reported that Dan Conston, the head of the main House GOP super PAC and a close McCarthy ally, expressed private concerns that George Santos could be exposed as a fraud. It seems reasonable to ask, what did Kevin McCarthy know about George Santos and when did he know it?”
That New York Times article appears to be this one published Friday, but CNBC points to a Washington Times report from last month that reads: “McCarthy’s team first learned about a Santos staffer impersonating the speaker’s chief of staff in August 2021, the Times wrote. The publication said the staffer would call donors pretending to be Meyer and send follow-up emails from a fake address.”
Conservative Bill Kristol observes, “McCarthy seems to have known in 2021 a Santos staffer was impersonating McCarthy’s chief of staff, and he did nothing to inform those who were duped or the public. Nor did he stop Santos from running in 2022. The Santos scandal is also a McCarthy scandal.”
Law professor, political commentator, former U.S. Attorney, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman also suggests McCarthy may have known.
“Turns out many in the George Santos sphere knew that he was a fraud. Campaign staffers quit because of it. And one person who was worried Santos would be exposed as a fraud was known to an ally of an important DC personnage: Kevin McCarthy. Odds that he never told his ally?”
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Sunday tweeted he and fellow New York Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman are sending “a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Leadership, asking who knew what when about the web of lies surrounding George Santos. The public has a right to know what House Republican leaders knew about Mr. Santos.”
“In light of recent public reporting indicating that each of you had at least some knowledge of the web of lies used by Congressman George Santos to deceive his voters long before they became public,” Torres and Goldman say, “we write to request that you proactively and forthrightly cooperate with all current and future investigations into Mr. Santos, including the investigation by the House Committee on Ethics that Speaker McCarthy confirmed this week. In addition, we urge you to inform the American people about your knowledge of Mr. Santos’s web of deceit prior to the election so that the public understands whether and to what extent you were complicit in Mr. Santos’s fraud on his voters,” the letter reads.
The two Democrats last week filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against Santos.
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
McCarthy: I never knew all about his resume or not but I always had a few questions
Question: What about pretending to be your chief of staff? pic.twitter.com/QNh1ywXwDs
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2023
George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) had a broader relationship than previously known with Andrew Intrater,
a businessman who is the cousin of a known Russian oligarch, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
“Andrew Intrater and his wife each gave the maximum $5,800 to Santos’ main campaign committee and tens of thousands more since 2020 to committees linked to him, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission,” reported Isaac Stanley-Becker and Rosalind S. Helderman. However, “The relationship between Santos and Intrater goes beyond campaign contributions, according to a statement made privately by Santos in 2020 and a court filing the following year in a lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against a Florida-based investment firm, Harbor City Capital, where Santos worked for more than a year.”
Santos, who has faced a cascading scandal for lying about every aspect of his personal life on the campaign trail, previously claimed he was never alerted to possible fraud going on at Harbor City Capital, but a now-deleted tweet reveals he in fact was alerted to it two years ago by a prospective client.
“Taken together, the evidence suggests Santos may have had a business relationship with Intrater as Santos was first entering politics in 2020,” said the report. “It also shows, according to the SEC filing, that Intrater put hundreds of thousands of dollars into Santos’ onetime employer, Harbor City, which was accused by regulators of running a Ponzi scheme.”
Intrater’s lavish spending on Santos’ campaign, and committees supporting it, was first reported last December, along with Santos’ boasts at the Conservative Political Action Conference that he had been to Moscow “many times in [his] career.”
Intrater is the cousin of Viktor Vekselberg, a known Russian oligarch who has bragged about his ties to U.S. politics and has been sanctioned for his role in the Russian energy industry. Last April, Vekselberg’s $90 million yacht was seized by Spanish authorities in the port of Palma del Mallorca.
“While Intrater is a U.S. citizen, his company, the investment firm Columbus Nova, has historically had extensive ties to the business interests of his Russian cousin. As recently as 2018, when Vekselberg was sanctioned by the Treasury Department, his conglomerate was Columbus Nova’s largest client, the company confirmed to The Post that year,” said the report. “Intrater’s interactions in 2016 and 2017 with Michael Cohen, who at the time was working as a lawyer for Donald Trump, were probed during special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links between Trump and the Kremlin. Intrater’s company paid the lawyer and self-described Trump fixer to identify deals for his business, and court records show they exchanged hundreds of texts and phone calls.”
READ: Getting lung cancer to own the libs: House Republicans want to make smoking great again
Kevin McCarthy Vows to Release All Jan. 6 Info ‘Exactly’ in Style of Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he is looking to Elon Musk’s model of the so-called “Twitter files” to release all information Congress has collected about the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021.
In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo accused Democrats of “railroading” Republicans with the Jan. 6 Committee.
“The best way to handle this is exactly the way Elon Musk [handled it],” McCarthy said. “Just put all the information out there and let people see what is truth and what is not.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump rants about ‘investigation nightmare’ after boast about turning Mar-a-Lago into a ‘walled fortress’
“So, the best way to do that is to release the tapes,” he added. “People can know for themselves instead of picking and choosing what views they want people to see.”
McCarthy said that he had not personally viewed the footage from Jan. 6.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
