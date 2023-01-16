'STOLLEN'
‘Trump Hating Thug’: Ex-President Accuses Special Counsel Investigating Him of Running a ‘Gestapo Type Operation’
Donald Trump is continuing his attacks again the U.S. Dept. of Justice special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate his possibly criminal handling of classified documents.
On his Truth Social platform Monday, Trump in a unique and caustic manner wrote: “The FBI (Fake Bureau of Investigation) & the Department of Injustice, together with the Trump Hating Thug, Jack Smith, are interviewing, harassing, and subpoenaing people that work for me relative to the Boxes Hoax, & the ‘Peacefully & Patriotically’ speech I made at the January 6th protest of the Rigged and Stollen Presidential Election, where so many have been treated horribly and Unconstitutionally.”
The twice-impeached one-term ex-president presumably was referring to his “Big Lie” claims of a stolen presidential election, and not the German Christmas fruit pastry.
“This is a Gestapo type operation! Are they doing this to the Biden people? I don’t think so!” Trump concluded.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance earlier on Monday explained how the two classified document investigations aren’t remotely similar.
“The detail that seems to be getting overlooked in the Biden documents stories: none of this would have come to light if Biden’s team had just stashed away what they found. We are where we are because they acted honestly and with integrity,” Vance tweeted.
“There is a lot of concern that Biden’s sins will cancel out Trump’s. But that’s not how the law works. Unless we are irretrievably broken, the special counsels will assess each case on its merits. Trump’s conduct/obstruction can be criminal, w/out Biden’s meriting prosecution,” Vance, a professor of law and popular MSNBC legal contributor, added.
“Example: Tom wants to kill X. Tom gets his car in place & runs them down at a stoplight, killing them. Meanwhile Bob is distracted while driving when someone who runs into the street. He accidentally hits X, killing them. You get the point. The key is intent. Apples to oranges.”
“Facts still matter; they have to,” Vance concluded. “As frustrating as it may seem in the moment, armed with them, we can have conversations that encourage people over time to see the hypocrisy.”
