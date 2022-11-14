RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
Political experts are warning about a group of nearly 60 far-right wing politicos including Ginni Thomas, Matt Schlapp, and Cleta Mitchell who reportedly will issue a letter calling for the House and Senate to delay votes on leadership positions including Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader.
Axios’ Jonathan first reported the news, posting at least part of the letter and the list of signatories (below).
Some of the other more recognizable names on the letter include Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff; Cleta Mitchell, the attorney who The New York Times calls the “architect of Donald J. Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election”; former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis; former U.S. Senator and former Heritage Foundation president Jim DeMint (R-SC); former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, the right wing activist and head of the organization responsible for the Citizens United Supreme Court lawsuit that made countless billions of dark money in political elections legal.
READ MORE: ‘Heist’: Ginni Thomas Tells J6 Committee Election Was Stolen, Says She Never Discussed Efforts to Overturn With Spouse
Also, white supremacist and disgraced former U.S. Congressman Steve King (R-IA); convicted felon and disgraced former U.S. Congressman Steve Stockman (R-TX), right-wing religious extremist Kenneth Blackwell of the Family Research Council, which is on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, and others.
“The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully present a persuasive coherent vision of who we are, what we stand for, and what we will do,” the letter reads. “Many current elections are still undecided. There should be no rushed leadership elections.”
“Conservative Members of the House and Senate have called for the leadership elections to be delayed,” it adds, not naming which ones. “We strongly urge both Houses of Congress to postpone the formal Leadership elections until after the December 6 runoff in Georgia and all election results are fully decided.”
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas ‘Intertwined’ With ‘Vast’ Campaign Pressuring Supreme Court to Overturn Roe: Report
Experts are weighing in and issuing warnings.
“Note at least 3 people on this letter–Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell–are almost certainly subjects of the Jan6 investigation,” observed civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler. “So this is partly a crime-protection racket, signed by Clarence Thomas’ spouse.”
HuffPost’s White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, who once in a press conference asked Donald Trump if he regretted “all the lying,” likened the list to “a coup-plotters reunion.”
Politico Senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, who has done extensive reporting on the January 6 insurrection, commented, “some of these people are experts at seeking delays of elections.”
READ MORE: ‘Fraud’: Legal Expert Stunned After Trump Appears to Admit He Used DOJ to Interfere in Florida’s 2018 Election
Investigative journalist and columnist Dave Troy, who has done extensive reporting on Vladimir Putin, noted: “All this makes me ask is what these clowns (Ginni Thomas, Cleta Mitchell, Mark Meadows et al) are planning between now and December 6, and how to stop whatever it is. Are they planning to poison someone? What is it this time?”
“Why aren’t these people in jail, anyway?” he also asked.
Legal pundit and senior fellow at the right wing Cato Institute, Walter Olson: “Note many signatories in common with Dec. 2020 group letter urging state legislatures to appoint replacement slates of Trump electors where voters had chosen Biden. Likely a product of the same ‘Conservative Action Project.'”
The American Independent’s senior political reporter Emily C. Singer simply called it a “who’s who of insurrection supporting Republicans.”
“So you’re telling me that Ginni Thomas, Mark Meadows and Matt Schlapp want to interfere in an ANOTHER election,” wrote Attorney Adam Cohen of Lawyers for Good Government. “Folks, even if the Democrats retain the House, we cannot rest. Because these people won’t.”
Read the letter below or at this link.
Per source: collection of prominent conservative movement figures — incl Heritage President Kevin Roberts — will be releasing a letter calling for delay to House and Senate leadership elections. pic.twitter.com/ON8c1dvIyl
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 14, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, in a neck-and-neck race – although currently losing against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs – is blasting the state she wants to run, calling it a “banana republic,” because not all votes have been counted yet. “Banana republic” is a racist, derogatory term.
One local columnist thinks GOP candidates complaining need to “grow up.”
“This is just an embarrassment. People of Arizona are just sick and tired of elections being run like some banana republic,” Lake, a Trump-endorsed ultra MAGA election denier who fully supports his “Big Lie,” said to Newsmax on Thursday.
“We won’t have it anymore,” she insisted, not explaining to her supporters that Republicans are literally the reason why votes in Arizona take so long to count.
READ MORE: ‘We Are on the Right Path’: Biden Takes Victory Lap Over ‘Unabashedly Good’ Economic News
“We’re going to win this, everybody in this state news we’re going to win it – I was running against a basement candidate who didn’t even campaign,” Lake claimed falsely.
Lake said Hobbs, “didn’t debate, and the people didn’t vote for her; there was zero excitement.”
“This is ridiculous.”
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R) claims the state’s elections are being run “like we’re in some Banana Republic”:
“The people didn’t vote for [Katie Hobbs] … this is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/KfpWlkWYFO
— The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022
On MSNBC Wednesday night Vaughn Hilliard reported that since she began her campaign she has been alleging fraud, but refused to name any names or report anyone to authorities. On Tuesday Hilliard almost scolded her for suggesting there had been irregularities in the voting process.
And back in August Hilliard had a heated interview with Lake, challenging her to provide proof of her claims of fraud, which she did not.
WATCH: @VaughnHillyard confronts Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud https://t.co/9rEcrr4IiE pic.twitter.com/gKdsV1yWSY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 2, 2022
At Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts wrote, “Oh, grow up, candidates. There’s a reason Arizona election results are taking forever.”
READ MORE: ‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
“Kari Lake was vowing to call the Arizona Legislature into a special session because she didn’t get a balloon drop on election night,” Roberts added. “Do you need a timeout? That’s what I used to ask my toddler sons when they’d throw themselves onto the floor, kicking and screaming, because they didn’t get their way.”
Roberts also mocked Lake, seemingly suggesting she does not know how the government of the state she wants to run works.
“Kari Lake was on Fox, complaining about ‘shoddy elections that are run by imbeciles’ and vowing a special session of the Legislature – though I’m not sure why a special session would be needed given that the Legislature will convene just seven days after our new governor takes office.”
“Oh, grow up,” Roberts repeated, standing up for elections workers who are “following the law.”
“For the adults in the room,” she explains, “what’s happening now with the delay in counting was entirely expected. It’s the product of close races and an early ballot system created by Republicans and run by Republicans.”
“A process that was made difficult because of the very Republicans who are now pitching a fit.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, a Christian nationalist, conspiracy theorist, and Big Lie promoter, got a big laugh from supporters when she responded to a question about protecting school children from mass shootings by mocking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year old husband Paul Pelosi,
Paul Pelosi is in intensive care right now after being attacked inside their home by a hammer-wielding man who has now admitted he wanted to “break her kneecaps” as “a warning to other members of Congress.”
“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake said on stage during an interview-style event Monday. “They act like it is.”
“Nancy Pelosi – well she’s got protection when she’s in D.C.” Lake said in what appeared to be a pre-written line.
READ MORE: Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
“Apparently her house didn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake mocked in a line that drew laughter from the audience and the host.
“If our lawmakers have protection, if our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives, our children, should have protection.”
In the short clip, Lake did not appear to offer any solutions to the gun crisis that America faces, nor did she say how she would protect children in Arizona’s schools.
Veteran journalist Justin Glawe responded by saying he was not sure “how you describe a political party” that “Threatens violence if they don’t get their way,” “Carries it out in an attempt to overturn an election,” and “Laughs about political violence against their opponents as anything other than fascist but I’m open to suggestions.”
READ MORE: ‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
Several others echoed “This is who they are” remarks made by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
Republican and former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, “Every day, they demonstrate who they are. Every day.”
“Impossible to associate with someone like this,” said conservative attorney Heath Mayo. “Shame on every Republican who continues to lift her up as a voice.”
“These are terrible people,” added Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People for the American Way. “We don’t want them running out states and our country.”
Former Bush 43 official Christian Vanderbrouk, pointing to the video, observed Lake’s remarks were not random but premeditated.
“Notice how Lake pauses for her sick joke to land…” he said.
“Fascists like Kari Lake think violence is funny,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob. “No decent person votes for MAGA Republicans.”
Watch below or at this link.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) gets a big laugh from the crowd after joking about Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul being violently assaulted:
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” pic.twitter.com/8U647UTO9x
— The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son
A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making death threats to U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), after also admitting he posed as former President Donald Trump’s son and late brother in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.
“Joshua Hall, 23, copped to one count of making interstate threats before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods,” Law360 reports. “The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident pled guilty to wire fraud in June for posing as the former president’s teenage son Barron and late brother Robert to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization called Gay Voices for Trump.”
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, explained the details in a press release.
READ MORE: ‘Where Is Nancy?’: Assailant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi Was Searching for Speaker, ‘Echoes’ of J6 Insurrectionists – Reports
“On or about August 29, 2022, HALL placed a series of telephone calls from in or around Yonkers, New York, to the California office of a member of the United States Congress (the ‘Congressman’),” reads the statement, which does not identify Rep. Swalwell by name. “During those telephone calls, HALL conveyed threats to kill the Congressman to at least three different members of the Congressman’s staff.”
“HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he had a lot of AR-15s; that he wanted to shoot the Congressman; that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office with firearms; and that if he saw the Congressman, he would kill him. He further stated, in substance and in part, that he wanted to ‘beat the shit out of’ the Congressman and that he would find the Congressman wherever he was and hurt him. On a telephone call with [a staff member], HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office to kill the Congressman with firearms.”
Congressman Swalwell has been public about several death threats he has received.
READ MORE: ‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’
In this audio he posted to Twitter an unidentified man threatens to kill Rep. Swalwelll’s children. (Caution, profane, racist, violent, and disturbing language.)
Have a LISTEN ?
Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022
In August Swalwell posted another death threat against his children. It is horrific, violent, and gruesome. The speaker in the audio also calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”
LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022
Overnight, Rep. Swalwell posted this exchange, in which someone called for him to be “hung.”
Hanged! It’s hanged you fucking moron!
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2022
In July of 2021 Swalwell slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the network retracted a story.
“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” he said via Twitter, posting texts from Carlson as well.
Listen to the audio above or at this link.
