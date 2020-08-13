Watch: Trump Stunned When Asked if He Regrets ‘All the Lying You’ve Done to the American People?’ at ‘News’ Conference

President Donald Trump has finally done one thing to lead by example: He is wearing a face mask and telling his supporters it’s patriotic to do so – although not asking or telling them to wear one. After months and months of refusing wear a mask, even when he announced the CDC’s new guidelines that called for mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Trump finally realizes his re-election is at stake.

It was April 3 when he declared, “I won’t be doing it personally.”

Pres. Trump on new mask recommendation: “I just don’t want to wear one myself.” “Somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful Resolute Desk…I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens…I don’t see it for myself.” pic.twitter.com/ruWtlf1bcG — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020

Trump wore a face mask when visiting Walter Reed on July 11.

.?@realDonaldTrump? wears a #facemask on visit to Walter Reed hospital to visit injured servicemen and women pic.twitter.com/cNDWVIGPqt — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 11, 2020

But as recently as his Fox News Sunday interview that aired yesterday, Trump was adamant about not mandating mask wearing, claimed they “cause problems,” and that he wants Americans to have the “freedom” to not curb the spread of the virus.

“I don’t believe in that … masks cause problems too” — Trump on possibility of a national mask mandate (masks do not cause problems) pic.twitter.com/g5BUBJ3TDh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

Monday afternoon, Trump posted this tweet, just 25 hours before he will resume the daily coronavirus briefings:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Many are asking what took so long, noting the racism in his tweet, and some are saying it won’t take long for him to backtrack:

BREAKING: Man Buys Fire Extinguisher After Entire Neighborhood Burns Down https://t.co/07tUHPU1Xg — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020

No, this is NOT a good message and you won’t encourage him to keep doing this by praising him for it like a misbehaving toddler who does something right. He’s not really promoting mask usage and he’ll make that obvious within the next 24 hours. https://t.co/iTxTJpopxO — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 20, 2020

