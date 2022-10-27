RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McMaster Suggests It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Ban Same-Sex Marriage Because It ‘Ought to Be Reserved’ for a Man and Woman
South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster, seeking re-election to a second full term, denigrated the marriages of same-sex couples in a debate Wednesday and said if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 ruling that found a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry, he would ensure they could not. He also took the opportunity to attack transgender children in his response.
Governor McMaster, 75, during the only debate against his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham, said the state constitution and state law bans same-sex couples from marrying.
On LGBTQ issues he suggested it is “common sense” to ban same-sex marriage and allowing transgender children to play in sports of the gender they identify, with decrying how it “seems to be changing all the time.”
“Well, gay marriage is, is, it is in our Constitution, it is not allowed under state law,” McMaster told the debate moderator. “It is not allowed. I would follow state law whatever the state law is, but I’m, maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think in marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.”
“Just like I think that boys ought to play in boys’ sports and girls ought to play in girls’ sports,” he continued, despite not being asked.
McMaster, who once worked in private practice for South Carolina’s infamous racist, white supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ U.S. Senator, Strom Thurmond, added: “But I mean, there’s, you have to have some common sense in this arena, which seems to be changing all the time. But I think that the, our traditions I think are strong and I think they’re there for a reason.”
In response to his anti-marriage equality stance, The State reported former Congressman Cunningham “seemed surprised by the governor’s answer, issuing a ‘wow’ to his response.”
“It’s 2022 and Gov. McMaster wants to ban same-sex marriage,” Cunningham said. “Gov. McMaster has been a politician, literally longer than I’ve been alive. He’s been taking our state backwards the entire time. Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since 1980s.”
McMaster replied, “I don’t care who you love or don’t love or who you want to live with or what you want to do,” The Post and Courier added. “That’s your business. But I think marriage is a special institution and that designation ought to be reserved between a man and a woman.”
McMaster has previously refused to weigh in on the issue, calling it a “distraction.”
Watch a clip of McMaster’s remarks from the debate below or at this link.
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC): “Gay marriage in our constitution it is not allowed, and under our state law it is not allowed. I would follow state law … Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.” pic.twitter.com/a6H6IJ3yoU
— The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2022
Watch: Trump Jr. Whines Speaker Pelosi Treated Like a ‘Hero’ for ‘Talking Tough, Preaching Violence’ During J6 Attack
Donald Trump, Jr. expressed his anger and upset in a recent video, complaining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being praised for actions she took during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy that his father incited – including at one point saying she would like to “punch” Trump, as his supporters were destroying the building hunting for her and the Vice President.
After more than a year of Republicans falsely claiming that the Speaker of the House did nothing to protect lawmakers barricaded inside the People’s House, did nothing to protect American democracy, documentary footage released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last week clearly showed Pelosi demanding the National Guard be called in, speaking with several top Trump administration officials including the acting Attorney General and the acting Secretary of Defense, along with the Governor of Virginia.
The Speaker proved elected GOP leaders including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Rep. Jim Banks have all been making false claims about her actions that day – especially Scalise, who was standing mere feet away from her when she was demanding the National Guard be called up to protect the Capitol and take down the insurrectionists.
Trump Jr., however, was furious.
“Nancy Pelosi is quoted as saying, ‘I hope Trump comes, I’m gonna punch him out. This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.’ How come the media is reacting like she’s this great hero, talking tough preaching violence?” Jr. asked.
READ MORE: Trump Baselessly Blames Nancy Pelosi for Not Stopping Attack on Capitol, Says He Assumed ‘They’ Were Taking Care of It
“I was told that’s a huge threat to democracy,” he said in disbelief.
“So it turns out the only elected official actually calling for violence on January 6 was in fact Nancy Pelosi with ‘I’m gonna punch him out,'” he continued, falsely.
Despite RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel claiming the insurrectionists were engaged in “legitimate political discourse,” it will be up to the courts, if any elected officials are ever prosecuted for their actions surrounding the insurrection, whether or not they engaged in “calling for violence.”
Some strongly believe Donald Trump was among those who incited violence – Speaker Pelosi in the January 6 video says he instigated it. Last year she had said he was an accessory to murder.
“When we talk about ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’” Pelosi said on the last full day of Trump still being President, “Well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that. And if they did, they would be accessory to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.”
“And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”
Watch Donald Trump Jr. below and Speaker Pelosi above or at this link.
Junior says Pelosi was the only person calling for violence on J6 when she said she wanted to punch Trump: “Talking tough, preaching violence. It turns out the only elected official actually calling for violence on J6 was Nancy Pelosi.” pic.twitter.com/a6QFJ4sZ8i
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) October 18, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Hate Is the Point’: CNN’s Tapper Says Gab Hosts ‘Racist’ Posts and ‘Nazism’ – Founder Claims It Has ‘Christian Content’
CNN’s Jake Tapper says the far right social media platform Gab, run by an antisemitic Christian nationalist, has “hideously racist” posts and embedded “Nazism” as part of its “popular” offerings – and says after he reported his findings founder Andrew Torba called him the “son of the Devil” and claimed the site hosts “pro-life” and “Christian content.”
Tapper on Monday took a walk into the world of far-right social media platforms, after Kanye West announced his intention to buy the flailing site Parler, and glanced at Facebook and Twitter as well, but says the so-called “free speech” sites on the far-right are filled with hate – and that “the hate is the whole point.”
Tapper says of the far right sites he looked at, Gab has “the fewest rules” and “the lowest standards” when it comes to content moderation.
“I signed up for Gab this morning. I clicked on ‘Explore,’ which took me to ‘popular posts across Gab.’ I came in with an open mind and immediately Gab hit me with this post: ‘We are in a war time but it’s a quiet war perpetrated by the Jew,’ with a picture of Adolf Hitler,” Tapper told CNN viewers.
“And there was plenty more where that came from. The ‘N’ word is super big on Gab. It is a cesspool of hate,” Tapper observed.
And while Gab “takes precautions,” it “doesn’t seem to care about hate speech.”
“The more speech I saw on Gab this afternoon, was more speech extolling Nazis and more speech engaging in Holocaust denial, and more speech sharing more hideously racist posts than I’ve ever seen in one place in my life,” Tapper said. “I saw less of it but still too much of it on Parler today.”
“It’s high time we recognize that the hate on many of these far-right sites is not just an unfortunate result of belief in free speech. The Hate is the whole point.”
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls Gab a “haven for hate and disinformation,” and “an online hub for extremist and conspiratorial content.”
“Gab quickly became known as a platform used by conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, members of militias and influential figures among the alt right,” the ADL adds. “Over the last two years, Torba has worked to insert Gab, himself and Christian nationalism into mainstream society and politics, primarily through relationships with elected officials and candidates.”
Gab founder and CEO Andrew Torba has promoted the white genocide or “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory and has been called an advisor to Republican state senator Doug Mastriano, a far right 2020 election denying Christian nationalist running for governor of Pennsylvania, where Gab is based. (While never condemning Torba, Mastriano denies the relationship, but there are receipts of Gab doing “consulting” work for Mastriano, who has also told Torba, “Thank God for what you have done.”)
Tuesday morning Tapper took to Twitter to share that Torba attacked him after his Monday report aired on CNN.
Tapper shared the video of the posts he saw on Gab, which includes the antisemitic one he quoted on-air that had the photo of Adolf Hitler.
I joined Gab, clicked on “explore,” looked at “popular posts” on Gab, and among the conservative memes was embedded some Nazism. I didn’t hunt for it, it was unrepentantly there. pic.twitter.com/GPvxGkjRFe
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2022
“Gab’s antisemitic founder is attacking me with the accusation he makes about folks who report factually about his site, that I’m the son of the devil. Totally normal stuff,” Tapper tweeted.
He also posted screenshots of Torba’s posts on Gab.
“Jake Tapper reported on CNN tonight that Gab’s Explore page was filled with Hitler memes and n word posts,” Torba wrote on Gab.
“Reality,” he claimed, “pro-life content, Christian content, content from multiple members of Congress, wholesome animal videos, etc.”
For this factual observation, btw, Gab’s antisemitic founder is attacking me with the accusation he makes about folks who report factually about his site, that I’m the son of the devil. Totally normal stuff. pic.twitter.com/LTinaGbMAC
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2022
But he didn’t stop there.
“Jake Tapper = John 8:44,” Torba added.
For those unfamiliar with every Bible verse, one version of John 8:44 reads: “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Watch Tapper’s CNN report below, see his tweets above, or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Abomination’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Democratic Senator and Pastor Raphael Warnock is Not a Christian
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expanded her white Christian nationalist attacks on Monday, barely one week after again promoting the racist “Great Replacement” theory at a Trump rally.
Speaking with Charlie Kirk, a far right wing radio host, founder of Turning Point USA, and member of the highly-secretive Christian organization Council for National Policy, Greene repeatedly attacked U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church in Atlanta.
Greene has publicly embraced the “Christian nationalist” label for herself and has repeatedly made racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ remarks while also promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that Joe Biden stole the election, COVID and vaccine misinformation, and Vladimir Putin’s falsehoods.
Less than two weeks ago Greene posted to Twitter that President Joe Biden “is Hitler.” Democrats are seeking to censure her for those remarks.
“I truly feel that Herschel’s going to win” the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, Greene told Kirk.
She said Rev. Warnock “calls himself a Christian, calls himself a pastor, but preaches abortion from the pulpit.”
NCRM could find no evidence that Rev. Warnock “preaches abortion from the pulpit,” but being a pro-choice Christian is actually the norm in America.
Kirk interjected into Greene’s rant, “it’s so sick.”
“It’s such an abomination,” Greene continued, to which Kirk agreed.
“It’s completely wrong and evil,” she concluded.
Americans United, which calls itself “the only organization dedicated solely to defending the separation of church and state,” last year called the Council For National Policy the “scariest Christian nationalist group you’ve never heard of,” and “probably the most dangerous group you’ve never heard of.”
“Formed in 1981, in part by Religious Right activist and author Tim LaHaye, the CNP is an umbrella organization of religious and secular far-right groups whose leaders meet regularly to plot strategy and share information. They’ve been quietly pulling the strings of ultra-conservative politics for four decades.”
Watch Greene below or at this link.
Charlie Kirk and Marjorie Taylor Greene call Raphael Warnock “sick,” “evil,” and say he “calls himself a Christian” pic.twitter.com/6ARa5zEOle
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2022
