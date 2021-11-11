RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Governor Bans LGBTQ Book in School Library as ‘Obscene’ and ‘Pornographic’ – Orders Law Enforcement Investigation
South Carolina’s far right Republican Governor Henry McMaster has ordered an LGBTQ book for teenagers banned from school libraries, calling it obscene, “deeply disturbing,” “manifestly inappropriate,” and even “pornographic.” He has also ordered law enforcement to investigate, claiming the book’s very existence in school libraries “is likely illegal” under state law.
The award-winning book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, is distributed by Simon & Schuster. The School Library Journal called it “a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as for those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand.”
In a fiery press release on Wednesday McMaster attacked public education professionals, saying: “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”
McMaster has a history of opposing public education. Last year he tried to reroute $32 billion in federal funds to private schools. The act clearly violated a state constitution and was blocked through legal action, which McMaster is appealing.
McMaster’s attack on LGBTQ students and LGBTQ books comes just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott labeled LGBTQ books in schools – and specifically the same book McMaster is now attacking – as “pornography.” One Texas lawmaker identified 850 books he wants banned.
This week a Virginia school board voted 6-0 to ban certain books, with two of the board members says they wanted to throw the books “in a fire” and to “burn them.”
McMaster publicized his action Wednesday, posting a letter he wrote to the Superintendent of Education to social media:
Today I wrote a letter to S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to request that she immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in public schools in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/txQEmSltU1
— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 10, 2021
Texas Teens Dressed as KKK Members for Halloween — and Attacked Two Black Children: Report
Three high-school students in Texas reportedly dressed as Ku Klux Klan members for Halloween — and attacked a Black teen with a Taser.
Matt Manning, an attorney who represents the victim, said the incident occurred in Woodsboro on Oct. 31, according to a report from Corpus Christi’s Channel 3.
Manning wrote on Facebook that he was “infuriated because I learned, from multiple sources, that another, even younger victim was terrorized by these depraved menaces that same night.”
“Furthermore, the three young men who perpetrated these crimes were apparently still allowed to play in Friday night’s Woodsboro Eagle football game against Falls City,” Manning wrote. “We are demanding an explanation from the Woodsboro HS administration and athletic department for how three players could commit an act of terror, hate, and injury — surely known by coaches and administration to have occurred — yet still be afforded the PRIVILEGE to play football. It is abhorrent, indefensible, and inexcusable, and we demand answers.”
At a news conference on Wednesday, Manning added: “We’re not dealing with kids who just happened to get into a fight, we’re not dealing with kids who happened to be engaged in high school high jinks. We’re talking a specific act of terror where they are emulating the members of a terrorist organization.”
Manning declined to release the identities of the three suspects, or his client, because they are all minors.
The Woodsboro school district issued a statement saying officials cannot discipline the suspects because the conduct occurred off campus. However, the district said it is cooperating with a law enforcement investigation.
“The Woodsboro Police Department said it has opened an investigation into the incident and has acquired the help of the Texas Rangers from Sinton,” the Caller Times newspaper reports. “The local NAACP has deemed the incident a ‘hate crime’ until further information is revealed.”
Watch below.
‘Throw Those Books in a Fire’: Virginia Conservative School Board Members Call for Book Burnings
Two Spotsylvania County, Virginia School Board members declared they want books in local school libraries burned. On Monday in a unanimous 6-0 vote the board ordered any books housed by the school, including online material, that contain “sexually explicit” content, to be removed immediately.
No guidelines or professional oversight of what would be considered “sexually explicit” – much less age-appropriate content – were given.
“I think we should throw those books in a fire,” said school board member Rabih Abuismail (photo, right), according to The Free Lance-Star.
Fellow board member Kirk Twigg (photo, left) went even further, saying he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”
The Spotsylvania school board elections are technically non-partisan, but an NCRM review of both board member’s online activity shows they have been supported by Republican groups or have donated to conservatives. Abuismail also interned for two Republicans, including right wing extremist (former) U.S. Rep. Dave Brat.
The board’s vote came after one parent complained about “LGBTQIA” fiction available on a school library app. The paper described the mother as being “alarmed.”
One book was singled out, “33 Snowfish,” a Publisher’s Weekly “best book” recommended for ages 15 and up.
Abuismail during Monday’s meeting attacked the schools saying they “would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ.”
Images via board members’ profile photos on their Facebook pages
Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Who Claims He Invented mRNA Vaccines Attacks CNN and Sesame Street for ‘Collusion’
A physician who claims he is the scientist who invented the mRNA vaccines that now include the COVID-19 vaccines is leveling apparently baseless accusations of “collusion” and possible “corrupt racketeering” against CNN, Sesame Street, Big Bird, and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.
Robert W. Malone, according to The Atlantic, has a history of spreading “misinformation,” and while he had a hand in the development of the mRNA vaccine platform, so did literally hundreds of other scientists, who don’t claim full credit.
Malone has been accused of promoting Ivermectin – a horse de-wormer that has been used on humans to battle lice infestations – as a COVID treatment, which it is not.
Salon has called Malone “a doctor who has spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on platforms like ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,‘ [and] alleged to have personally used the drug [Ivermectin] to treat COVID-19, further popularizing it among followers of Carlson’s show.”
Republicans have been apoplectic over this tweet:
I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.
Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!
— Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021
On Monday CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed Big Bird.
I am so proud of @BigBird for getting his Covid-19 vaccine! I know this can make some kids nervous, but that’s completely normal. @EricaRHill and I gave him our best tips to stay calm:https://t.co/DIM3dfZX4u
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) November 8, 2021
Like so many other right wingers, Malone went for the jugular, claiming the interview “appears to involve collusion between CNN, the Sesame Street organization, and Pfizer.” He adds, ludicrously, “This may meet criteria for corrupt racketeering.”
“What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,” he said.
Deconstructing the CNN/Gupta/Big Bird pediatric vax advertising. What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 9, 2021
This is of course false, especially the false claim that the Pfizer vaccines are “unlicensed,” which Malone has claimed before.
“This constitutes illegal marketing of an unlicensed pharmaceutical product,” Malone claims, again falsely.
