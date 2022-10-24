'BAD PEOPLE'
Antisemitic hate group displays highway banner declaring Kanye West “is right about the Jews”
The Goyim Defense League (GDL), an anti-Semitic group, displayed banners this weekend declaring its support for anti-Jewish statements recently made by Ye, the rapper known as Kanye West.
The GDL’s banners — displayed on a bridge passing over Los Angeles’s 405 highway — stated, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews,” a reference to Ye’s recent anti-Semitic statements.
"Kanye is right about the Jews" read a banner today from Jon Minadeo's neo-nazi group 'Goyim Defense League' on the LA 405 highway. They're responsible for hundreds of flyer drops vilifying Jews across the country & they organize on his website hosted by Cloudflare. pic.twitter.com/gvHzlBFxfj
— ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) October 23, 2022
“This action is the latest example of how extremists across the ideological spectrum have embraced Ye’s recent comments,” wrote Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, via Twitter.
“The group responsible for the antisemitic banners over the highway in Los Angeles espouses its vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions, and in street actions.”
GDL has spread racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic flyers in Los Angeles neighborhoods claiming that Jews are responsible for starting the COVID-19 pandemic and the LGBTQ rights movement, the ADL said. Similar flyers have appeared in Texas, New York, and Florida, Vice News reported.
ADL of Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey Abrams wrote in a statement this last Sunday, “This group (GDL), known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, is now leveraging Ye’s antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate.”
Ye’s comments have been praised by the Proud Boys; QAnon followers; Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer.
Around October 10, Ye posted a now-deleted Twitter message which said, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Via Instagram, Ye also shared a text exchange he had with fellow musician Sean “Puffy” Combs in which Ye wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that old me to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”
Ye also made anti-Semitic comments during unaired interview segments with white supremacist Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa,” Ye told Carlson. “At least it will come with some financial engineering.” During the interview, Ye also suggested that actors pretending to be children had posed as his children’s friends to infiltrate his home.
In a video criticizing West, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote, “The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world’s finances. The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others.”
Ye has offered to purchase Parler, the far-right social media network which is popular among white supremacists, QAnon followers, and followers of bigoted former President Donald Trump.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'BAD PEOPLE'
‘Repulsive’: Tennessee Shop Under Fire for Selling Wearable Yellow Stars of David That Say ‘Not Vaccinated’
A Nashville, Tennessee store is under fire after promoting its latest product, wearable yellow Stars of David, mimicking the Nazi symbol Jews were forced to wear. It reads: not vaccinated. Just days ago Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), said having to wear a mask during the pandemic was “exactly” like the Holocaust.
The company, which spells its name “hatWRKS,” posted an image of the item on Instagram, saying, “patches are here!! they turned out great. $5ea. string adhesive back …. we’ll be offering trucker caps soon.”
Hitler’s Nazis murdered an estimated 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, from 1941-1945.
Hours after the post promoting the stars went up, the store published a second post that appears to be a defense of the stars. In all text on a yellow background, it asks if the people “who are so outraged by my post…are outraged by the tyranny the world is experiencing?”
That “tyranny” is being forced to wear a mask in public during a pandemic that has killed over 600,000 people in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million worldwide. Masks are proven to greatly reduce the spread of the virus, and may also protect the wearer.
That second post also claims that “offering silence & compliance … is the worst crime.”
“i will delete your disgust and hope you put it where it belongs,” the post concludes.
NCRM will not link directly to the store’s posts or to the store.
Historian Kevin Kruse weighed in:
What the deep-fried fuck is this? https://t.co/URemv9Fsf3
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 28, 2021
National security attorney Bradley Moss:
I’m at a loss for words.
White trash.
There. That works. https://t.co/xelSWvlfnB
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 28, 2021
U.S. Naval War College professor and international affairs specialist:
Sometimes, we really have to come to the conclusion that some of our fellow citizens are just bad people. https://t.co/kUfktk5pxR
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 28, 2021
On Instagram the commenters are equally furious and horrified:
“Please stop trivializing the extermination of millions of humans in the most egregious act of genocide the world has ever seen.”
“this is repulsive”
“You are out of your fucking mind.”
“Antisemitic trash.”
“you’re desperate to look like a victim, when in fact you’re a willful pathogen spreader with no regard for your community. Good job dragging a historical tragedy through the mud”
“What the hell is wrong with you? You’re NOT a Jew in a concentration camp. No one is going to gas you and burn your body. This is vile.”
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum published an “Open Letter To American Leaders and Citizens From A Community Of Holocaust Survivors.”
“We are seeing an alarming confluence of events that we never imagined we would witness in our adopted homeland,” the 50 members write warning of “unchecked antisemitism” and “targeted violence.”
More via Twitter:
What in the actual Fuck? I live in Nashville and this is horrific on a human level. The yellow star was a way of dehumanizing The Jewish people. It’s repulsive. What can be done? #Antisemitism #hatwrks #repulsive
— Jason McClary (@mrkaplanmusic) May 28, 2021
@hatWRKS you are disgusting and ignorant. Why don’t you talk to someone who had to wear a yellow Star of David and saw their families murdered, their communities ravished?
— Relievedhappyproud (@Relievedhappyp1) May 28, 2021
The company is @hatWRKS Nashville. Tell them how you feel about this anti-Semitic hate
— Rob Wagner 😷😷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@wagner_rob) May 28, 2021
BOYCOTT @hatwrks – they sell yellow Jewish stars (as was used in the actual holocaust to identify and exterminate millions) bc it represents their freedom from wearing a surgical mask to prevent further deaths after 580,000 Americans died.
— Gayle Dourn Plantz (@plantz3610) May 28, 2021
@hatWRKS https://t.co/HIvlaLTu2o
— Elaine D 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 Happy Pessimist (@2momsrule) May 28, 2021
Wowww 🤬
The shop hatWRKS (Hatworks) in Nashville proudly sells yellow stars w/ the words “Not Vaccinated”…
My grandparents’ entire families were killed in the Holocaust. Their bodies incinerated. That’s 𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 like COVID precautions.
HOW MANY TIMES MUST WE DO THIS?? pic.twitter.com/4TRKWH3M00
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 28, 2021
@hatWRKS You make being a Tennessean fucking embarrassing. Fuck embarrassing. It’s shameful. May you reap what you sow.
— Aaron wuz here (@DeadPoolBum) May 28, 2021
This is today’s Republican Party. https://t.co/WBh1oS3K7y
— (((Charles))) #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) May 28, 2021
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Masterful Coverup’: Watergate Prosecutor Links Lindsey Graham to Trump’s Election Scheme
- 'ADVANCE TEAM FOR TRUMP'12 hours ago
Armed “vigilantes” intimidate Arizona voters at mail-in ballot drop boxes
- News1 day ago
Liz Cheney Stomps Mitch McConnell for ‘Political Calculation’ to Ignore Trump’s Election Crimes
- News10 hours ago
Russian media chief jokes about soldiers raping elderly women, calls for drowning of Ukrainian children,
- 'ACCOMPLICES8 hours ago
Ted Cruz hid in a closet on January 6 after his voter fraud claims helped start the Capitol riots
- 'BAD PEOPLE'6 hours ago
Antisemitic hate group displays highway banner declaring Kanye West “is right about the Jews”
- 'ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY'4 hours ago
Trump suggests threatening journalists who report on leaks with prison time, rape