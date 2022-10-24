Connect with us

'BAD PEOPLE'

Antisemitic hate group displays highway banner declaring Kanye West “is right about the Jews”

The Goyim Defense League (GDL), an anti-Semitic group, displayed banners this weekend declaring its support for anti-Jewish statements recently made by Ye, the rapper known as Kanye West.

The GDL’s banners — displayed on a bridge passing over Los Angeles’s 405 highway — stated, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews,” a reference to Ye’s recent anti-Semitic statements.

“This action is the latest example of how extremists across the ideological spectrum have embraced Ye’s recent comments,” wrote Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, via Twitter.

“The group responsible for the antisemitic banners over the highway in Los Angeles espouses its vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions, and in street actions.”

GDL has spread racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic flyers in Los Angeles neighborhoods claiming that Jews are responsible for starting the COVID-19 pandemic and the LGBTQ rights movement, the ADL said. Similar flyers have appeared in Texas, New York, and Florida, Vice News reported.

ADL of Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey Abrams wrote in a statement this last Sunday, “This group (GDL), known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, is now leveraging Ye’s antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate.”

Ye’s comments have been praised by the Proud Boys; QAnon followers; Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer.

Around October 10, Ye posted a now-deleted Twitter message which said, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Via Instagram, Ye also shared a text exchange he had with fellow musician Sean “Puffy” Combs in which Ye wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that old me to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

Ye also made anti-Semitic comments during unaired interview segments with white supremacist Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa,” Ye told Carlson. “At least it will come with some financial engineering.” During the interview, Ye also suggested that actors pretending to be children had posed as his children’s friends to infiltrate his home.

In a video criticizing West, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote, “The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world’s finances. The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others.”

Ye has offered to purchase Parler, the far-right social media network which is popular among white supremacists, QAnon followers, and followers of bigoted former President Donald Trump.

Click to comment
 
 

'BAD PEOPLE'

‘Repulsive’: Tennessee Shop Under Fire for Selling Wearable Yellow Stars of David That Say ‘Not Vaccinated’

A Nashville, Tennessee store is under fire after promoting its latest product, wearable yellow Stars of David, mimicking the Nazi symbol Jews were forced to wear. It reads: not vaccinated. Just days ago Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), said having to wear a mask during the pandemic was “exactly” like the Holocaust.

The company, which spells its name “hatWRKS,” posted an image of the item on Instagram, saying, “patches are here!! they turned out great. $5ea. string adhesive back …. we’ll be offering trucker caps soon.”

Hitler’s Nazis murdered an estimated 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, from 1941-1945.

Hours after the post promoting the stars went up, the store published a second post that appears to be a defense of the stars. In all text on a yellow background, it asks if the people “who are so outraged by my post…are outraged by the tyranny the world is experiencing?”

That “tyranny” is being forced to wear a mask in public during a pandemic that has killed over 600,000 people in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million worldwide. Masks are proven to greatly reduce the spread of the virus, and may also protect the wearer.

That second post also claims that “offering silence & compliance … is the worst crime.”

“i will delete your disgust and hope you put it where it belongs,” the post concludes.

NCRM will not link directly to the store’s posts or to the store.

Historian Kevin Kruse weighed in:

National security attorney Bradley Moss:

U.S. Naval War College professor and international affairs specialist:

On Instagram the commenters are equally furious and horrified:

“Please stop trivializing the extermination of millions of humans in the most egregious act of genocide the world has ever seen.”

“this is repulsive”

“You are out of your fucking mind.”

“Antisemitic trash.”

“you’re desperate to look like a victim, when in fact you’re a willful pathogen spreader with no regard for your community. Good job dragging a historical tragedy through the mud”

“What the hell is wrong with you? You’re NOT a Jew in a concentration camp. No one is going to gas you and burn your body. This is vile.”

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum published an “Open Letter To American Leaders and Citizens From A Community Of Holocaust Survivors.”

“We are seeing an alarming confluence of events that we never imagined we would witness in our adopted homeland,” the 50 members write warning of “unchecked antisemitism” and “targeted violence.”

More via Twitter:

 

 

