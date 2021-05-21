RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi’s COVID Policies Are ‘Exactly’ Like the Holocaust
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the California Democratic leader who’s been elected to Congress 18 times “mentally ill.” On Thursday Greene said policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors are “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.
“This woman is mentally ill,” said Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who was speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reporter David Brody during an interview on the new far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice.
“You know, we can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken into gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
There is no comparison between Pelosi’s desire to protect those who are acting responsibly from those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated, and the mass slaughter of Jews and others who were treated far worse than “second-class citizens.”
Right Wing Watch, which monitors right wing extremism, noted “there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine.”
Watch:
It is a bit alarming that there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine. https://t.co/dBlyoz8I8S pic.twitter.com/PMbivtyScO
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 21, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pence and Pompeo Headline Launch of Think Tank Founded by Korean ‘Cultist’ Whose Church Says ‘Christian Era Has Ended’
Mike Pence, the former Trump vice president, and Mike Pompeo, the former Trump secretary of state, headlined an event called the “Rally of Hope” to celebrate the launch of a Korean cultist’s alleged “think tank” earlier this month. That event was encapsulated in a just-released propaganda-like video.
Hak Ja Han Moon is the head of what was once called the Unification Church, a Christian offshoot “cult” (according to some who say they “escaped” it,) best known for mass weddings and for its founding and ownership of the right wing newspaper The Washington Times. The church, now called the Unification Movement, was founded by her late husband, Rev. Sun Myung Moon. Their acolytes believe the Moons are the Messiahs and the “True Parents” of humanity.
“Though American conservatives have long made common cause with the Unification Church,” Mother Jones’ David Corn reports, “the head of the outfit that pulled together this event declared not too long ago that the ‘Christian era has ended’ —which means Pence and Pompeo, whose self-professed religious devotion is a prominent part of their respective political profiles, were (knowingly or not) collaborating with and bolstering a group that says it is supplanting the Christianity they embrace.”
Also speaking were former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Trump ally Newt Gingrich.
“During his videotaped speech,” Corn reports, “Pence claimed that Think Tank 2022 is ‘bringing the wisdom of leaders in government, business, religion, civil society’ and that thanks to this new endeavor, ‘the dream of peaceful cooperation and unity will be closer to reality than ever before.’ (Pence spoke at a previous and similar Rally of Hope in March.) Pompeo, who was introduced as a ‘devout Christian,’ hailed former President Donald Trump’s assorted engagements with Kim Jong Un, the tyrannical and murderous leader of North Korea.”
“We tried something different,” Pompeo said. (Foreign policy specialists have tended to note Trump’s overly palsy overtures to Kim yielded no true progress.) Gingrich praised the Moons, the Universal Peace Federation, Think Tank 2022, and the Washington Times, the conservative paper Sun Myung Moon founded. Esper noted that Hak Ja Han Moon has been “working to help strengthen America’s role in the world.” He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that.
Perhaps most importantly, Corn notes, no one will say if Pence or Pompeo were paid to speak. And given the financial resources of the Unification Movement that has reportedly one to two million members, that could speak volumes.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Capitol Rioters Are ‘Short-Bus People’ Manipulated by Worst ‘Propaganda Since Hitler’
Jacob Chansley, dubbed the QAnon Shaman in the media, is among the most famous of the Capitol rioters who is facing federal criminal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, discussed his client with Talking Points Memo’s Matt Shuham — who reports that Watkins indicated that he is using his client’s mental state as a defense.
Watkins told Shuham, “A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all fucking short-bus people. These are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum. But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people; they don’t have prior criminal history. Fuck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda, the likes of which the world has not seen since fucking Hitler.”
I spoke to the “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here’s what he had to say… https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021
The propaganda that Watkins is obviously referring to is the propaganda of former President Donald Trump. The rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 bought into Trump’s false and totally debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And Watkins is arguing that they were manipulated by the former president.
Watkins wrote that Chansley has been consistent “in his assertion that but for the actions and the words of the President, he would not have appeared in Washington, DC to support the President and, but for the specific words of the then-President during his January 6, 2021 speech, the Defendant would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and would not have gone into the U.S. Capitol Building.”
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
Four right wing GOP lawmakers on Monday teamed up to send a letter advancing a far right conspiracy theory promoted by Donald Trump over the weekend.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have signed the joint letter drafted by the embattled Florida Congressman to the top DOJ official in charge of civil rights, telling her to stay out of the Maricopa Country, Arizona recount. That recount, being conducted by a company that has no experience in election recounts and that has been soliciting funds for the effort despite that the taxpayers fund it, has now been going on for well over three weeks, with no end in sight.
The four extremist lawmakers include a man accused and under DOJ investigation for possible sex-trafficking and possible sex with a minor; a QAnon supporter accused of illegal tax fraud; and a white nationalist. All have voted to overturn the 2020 election.
Their letter is addressed to Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice.
In the letter they claim: “It has also been widely reported that before the equipment was delivered to independent auditors, an entire ‘Database’ directory of election information was deleted from the Election Management System Primary machine. According to Senator Fann, ‘this suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.'”
On Saturday in a blog post Donald Trump wrote, “The entire database of Maricopa County in Arizona, has been DELETED!”
The claim is absolutely false, according to the Republican county recorder in Maricopa County, Stephen Richer, who calls Trump’s conspiracy theory “unhinged” and “insane”:
Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now.
We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country.
This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out… pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6
— Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021
The four Republican end the letter by demanding a response by Thursday.
Trending
- DISASTER1 day ago
Arizona Vote ‘Audit’ Sinks Deeper Into Insanity as State GOP Chair Threatens Her Own Officials With Arrest
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Heading House GOP Revolt Over Masks as a Dozen Republicans Refuse to Wear Them
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Pence and Pompeo Headline Launch of Think Tank Founded by Korean ‘Cultist’ Whose Church Says ‘Christian Era Has Ended’
- WHAM!1 day ago
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
- News2 days ago
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘Excels at Ignoring Women’: Madison Cawthorn Slammed for False Claim He’s First Freshman to Have a Bill Passed
- BYE2 days ago
Trump Will ‘Definitely’ Be Indicted ‘Before Summer’s End’ – According to His Former Fixer
- HATE CRIMES2 days ago
180 House Republicans Just Voted Against Condemning Anti-Asian Hate After Atlanta Spa Shootings