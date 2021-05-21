Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi’s COVID Policies Are ‘Exactly’ Like the Holocaust

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the California Democratic leader who’s been elected to Congress 18 times “mentally ill.” On Thursday Greene said policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors are “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.

“This woman is mentally ill,” said Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who was speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reporter David Brody during an interview on the new far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice.

“You know, we can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken into gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

There is no comparison between Pelosi’s desire to protect those who are acting responsibly from those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated, and the mass slaughter of Jews and others who were treated far worse than “second-class citizens.”

Right Wing Watch, which monitors right wing extremism, noted “there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine.”

