'DANGEROUS MAN'
Trump’s Bigoted Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Favors Burning Women Alive
Nick Fuentes, the 24-year-old white Christian nationalist who dined last month with former President Donald Trump (R) and anti-Semitic rapper Ye at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, is using misogyny to build a large “incel” following of angry men advocating violence women, Mother Jones reports.
“I’m a proud incel,” Fuentes declared in January on his nightly America First podcast. Incel means “involuntary celibate,” a group of men who blame overprivileged feminist women for disempowering them and denying them sex. Fuentes said he refrained from sex with women because, “I’m choosing instead to lead a historical right-wing movement.”
Right Wing Watch noted that in June, Fuentes said on his podcast, “We need to go back to burning women alive more” when they’re convicted of crimes. He lamented that “everything went all out of control” when women stopped being burned as witches during the medieval period. He said women are now casting spells, molesting children in schools, and falsely accusing men of rape while also raping men.
Nick Fuentes is a racist and a fascist and an antisemite, but he really hates women more than anything else. Here is his response to the verdict in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial: "We need to go back to burning women alive more." pic.twitter.com/Pfdwm12PaV
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 2, 2022
In January 2022, Fuentes launched Cozy.tv, a streaming platform that he said would be “anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, [and] antisemitic.” A month after launching the platform, he said women aren’t “as rational as men” and should be beaten by their partners. He added a racist twist by saying that Black men understand this.
Mother Jones said that rampant racists in the incel community celebrate when Black men abuse Black women because “it both actualizes their brutal fantasies and proves their false and bigoted belief that Black men are prone to aggression.” The publication noted that comments sections of Fuentes’ broadcasts are filled with racist comments.
Fuentes has also said that he thinks future politicians should take an incel “message to the men and say, ‘Hey men, hey men, vote for me, I’ll destroy feminism [and] … make it harder for women to become whores [and]… incentivize women to be in monogamous marriages for the long term and to have and raise kids.”
Fuentes called Mother Jones’ reporting “a hit piece” and blamed “Jews,” like the article’s reporter, for spreading “dishonest smears.”
Trump’s dinner guest: “I am a sexist man.” pic.twitter.com/ZOQ3wJfNbY
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 22, 2022
Trump said he didn’t know who Fuentes was when he dined with him in November. Yet Trump has “failed to condemn him or his ideologies in multiple statements about the dinner,” the aforementioned publication wrote.
In February, Fuentes held his third annual America First Political Action Conference. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) spoke at the event and later claimed not to have known about Fuentes’ beliefs. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin also sent video greetings.
“I’m worried about kids that would follow him. And that’s a shame,” Greene said, recently disavowing Fuentes after Trump dined with him. “But no, I don’t want to have anything to do with him. They showed me some [of Fuentes’] videos. I could not believe the stuff he says. I mean, it was shocking.”
In response, Fuentes described her as “weak” and attention-seeking.
“She’ll go and say something edgy to get attention, and when the pressure comes, she buckles,” he said. “She wants to be the face of Christian nationalism. She’s divorced, and she’s actively an adulterer. How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you’re a divorced woman girlboss? It doesn’t even make any sense. I’m so glad I don’t have to pretend to support that anymore.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DANGEROUS MAN'
Were Mike Flynn Remarks Treason? Sedition? Legal Experts Weigh in on ‘Coup’ Comments
United States Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn (Ret.), the disgraced, admitted felon and fired, former Trump National Security Advisor, made remarks over the Memorial Day weekend allegedly advocating a coup – remarks that had some wondering why he hadn’t been arrested.
Here is what Flynn appears to have said at a QAnon conference:
Referring to Myanmar, an attendee asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Minamar [sic] can’t happen here?”
Flynn responded, according to CNN: “No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right.”
Later in a statement on Telegram Flynn denied the remarks as reported.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor at the University of Alabama Law School and an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst says Flynn “is now seemingly advocating for” what happened in Myanmyar to happen here:
Following the coup in Myanmar, its civilian leaders were arrested. So former Gen’l Flynn, who a fed’l judge once accused of selling out this country (before Trump pardoned him), is now seemingly advocating for that to happen here. https://t.co/MTHpFcv5rI
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 31, 2021
Many, like former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, have been asking why Flynn has not been arrested.
Can someone please explain to me why in hell Michael Flynn has not been arrested? This weekend he publicly advocated the violent military overthrow of the United States government.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 31, 2021
Here’s what some experts are saying.
Bush 43 chief White House ethics lawyer, Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Richard Painter:
Retired active duty military officers are subject to court martial. This is sedition.
Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US https://t.co/yInzuNAJm6
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 1, 2021
David Laufman, an attorney and former Counterintelligence chief in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ):
Michael Flynn, a former 3-star Army General, DIA Director, and National Security Advisor, just endorsed a military coup in the United States. This dangerous man must be denounced and shunned across the political spectrum. https://t.co/1s5IkzUwZN
— David Laufman (@DavidLaufmanLaw) May 31, 2021
U.S. Naval War College professor, Russian expert, specialist on international affairs and national security Tom Nichols:
Just a reminder that Mike Flynn, a retired three-star U.S. Army general, Trump’s first National Security Adviser, and later admitted felon, spent the Memorial Day weekend supporting the idea of a violent military overthrow of the government of the United States of America.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021
Harvard University Professor at the Harvard Law School and co-founder of the American Constitution Society:
“Michael Flynn, who served as President Trump’s national security adviser, told a crowd at a QAnon conference in Dallas this weekend that the US should have a coup like the one in Myanmar.”
Make no mistake: Trump would foment such a coup if he could.https://t.co/WmfpYlP7j3
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 31, 2021
But is it illegal?
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti:
Because the Supreme Court has long held that speech like Flynn’s is protected by the First Amendment unless it is directed at producing *imminent* lawless action and is likely to do so. https://t.co/qDCZPQyZTu
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 1, 2021
Attorney Teri Kanefield:
If you wondered about Flynn’s liability ?
Otherwise, his speech was protected under the First Amendment. https://t.co/9rIPtB0dm3
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) June 1, 2021
National security lawyer Bradley Moss suggesting what others have said, that Flynn’s advocating for a coup would have had to produce an immediate effect:
With respect, there is more to that and you know it. SCOTUS addressed that particular provision in 1957 and found to survive scrutiny the law required more than mere words and encouragement to overthrow. The later Brandenburg and Hess rulings further support that analysis. https://t.co/kmCy5kjQ18
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 1, 2021
Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney:
Yes, General Flynn’s call for a military coup is protected by the First Amendment, as it is not intended and likely to cause imminent lawless action. Arguments that the overthrow of the government is warranted, morally or politically justified, or desirable are protected.
— LolWhatInsurrectionHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2021
Bottom line, Flynn appears to be off the hook, at least as a civilian, legally.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- 'ACCOMPLICES1 day ago
28 Republicans Vote Against Bill to Protect Child Sex Abuse Victims
- News2 days ago
Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
- News2 days ago
‘Hillary Clinton Was Right’: MSNBC’s Mika Blasts ‘Biggest Loser’ Trump Over Tax Bombshells
- News2 days ago
Why Does New York’s Alleged Fraudster Incoming Congressman Have a Florida Address? Many More Questions Still Unanswered
- News3 days ago
Internet Cheers as Republican Warns Against Making Trump’s Taxes Public – Because SCOTUS Justices’ Returns Could Be Next
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
J6 Committee Publishes Sworn Testimony Transcripts of 34 Witnesses Including John Eastman, Stewart Rhodes and Roger Stone
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns – No Audits Performed for 3 Years of His Presidency Says Chair
- News2 days ago
‘It Appears Santos Is Not Jewish’: Claims Made by Alleged Fraudster of Having Jewish Heritage ‘May Be Untrue’ – Report