News
QAnon Child Killer Feels ‘Despondent and Hopeless’ in Prison: Report
QAnon-believer Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his two children to death with a spearfishing gun in August and is now suicidal in prison, according to a source wishing to remain anonymous.
The subject, who agreed to be referenced only as a “longtime family friend,” received a letter from Coleman.
“He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7,” the longtime family friend said. “He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption. He poured out his heart. He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”
In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be “enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children.”
Bannon wrote, “M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them.”
The bodies of his two children, a boy aged two years old and a girl aged nine months, were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, where he had allegedly taken them without telling his wife where he was going.
The longtime family friend told People that he was unsure whether or not Coleman sent letters of the same nature to anyone else, but that he was dreading the holidays behind bars.
“He said he’s sorry, that he never wanted to cause pain, and that he’s working through why he made the choices he made,” the friend says. “It was a very sad note.”
News
Father of 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim: ‘My Daughter is Dead at the Hands of the State’
The father of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta expressed his sorrow at a press conference Tuesday morning outside of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Headquarters after his daughter was shot dead in a dressing room. The fatal event occurred on Dec. 23 at a North Hollywood Burlington store.
Coroner records show that Orellana-Peralta was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect is 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez.
“I have no words to describe what I’m going through, especially during this holiday season,” Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas said. “I cannot sleep… All she wanted was to become [an] American citizen. I once told her, ‘Let’s leave this country.’ ‘No, papa,’ she said. ‘This is the safest country in the world, a country of opportunity.’ Now my daughter is dead at the hands of the state.”
“The girl’s American dream has been taken from her,” the victim’s uncle, Rodrigo Orellana, told CNN affiliate Chilevision from their native Chile this week.
“LAPD believes the 14-year-old girl was killed by an officer’s bullet that passed through the wall of a dressing room, where she was found,” ABC7 reported.
“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”
Moore said a “thorough, complete and transparent investigation” into the shooting will be conducted and added that a critical incident video including 911 calls, radio transmissions, and body camera footage.
LAPD News Release
North Hollywood Officer Involved Shooting Incident at Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/V3we8dZer9
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 24, 2021
News
Control of the Senate in 2022 Hinges on These 10 Races
The fate of the U.S. Senate may hinge on the following top 5 battleground states: Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin when the 2022 midterm election rolls around.
“For a few months, Georgia was the center of the American political universe. Biden painted the state the lightest shade of blue after decades of Republican wins, and Democrats flipped two Senate seats to capture control of the chamber. Now one of those winners, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is defending the seat he won in a special election in a potentially tougher political climate,” MSNBC reported. “A former pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock has been a progressive voice in the Senate, advocating for voting rights and economic aid to struggling Americans.”
Warnock has a shot of winning the seat with his likely opponent being Herschel Walker, a University of Georgia football hero who won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.
In Arizona, retired NASA astronaut and Navy pilot Mark Kelly, who won a special election in 2020, is expected to win his re-election campaign for a six-year term next fall. The Democrat outperformed Biden by more than 40,000 votes in a historically red state that has become one of the most competitive in the country. His opponents are “election fraud” believers Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Blake Masters.
Switching over to Pennsylvania, “Democrats have their best chance at a Senate pickup here next year with an open seat left by the retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has dominated the fundraising race and is leading his chief rival, Rep. Conor Lamb, in primary polls. Also in the race are Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta,” MSNBC stated.
In Nevada, the matchup is set against first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, who is endorsed by Trump and the favorite of the party establishment in Washington. Laxalt was co-chair of Trump’s Nevada campaign and challenged the election results in the state after Biden won.
“Wisconsin has been a nail-biter in recent presidential elections. Trump won the state by less than 1 point in 2016 and lost it by less than 1 point in 2020,” according to the MSNBC report. “In the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has sought to solidify his early position, releasing an internal poll in the fall that shows him with a commanding lead, ahead of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson… Will Republican incumbent Ron Johnson run for a third term? He has held his cards close to the vest and, earlier this month, punted again when NBC News asked if he’ll run. While Johnson defied skeptics in his 2010 and 2016 bids, Democrats see an opening to paint him outside the mainstream with his transformation into a culture warrior and his flirtation with the nativist ‘great replacement’ theory.”
An additional five races may help shape the future of the United States beginning in 2022.
In North Carolina, Democrats are backing former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley. The Granite State of New Hampshire was the GOP’s best chance to flip a Democratic seat next year — until Gov. Chris Sununu, the target of aggressive recruiting, decided against running so add another tally to the Democrats here. In Ohio, Republican Sen. Rob Portman is not seeking re-election, which leaves his seat up for the taking. It’s a tight one, but Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is the front-runner in a primary that also includes Morgan Harper, a progressive attorney.
Moving over to Florida, Sen. Mark Rubio may be throwing his hat back into the presidential ring if he doesn’t win a third term, which could potentially go to Democratic Rep. Val Demings, however unlikely based on recent poll numbers.
Then there’s the deep-red state of Missouri where GOP voters nominated Eric Greitens — a former governor who left office mired in scandal — to succeed Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican not seeking re-election. The Republican field also includes state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and attorney Mark McCloskey, best known for waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his St. Louis home in 2020, MSNBC reported. A poll of likely GOP primary voters this month by the political news service Missouri Scout found Greitens and Schmitt locked in a close race, with Hartzler a distant third.
Democrats currently lead the chamber, but will it hold? That’s the expensive question to be answered in 2022.
News
Anti-Semitic Man Attacked Neighbor While Yelling Homophobic Slurs: Report
A man who allegedly attacked his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs is the same man who also allegedly hung an anti-Semitic banner over a San Diego freeway.
10 News reports that 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson is being accused by prosecutors of blocking his neighbor’s driveway, hurling homophobic slurs at him, and then reaching into his car and striking him in the face.
In an apparently unrelated incident, prosecutors also accuse Wilson of hanging “a large anti-Semitic poster on the fence of an Interstate 805 overpass” earlier this month, which 10 News writes is “in violation of the San Diego City Municipal Code.”
“This case and these events demonstrate that those who are motivated by prejudice often spread their hate around to various groups, attacking our neighbors on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan told 10 News.
Wilson faces a felony count of battery, as well as a hate crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
