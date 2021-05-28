‘Repulsive’: Tennessee Shop Under Fire for Selling Wearable Yellow Stars of David That Say ‘Not Vaccinated’

A Nashville, Tennessee store is under fire after promoting its latest product, wearable yellow Stars of David, mimicking the Nazi symbol Jews were forced to wear. It reads: not vaccinated. Just days ago Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), said having to wear a mask during the pandemic was “exactly” like the Holocaust.

The company, which spells its name “hatWRKS,” posted an image of the item on Instagram, saying, “patches are here!! they turned out great. $5ea. string adhesive back …. we’ll be offering trucker caps soon.”

Hitler’s Nazis murdered an estimated 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, from 1941-1945.

Hours after the post promoting the stars went up, the store published a second post that appears to be a defense of the stars. In all text on a yellow background, it asks if the people “who are so outraged by my post…are outraged by the tyranny the world is experiencing?”

That “tyranny” is being forced to wear a mask in public during a pandemic that has killed over 600,000 people in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million worldwide. Masks are proven to greatly reduce the spread of the virus, and may also protect the wearer.

That second post also claims that “offering silence & compliance … is the worst crime.”

“i will delete your disgust and hope you put it where it belongs,” the post concludes.

NCRM will not link directly to the store’s posts or to the store.

Historian Kevin Kruse wieghed in:

What the deep-fried fuck is this? https://t.co/URemv9Fsf3 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 28, 2021

National security attorney Bradley Moss:

I’m at a loss for words. White trash. There. That works. https://t.co/xelSWvlfnB — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 28, 2021

U.S. Naval War College professor and international affairs specialist:

Sometimes, we really have to come to the conclusion that some of our fellow citizens are just bad people. https://t.co/kUfktk5pxR — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 28, 2021

On Instagram the commenters are equally furious and horrified:

“Please stop trivializing the extermination of millions of humans in the most egregious act of genocide the world has ever seen.”

“this is repulsive”

“You are out of your fucking mind.”

“Antisemitic trash.”

“you’re desperate to look like a victim, when in fact you’re a willful pathogen spreader with no regard for your community. Good job dragging a historical tragedy through the mud”

“What the hell is wrong with you? You’re NOT a Jew in a concentration camp. No one is going to gas you and burn your body. This is vile.”

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum published an “Open Letter To American Leaders and Citizens From A Community Of Holocaust Survivors.”

“We are seeing an alarming confluence of events that we never imagined we would witness in our adopted homeland,” the 50 members write warning of “unchecked antisemitism” and “targeted violence.”

More via Twitter:

What in the actual Fuck? I live in Nashville and this is horrific on a human level. The yellow star was a way of dehumanizing The Jewish people. It’s repulsive. What can be done? #Antisemitism #hatwrks #repulsive — Jason McClary (@mrkaplanmusic) May 28, 2021

@hatWRKS you are disgusting and ignorant. Why don’t you talk to someone who had to wear a yellow Star of David and saw their families murdered, their communities ravished? — Relievedhappyproud (@Relievedhappyp1) May 28, 2021

The company is @hatWRKS Nashville. Tell them how you feel about this anti-Semitic hate — Rob Wagner 😷😷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@wagner_rob) May 28, 2021

BOYCOTT @hatwrks – they sell yellow Jewish stars (as was used in the actual holocaust to identify and exterminate millions) bc it represents their freedom from wearing a surgical mask to prevent further deaths after 580,000 Americans died. — Gayle Dourn Plantz (@plantz3610) May 28, 2021

Wowww 🤬 The shop hatWRKS (Hatworks) in Nashville proudly sells yellow stars w/ the words “Not Vaccinated”… My grandparents’ entire families were killed in the Holocaust. Their bodies incinerated. That’s 𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 like COVID precautions. HOW MANY TIMES MUST WE DO THIS?? pic.twitter.com/4TRKWH3M00 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 28, 2021