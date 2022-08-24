RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I’m Not Conceding – I’m a Winner!’: Trump-Loving Far Right Candidate Refuses to Admit Defeat to GOP Incumbent
Laura Loomer, the Trump-loving far-right candidate who lost her bid on Tuesday to unseat incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), is refusing to concede defeat.
In a video posted by News 6 investigative reporter Mike DeForest, Loomer told a group of supporters that she would never admit defeat despite losing to Webster by more than six percentage points.
“I’m not conceding because I’m a winner!” a defiant Loomer told cheering supporters. “The reality is that our Republican Party is broken to its core!”
Loomer went on to say that her campaign had “exposed the corruption of our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party” and then trashed her opponent as a “RINO” and “do-nothing Daniel Webster.”
RELATED: Hitler-praising Carl Paladino loses GOP primary for Congress — and ‘deals a blow’ to Elise Stefanik
This is now Loomer’s second failed congressional campaign, as she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.
Watch the video of Loomer’s non-concession speech below.
“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ
— Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President who now has a radio show on Real America’s Voice says Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is going to take power “this year,” and once they do Attorney General Merrick Garland will be going to jail.
“The FBI is a Gestapo, the Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to go to prison, brother,” Bannon declared Tuesday morning (video below). “We’re going to be so relentless when we take power this year on your impeachment, but then after your impeachment to file criminal charges against you, you people are pure and entire scum. Okay?”
Absent another, and this time a successful coup, it’s unclear how Trump’s MAGA movement would take power “this year.” There is little chance currently Republicans will take control of the Senate in January of next year, after the November election. FiveThirtyEight as of this writing gives Democrats 63 out of 100 chances of retaining control of the Senate. Even if the House were to impeach Garland – on what grounds Bannon does not say – there’s effectively no chance the Senate would convict.
READ MORE: Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
“You have weaponized this from the beginning,” Bannon continues, presumably referring to the FBI executing a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
“You’re trying to criminalize against Trump,” he continues, a statement that does not appear to make sense.
“The only way you know you can stop MAGA and stop the ascendant movement of MAGA is quite simply, you’re going to try to use law for – it’s not going to work,” Bannon says in another confusing statement.
RELATED: ‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
“We’re not going to tolerate it. Okay, that’s it. We’re going to massively win at the polls. Then we’re going to impeach you guys. Then we’re gonna put you in prison. Okay, because you people are a disgrace. And what you’ve done here, behind the scenes your little sneaky thing on this presidential records on this archives is absolutely outrageous.”
Bannon was once the executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart website, which he infamously bragged was “the platform for the alt-right.” He was a vice president at and served on the board of Cambridge Analytica, which is credited with helping get Donald Trump elected president. Bannon was also the 2016 Trump campaign’s CEO for 88 days, succeeding Paul Manafort.
READ MORE: ‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
He was pardoned by Donald Trump for charges relating to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
In November of 2020 CNN reported “Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested … that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.”
“Bannon falsely claimed President Trump had won reelection, despite several key states still being too close to call, and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray,” CNN added. “He then said he would go further: ‘I’d put the heads on pikes. Right. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone.'”
In July Bannon was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
Watch Bannon below or at this link.
Steve Bannon says Merrick Garland will go to prison if Republicans take power:
“We’re gonna be so relentless when we take power this year”pic.twitter.com/zoNCgV6cEp
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 23, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
Earlier this year, far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters gave white nationalist, Christian fascistDalton Clodfelter a nightly program on his Stew Peters Network called “The Right Dissident.”
Peters is a white nationalist-promoting broadcaster who, despite using his nightly program to spreadwild conspiracy theories and calls for violence, has managed to build close ties to various far-right political candidates and to interview several elected officials, GOP candidates, and former members of the Trump administration. Peters clearly saw something he liked in Clodfelter’s brand of radical right-wing bigotry, Christian nationalism, and antisemitic fascism, all of which Clodfelter has openly promoted five nights a week on Peters’ platform.
Last Thursday, Clodfelter used his show to call for the establishment of a “far-right authoritarian government” in this nation that will imprison its political enemies, establish Christianity as the national religion, and outlaw all secular education.
“Once we take our country back, we will have federal agents kicking down the doors of every treasonous Democrat, every treasonous globalist, every homosexual couple that has molested a child, and they will be arrested, and they will be sentenced to prison,” Clodfelter declared. “I believe in a far right-authoritarian government. No, I am not a fascist. No, I am not a white supremacist. No, I am not a Nazi. But I do believe that hierarchy, structure, and authority are very important. I do believe that our society needs these things in order to progress and maintain its cultural framework.”
“I believe that our society needs this in order to rid itself of the sexual immorality and blatant degeneracy running rampant all throughout the country,” he continued. “Once we take control, we will identify our enemies, and we will stomp them into the dirt. They will not be able to return to power. We will rip them from their offices. We will rip them from their homes for being degenerate liars, degenerate treasonous domestic terrorists because that is what they are.”
“We want to take back the country and reestablish a Christ-like nation,” Clodfelter asserted. “A nation where the national religion is Christian. A nation where the national language is English. A nation where pornography is banned, homosexuality is banned, and transgenderism is banned. Where you will never see a college that isn’t a Christian college. The only college acceptable that you are able to go to is a Christian school because every school in these United States should teach Christian values. Every school should teach the 10 Commandments in elementary school. Every school should promote what it means to be a Christian to the youth of America. It cannot be any other way. There should be no secular teaching in the schools.”
Clodfelter is saying out loud what most on the right only allude to. Christian nationalists are eager to impose their right-wing version of Christianity on the country, anti-LGBTQ forces want to make queer identity a crime, and right-wing pundits and lawmakers care less about accountability and more about silencing their opponents. Clodfelter is simply pointing out that the preferred means to achieving their ends relies on doing away with democracy and replacing it with a far-right authoritarian government.
We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Trump’s Attorney Doesn’t Think He Will Be Indicted
One of the attorneys for Donald Trump says she doesn’t think the U.S. Dept. of Justice will indict the former president despite sending a team of FBI agents to Mar-a-Lago nearly two weeks ago to retrieve 20 cartons of White House records including 11 sets of classified documents.
“I don’t see an indictment coming down,” Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Friday (video below.) “I also think the nation’s reaction to this raid, I think the Department was surprised at how angry America got and how frustrated we all are, that we feel that we’re losing our rights?”
Bobb, an OAN host, did not state what rights she believes Americans think they are losing by the Dept. of Justice enforcing the law – a law that her client, Donald Trump, strengthened in 2018, allegedly in response to Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents.
READ MORE: Trump’s Fundraising Off Mar-a-Lago Raid Hit $1 Million a Day – and It’s Still Higher Than Usual
“I think it’s causing them to go, ‘Oh, maybe we don’t have what we think we have,’ so I hope they take a second look and are cautious about doing something as stupid as trying to go after President Trump.”
Poll show otherwise. An Economist/YouGov poll taken this week finds more than half (54%) of Americans support the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Just 36% disapprove.
Barely weeks after the 2020 presidential election The DailyBeast reported Bobb was “actively working with Trump’s counsel as it seeks to overturn the 2020 election.”
READ MORE: FBI Agents Searched Mar-a-Lago for ‘Classified Documents Relating to Nuclear Weapons’: Report
“Bobb’s Twitter feed is clogged with baseless claims of fraud and grand proclamations about Trump’s chances of overturning the election results and securing a second presidential term,” The Daily Beast reported. “During on-air segments, she has suggested that there was indeed a ‘massive amount’ of voter fraud both in Trump’s election and potentially in others, including former Republican candidate Kim Klacik’s race in Maryland (she lost her race in a heavily Democratic district by over 40 percentage points).”
Watch below or at this link:
Trump attorney Christina Bobb, citing how “angry” Trump supporters are in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, warns the Department of Justice about possibly indicting Trump:
“I hope they … are cautious about doing something as stupid as trying to go after President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/LsRDOZH1oc
— The Recount (@therecount) August 19, 2022
