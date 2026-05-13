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Carville Says There’s Only ‘One Thing’ Trump Is Thinking About on His China Trip
Democratic strategist and political commentator James Carville is blasting what he says is the “one thing” President Donald Trump is thinking about on his trip to China, and it has nothing to do with diplomacy, the U.S. economy, or the war in Iran.
Carville told Al Hunt on their Politicon podcast that it was “really interesting” that all the people he took to China were essentially the people who were in the “first three rows” from his inaugural address. He “put them on Air Force One, and he took Eric — who handles the business end of his business.”
“You’re going to watch a grift and graft over there, like you can’t imagine,” Carville continued. “That’s all this trip is about, and I got news for you, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sixpack, or whoever you are out there, he doesn’t give a s—— about you, your future, your finances, your retirement, your anything.”
“He just cares about making all the money he can as fast as he can, and people [who] don’t realize that are just, just woefully stupid.”
Hunt reminded Carville that earlier this week Trump said, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.”
READ MORE: Republicans Are Now Doing to Trump What Few in the GOP Have Ever Dared to Do
“Oh, you don’t, Donald,” Hunt responded. “Well, you know something? I think a lot of Americans think about their financial situation, and I’m sure those billionaire oligarchs you’re traveling with don’t, but a lot of voters do, and, uh, you’re gonna pay, you’re gonna pay a price.”
Carville added that Trump also said that he doesn’t even think of Iran.
“I think there’s only one thing that he’s thinking about in his trip to China. And that is a big grift,” Carville said. “Look at who he’s taking with him.”
Carville said there would be “economic exchanges” and “investment opportunities” during the China trip.
“You can see, this is where this is going,” he continued. “They just buy him off. He does not care.”
“He doesn’t care if he, as long as he can go there and make as much money, as fast as he can make it, that’s all what he cares about.”
READ MORE: ‘Rededicating the Country to God’: Trump White House Hosts Evangelical Christian Festival
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Christian Content Creator Fighting Sin Is Teaching Others How to Eat Biblically: NYT
27-year-old Michigan-raised Kayla Bundy is a Christian content creator who turned to the Bible for ways to eat healthy — but her lifestyle is also part of a “higher calling,” The New York Times reports, explaining that she is “a biblical eater, someone who consumes mostly foods mentioned in the Bible.”
“Sin entered into the world through food,” Bundy told the Times, “and Satan doesn’t stop there. Food, for me, is really like a weapon of how I can fight back.”
According to the Times, a “diet inspired by the Bible has found new audiences online in the Make America Healthy Again era.”
Bundy, who has over 500,000 followers on TikTok, and has been eating biblically for eight years, “claims that her diet ‘fixed’ her skin, her hair and her depression, and she sells coaching sessions to help others with their diets,” The Times reports. She “is open about not having nutrition credentials, but she sells a $28 digital guide to biblical superfoods, as well as coaching sessions that start around $700 for a month, she said.”
READ MORE: Republicans Are Now Doing to Trump What Few in the GOP Have Ever Dared to Do
She buys raw milk, eats sardines and authentic sourdough bread without commercial yeast, and tries to cook with locally sourced foods.
“I had never really thought to look to the Bible for a recipe book,” said Bundy, who now lives in Bali. Cutting out refined sugar made her feel good, and she started “studying scripture from that lens of noticing what they are eating.”
32-year old Georgia stay-at-home mom Annalies Xaviera “posts biblical eating tips,” and “said her Facebook following had jumped from scant thousands to over 300,000 in just a few weeks this spring. She sells a digital cookbook.”
“The Bible says that God appreciates and celebrates small steps of obedience,” Xaviera told the Times.
“When you’re in a craving,” she said, “have you ever thought to stop and pray?”
READ MORE: ‘Rededicating the Country to God’: Trump White House Hosts Evangelical Christian Festival
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News
‘Rededicating the Country to God’: Trump White House Hosts Evangelical Christian Festival
The Trump White House is hosting an unprecedented Christian prayer festival Sunday on the National Mall — a nine-hour event that a Trump advisor describes as “rededicating the country to God.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and House Speaker Mike Johnson are all expected to appear.
The funding for “Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving,” comes in part from taxpayer dollars earmarked for America’s 250th birthday celebration, organizers say, according to The Washington Post.
The speakers are almost all Christian, and expected to largely be evangelical Protestant leaders and members of the Trump administration, “many of whom have embraced the message that America’s founders wanted the country to be explicitly Christian,” the Post reports. The event will have a “focus on American identity as aligned with a specific slice of conservative Protestantism.”
Pastor Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office who delivered the invocation at President Donald Trump’s first inauguration, said the Jubilee “is about the history and the foundations of our nation, which was built on Christian values, on the Bible.”
“This is really truly rededicating the country to God,” she added.
READ MORE: Republicans Are Now Doing to Trump What Few in the GOP Have Ever Dared to Do
According to The Guardian, the invited speakers include those who experts have been “characterized as Christian nationalist or extremist.”
Among them, a pastor who has called the Democratic platform “demonic,” the Guardian says, along with “a rabbi who has defended the use of torture,” and “a Christian author and radio host who said in 2020 he would die in the fight to keep Joe Biden out of the White House and was later named in a defamation suit over 2020 election fraud claims.”
Scholars have deemed the event unprecedented in the modern era.
“I’m unaware of anything like this, with this involvement of senior government officials, on this scale, trying to paint this false picture of the United States as a quote unquote Christian nation,” Amanda Tyler told the Post. Tyler is executive director of BJC, a Baptist group that promotes religious liberty through church-state separation. “Trump’s rhetoric in the past 18 months is how he’s ‘going to make America Christian again,’ that it’s his job to push religion. This is all part of that piece.”
Princeton University historian Kevin Kruse told the Post, “There’s a difference between saying America is a nation with many Christians in it and that America is a nation dedicated to Christianity and defined by it.”
“Those are very different things,” he said.
Kruse also noted that the only rules about religion that the framers of the Constitution wrote “were ones that keep religion at arm’s length. No establishment, no limits on free exercise, no religious test for office.”
But the Trump White House defended the event, its focus, and its list of speakers.
Brittany Baldwin, executive director of the White House’s 250 Task Force, in an April webinar, said: “We worked very hard with the faith leaders we trust … to ensure that we hear their concerns and we have the right focus for our community of believers, across the country. So I think if you do see another religion represented, it would probably be in a modest way.”
Paula White-Cain went even further, saying that the jubilee would not include leaders “praying to all these different Gods.”
READ MORE: Republicans Are Using a Secret Super PAC to Pour $1 Million Into Democratic Primaries
Image via Reuters
News
Republicans Are Now Doing to Trump What Few in the GOP Have Ever Dared to Do
Is President Donald Trump starting to lose his tight grip on House and Senate Republicans? It was not that long ago that Trump would make a demand and they would rush to fulfill it. Now, that power appears to be waning.
“Is President Donald Trump losing sway on Capitol Hill?” is the question Punchbowl News asked Wednesday.
“On issue after issue,” Punchbowl notes, “Republicans are giving Trump the stiff arm. They’re ignoring his policy demands and overlooking his diatribes, even as they continue pledging allegiance to Trump politically.”
For months, Trump has asked — and demanded — Congress pass the SAVE America Act, what critics call a voter suppression bill. It has yet to reach his desk. He vowed if he signs it into law, Republicans would never lose a race for fifty years. That was not enough impetus for them to act. He threatened to sign no legislation until it passed. Still, it sits, languishing, in the Senate.
Trump demanded the Senate kill the filibuster, in part to help pass his SAVE Act. Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune refused. Other Senate Republicans indicated they too were uncomfortable with eliminating the 60-vote threshold.
READ MORE: Republicans Moving to Give Trump Something He’s Wanted Since 2019
Trump said he would temporarily eliminate the federal gas tax to reduce the cost of skyrocketing gas prices — a direct result of his Iran war. But he needs Congress to approve it. And top Republicans don’t appear especially interested.
Punchbowl reports that Majority Leader Thune “is all but dismissing Trump’s call,” to pause the gas tax, and Speaker Mike Johnson “called it an ‘intriguing idea’ but noted it came with challenges.”
Then there’s the issue of Trump’s highly-controversial White House ballroom. Some Republicans appear to be balking at voting to spend $1 billion for security enhancements surrounding the project — fearing it will look tone deaf as Americans struggle to pay for gas and groceries.
On Tuesday the head of the Secret Service went to Capitol Hill to try to convince Republicans of the need to spend $1 billion. It reportedly did not go over well.
House and Senate Republicans were “cool to the Secret Service’s demand,” Punchbowl reported, noting that they “asked one GOP senator whether it was convincing, and they said, ‘Nope.'”
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered “an explicit rebuke” to Trump’s demand that the House pass the Senate’s housing bill, instead saying that the House would work to make changes to the legislation.
House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill (R-AR) told Punchbowl “no” when they asked if Trump’s social media post would “prompt him to move quicker.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), the panel’s vice chair, told Punchbowl, “I am not focused on the president’s Truth Socials on this.”
Trump’s waning power over congressional Republicans has been on a “slow boil” for months. Punchbowl points to Republicans refusing “Trump’s demand to put language blocking state AI regulations in the NDAA last year,” and his call for legislation to end sanctuary cities.
READ MORE: Republicans Are Using a Secret Super PAC to Pour $1 Million Into Democratic Primaries
Image via Reuters
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