Trump Demands to Be Made President or a Get New Election ‘Immediately’

Donald Trump has posted to his social media platform about 30 times in the past 24 hours, including reposting his “truths,” and reposting those of his supporters, but in his most-recent post the twice-impeached former president who is believed to be under multiple criminal investigations is demanding he be made president again, or that a new election be held “immediately.”

Perhaps more than anyone in America, Trump has had many attorneys over the years, including his personal lawyers and White House counsels and their teams, and has been told by one attorney in particular, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) that there is no way for him to be made president again, absent winning a legitimate election which takes place per the U.S. Constitution every four years.

There is, of course, no reason to even discuss Trump being made president again, because Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election with 81,268,924 votes, or 51.3%, to Trump’s 74,216,154 votes, or 46.9%. Biden won with the support of more than 7 million Americans, and an Electoral College win of 306-232.

READ MORE: Trump Legal Team’s Special Master Request ‘All but Moot’ as DOJ Reports It’s Already Reviewed All Seized Docs: Expert

On his Truth Social social media platform, Trump made several unsubstantiated allegations and posted falsehoods just before noon on Monday.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'” Trump writes, baselessly, pointing to no sources.

A simple Google search of that quote shows it exists on the internet in just one place, at least before he “truthed” it: in a lengthy opinion submission at The Journal, a Tuscola, Illinois website, on August 16.

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” Trump continues.

“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Trump has zero grounds for this hyperbolic claim, but several reporters are noting that it’s one Congressman Brooks said Trump had tried to get him to do, and when he did not, Trump pulled his endorsement for Brooks’ Senate run, which he subsequently lost.

READ MORE: ‘No Choice’: Footnote in Mar-a-Lago Affidavit ‘Makes It Impossible’ to Not Indict Trump Says Top Legal Scholar

“Trump is calling for a new presidential election ‘immediately,'” writes NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. “Mo Brooks told us earlier this year that Trump was urging him to pull off such an effort to subvert the Constitution as late as last year. 22 months after the 2020 election, Trump puts it down in his own words.”

MSNBC’s and The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia: “This basically confirms what Mo Brooks said about Trump.”

Politico Senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney writes, “It was a big deal when Mo Brooks said Trump had privately pressed him to help get reinstated as president, which Brooks claims he told Trump was impossible. (Because it is) Here Trump just says it out loud.”

READ MORE: ‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’ Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)

Hillyard also re-posted audio of his conversation with Brooks which took place in March of this year.

Just spoke with Mo Brooks–> NBC: Did [Trump] directly say that there should be a new special election for the presidency?

Brooks: In one of the convos he mentioned having a subsequent election for the presidency.

NBC: This was after this Labor Day?

Brooks: After Sept 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/rQcINEeEAr — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 23, 2022

It’s unclear why Trump made this latest demand, but he has a long history of working to deflect attention away from his greatest scandals, while trying to rev up his base.

Last week, obeying the demands of a federal judge the Dept. of Justice provided a redacted copy of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The unsealing of that document by the judge revealed massive quantities of classified documents, some at the very highest levels of classification, found in Trump’s Florida home earlier in the year. Those quantities did not include what was seized by federal agents three weeks ago when they executed that search warrant.