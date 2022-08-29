CRIME
Trump Legal Team’s Special Master Request ‘All but Moot’ as DOJ Reports It’s Already Reviewed All Seized Docs: Expert
The U.S. Dept. of Justice on Monday notified a federal court judge it has completed a preliminary review of all items, including documents and highly-classified documents, and “identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” which it will handle according to existing legal procedures.
That announcement likely makes Donald Trump’s legal team’s request for a special master “all but moot” as top national security attorney Brad Moss noted.
Trump’s legal team was mocked in the media last week for doing little to protect their client, and after cajoling from the right wing press they filed a motion for a “special master,” a third party to review all items federal agents seized when they executed the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
In a 3-page court filing Monday, posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, DOJ adds that it “is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the search warrant affidavit to address potential privilege disputes, if any.”
“Additionally, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (‘ODNI’) are currently facilitating a classification review ofmaterials recovered pursuant to the search. As the Director of National Intelligence advised Congress, ODNI is also leading an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials.”
That motion is signed by U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the National Security Division of DOJ.
‘No Choice’: Footnote in Mar-a-Lago Affidavit ‘Makes It Impossible’ to Not Indict Trump Says Top Legal Scholar
Legendary Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe on Friday pointed to a key footnote in the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit that was released by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Tribe was interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“What we saw in the unredacted portions is not just probable cause, but overwhelming evidence of three serious federal crimes, one of which was espionage,” Tribe said. “And in footnote two of the the affidavit on page 22, the affidavit explains that all of this stuff about the president’s declassifying the material is bogus. Not only was there no standing declassification order, but the espionage law doesn’t make anything turn on whether something is called classified or not.”
Tribe, who taught Attorney General Merrick Garland at Harvard Law, analyzed the change in the Department of Justice’s position.
“What this does is point directly to Donald Trump in a way that will make it impossible for Merrick Garland not to seek an indictment,” Tribe said. “Because unlike the complicated issues involved in the attempted coup and the insurrection, where Trump did his very best to keep his fingerprints off of the actual manipulation of the electoral slates and all the rest, here, not only his fingerprints, but his distinctive handwriting is on the top-secret documents.”
“You can’t say that he didn’t know that they were there,” Tribe said. “He’s been bragging that they belong to him and the department has no choice but to pursue the clear culprit, the person who was guilty, if you are to believe anything in this affidavit, guilty of obstruction of justice as well as violating the espionage law.”
Tribe explained why he thinks DOJ has such a strong case.
Tribe said, “what was released makes the most convincing case that I’ve ever seen in seven years of teaching evidence law and over 40 years of teaching constitutional law, the most convincing case of serious crime at this stage in an investigation. So I think Merrick Garland certainly won, the country won.”
“The one big loser, and he doesn’t like to think of himself that way, is the former president,” he added.
Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
Overnight Donald Trump‘s handpicked representative to the National Archives published a letter that made major revelations in the case of the former President’s retention of and refusal to return classified documents and other White House records that belong to the federal government.
That letter was written by the National Archives (NARA) and published by John Solomon, a longtime right-wing writer with a history of promoting conspiracy theories, on his Just the News website. It includes revelations that Trump, at Mar-a-Lago, had far more classified documents than ever previously reported.
“The National Archives found more than 700 pages of classified material — including ‘special access program materials,’ some of the most highly classified secrets in government — in 15 boxes recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in January, according to correspondence between the National Archivist and his legal team,” Politico reports, citing the letter from NARA published on Solomon’s website.
READ MORE: ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
“In total,” The New York Times Monday evening had reported, before the publication of the NARA letter, “the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office.” (There is a difference between “pages” and “documents” – one document could have several pages.)
The recovered items include “that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month.”
Legal experts have been left stunned and shocked at this recent revelation, especially given that just hours earlier on Monday Trump sued the federal government demanding a special master be appointed to review every item federal agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago and block the Dept. of Justice from having access to those items, including the classified documents.
READ MORE: ‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
“Trump knew he had materials that could damage national security, whether he faux-declassified them or not & used delay & claims of exec[utive] privilege to try to keep them out of DOJ’s hands,” wrote former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, pointing to the Politico report. She notes that The New York Times’ “story adds Trump reviewed documents before Jan[uary] turnover to DOJ.”
“Not all cases of mishandling sensitive materials get prosecuted. Those that do seem to have a ‘plus factor,’ like Gen’l Petraeus who disseminated materials,” she explained, referring to former CIA Director David Petraeus who shared classified documents with his biographer. “Here, Trump let numerous people without classification authority have access. Everyone from movers to lawyers.”
“After years of watching Trump manage to worm his way out of justice, I think Justice is finally coming for him,” Vance concluded.
Secret Service Held Onto Violent Jan. 6 Threat Against Pelosi, Watchdog Says
Two days before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump the U.S. Secret Service discovered a “series of violent threats” made on social media, including against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but did not pass them on to the Capitol Police until the evening of January 6 – after the violence of the insurrection had ended, a watchdog reports.
“On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers. Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
“On December 31, the account posted, ‘January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING’ and listed ‘Enemies,’ including Pelosi. At 5:55 pm on January 6, after hours of defending the United States Capitol from a violent mob, the United States Capitol Police received the post along with a message from the Secret Service.”
READ MORE: ‘Coverup of Treason’: Trump-Appointed IG, Under Investigation, Knew of Missing Secret Service and DHS Texts Far Earlier
“The language used by the account, as we’ve now seen repeated in recordings released by the January 6th Committee, is a clear call for a violent overthrow of the American government on January 6, 2021,” CREW adds.
The Secret Service found what CREW calls other “troubling” posts tied to that account.
“Biden will die shortly after being elected,” the account posted on January 2, four days before the insurrection. “Patriots are gonna tear his head off. Prison is his best case scenario.”
READ MORE: Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
“We’re all on a mission to save America. Lone wolf attacks are the way to go,” read a Jan. 3 post. “Stay anonymous. Stay alive. Guns up Patriots!!”
CREW takes the Secret Service to task.
“In the past month, we’ve learned that the Secret Service failed to prepare for violence on January 6 despite receiving explicit warnings, then deleted key evidence from the day, likely breaking the law,” the nonpartisan watchdog reports, presumably referring to the deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. “The delay in notifying Capitol Police about the threat to the Speaker of the House only adds to the impression that the agency failed to do its job, and leads to more questions. Why did the agency wait two days, until after the Capitol had been breached and Congressional leaders were in hiding to pass it along?”
