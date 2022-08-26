News
‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’ Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)
Andrew Weissmann, the former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says former president Donald Trump will be indicted, based on his reading of the unsealed redacted affidavit used to obtain the “search and seize” warrant for Mar-a-Lago, unsealed by a federal judge Friday at noon.
“I have to say, when I read this today my big overarching takeaway is – and I know this is just a prediction and speculation, but I say it’s an educated one – is that the former president is going to be prosecuted,” said Weissmann, who began his DOJ career as a federal prosecutor successfully trying Mafia crime boss cases.
“I don’t see how you cannot” prosecute Trump, he continued. “Given this information, not just that it’s so clear that there is an active, thorough investigation and just how much was done here, but when you compare it to precedent, we compare it to General Petraeus, which happened when I was at the Bureau,” he said speaking of the former CIA Director who was arrested and prosecuted for sharing confidential material with his biographer.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
“It is this, what we’re seeing is so much worse, both in terms of the volume [of documents], the length of time, and then the sort of repeated obstruction and false statements that were made,” Weissmann, who also served as the deputy director and then director of the FBI’s Enron Task Force, chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and then worked on the special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
“I don’t see if you’re somebody like Merrick Garland, who is a former judge who thinks about precedent, about treating like defendants equally, I don’t see how you avoid that conclusion in this case.”
Weissmann is not the only one who thinks today’s developments ensure a Trump arrest.
David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), says: “If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future.”
Top national security lawyer Brad Moss agrees, “I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
Watch Weissmann below or at this link:
Weissmann: When I read this today, my big overarching takeaway is.. that the former President is going to be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/St47SeLcuA
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2022
‘None of Trump’s Usual Excuses Are Going to Work’: Legal Experts Agree Former President Likely to Be Indicted
Many legal experts appeared stunned Friday afternoon upon reading the FBI’s unsealed, redacted affidavit released by a federal judge after several news organizations had filed a Freedom of Information request for the document used to obtain a “search and seizure” warrant of Mar-a-Lago.
Few, it seems, expected the document to revel to the extent it did the sheer volume and range of classified documents Donald Trump had been storing at Mar-a-Lago, nor did they expect it would reveal just dog doggedly DOJ had worked to get the hundreds of documents back.
Nor did they expect to learn the documents Trump apparently illegally took from the White House would be so sensitive as to put human intelligence sources in danger of death.
Now, many are saying Donald Trump will be indicted, and DOJ has been building an airtight case against the former president across several violations of federal law.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
Former Mueller investigation executive Andrew Weissmann, a former DOJ official who spent two decades at the FBI and DOJ, pointed to the fact “that when the FBI reviewed the classified docs in the 15 boxes, they determine what looked like Trump’s handwriting on them.”
“Dang,” Weissmann added, after already stating clearly, “the former president is going to be prosecuted.”
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney, responded to Weissmann mentioning Trump’s handwriting is on some of the classified documents, by saying he’s at the end of the road.
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
“To put a fine point on it, none of Trump’s usual excuses are going to work this time,” Vance said.
David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), says: “If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future.”
Even former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz has “said that the unsealed affidavit supporting the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago gives the Justice Department enough evidence to indict the former president,” according to Newsweek.
So does top national security attorney Brad Moss.
“I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, Friday evening on MSNBC agreed.
“I do believe that there are going to be multiple charges that are going to result from what we have now seen happening at Mar-a-Lago.”
‘Will Be Indicted’: Legal Experts Say Trump Should Expect to Get Target Letter After Release of ‘Pulverizing’ Affidavit
Legal experts are going through the FBI’s redacted affidavit used to obtain the “search and seize” warrant to enter Mar-a-Lago three weeks ago and remove presidential records, including documents classified and the highest levels, believed to have been stored there by Donald Trump.
It appears the general consensus from legal experts is this document is damning for the former president, both on the volume of documents he allegedly unlawfully held, and on the nature of the documents: not only classified but classified at some of the highest levels, and so dangerous if they were given to America’s adversaries that, as the affidavit states, “lives can be at risk.”
Attorney David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), called the volume of evidence the FBI and DOJ has “pulverizing” in an appearance Friday on MSNBC, and that Trump should expect to get a target letter.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
“If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future,” Laufman said.. “It’s pretty clear to me that the government had a pulverizing amount of information that more than exceeded the standard of probable cause, and that they are all in.”
“They are all in building a prosecutable case for a violation under the Espionage Act, Section 793 E, for willful retention of classified information in an unauthorized place, and more than that, extrapolating from redactions [in the affidavit] after a section where they describe Kash Patel, trying to claim that President Trump declassified all this stuff. It’s a lot of redactions, and I’m guessing that’s where they are just knocking down piece by piece. The notion that this stuff was declassified, as you pointed out, in your intro, we’re talking about a holy of holies of sensitive intelligence, information, human, FISA. There wasn’t even any mention of Special Access Program material. He’s in deep jeopardy.”
On Twitter Laufman added, “In real estate, it’s about ‘location, location, location.’ When it comes to unlawful retention of classified docs, it’s all about ‘willfulness, willfulness, willfulness.’ And looks like the government has that evidence in abundance.”
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
Attorney and senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, CNN commentator and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa observes: “The extent of what has been compromised in our intelligence gathering capabilities is going to be staggering.”
Elliot Williams, a former deputy assistant attorney general at DOJ and an assistant director at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement tweeted: “The law says a ‘TOP SECRET’ document is one that would cause ‘exceptionally grave damage to the national security’ if released.”
“HE HAD AT LEAST 25 OF THOSE IN HIS HOUSE,” Williams stressed.
Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts on MSNBC raised the issue that the large number of classified documents were not secured, and anyone with a cell phone could have taken photos of them and distributed them. It’s unknown if that has happened, hen says the affidavit suggests.
Top national security lawyer Brad Moss concludes, “I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
Explosive Report Claims a Phony Rothschild Heiress Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s Inner Circle
An explosive new report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims that the FBI is investigating a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant named Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly gained repeated access to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort under a fake identity.
According to the Post-Gazette’s sources, Yashchyshyn got access to Mar-a-Lago by posing as a member of the famous Rothschild banking family, and she worked to look the part by “donning designer clothes, a Rolex watch, and driving a $170,000 black Mercedes-Benz SUV.”
Yashchyshyn’s case first came to the attention of federal authorities when she got into a legal dispute with a former associate that led to a court battle that exposed her frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago.
Yashchyshyn, who speaks multiple languages, had previously worked for an adoption agency that specialized in helping pregnant Russian women get American citizenship for their babies by having them come to the United States.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump rails against FBI ‘hacks and thugs’ for ‘stealing everything in sight’ in angry Truth Social rant
The partner testified in a court affidavit that Yashchyshyn used “her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens.”
In fact, there is even a photo of Yashchyshyn at Mar-a-Lago standing on the golf course with both Trump and Graham.
In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Yashchyshyn denies that she ever entered Mar-a-Lago using a phony alias and she said her partner claimed that in order to harm her personally.
Nonetheless, the FBI is still investigating her as a potential foreign intelligence threat.
Charles Marino, a former Secret Service supervisor, tells the paper that “the question is was it a fraud or an intelligence threat,” and then added that “the fact that we are asking this question is a problem.”
