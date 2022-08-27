CRIME
‘No Choice’: Footnote in Mar-a-Lago Affidavit ‘Makes It Impossible’ to Not Indict Trump Says Top Legal Scholar
Legendary Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe on Friday pointed to a key footnote in the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit that was released by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Tribe was interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“What we saw in the unredacted portions is not just probable cause, but overwhelming evidence of three serious federal crimes, one of which was espionage,” Tribe said. “And in footnote two of the the affidavit on page 22, the affidavit explains that all of this stuff about the president’s declassifying the material is bogus. Not only was there no standing declassification order, but the espionage law doesn’t make anything turn on whether something is called classified or not.”
Tribe, who taught Attorney General Merrick Garland at Harvard Law, analyzed the change in the Department of Justice’s position.
“What this does is point directly to Donald Trump in a way that will make it impossible for Merrick Garland not to seek an indictment,” Tribe said. “Because unlike the complicated issues involved in the attempted coup and the insurrection, where Trump did his very best to keep his fingerprints off of the actual manipulation of the electoral slates and all the rest, here, not only his fingerprints, but his distinctive handwriting is on the top-secret documents.”
“You can’t say that he didn’t know that they were there,” Tribe said. “He’s been bragging that they belong to him and the department has no choice but to pursue the clear culprit, the person who was guilty, if you are to believe anything in this affidavit, guilty of obstruction of justice as well as violating the espionage law.”
Tribe explained why he thinks DOJ has such a strong case.
Tribe said, “what was released makes the most convincing case that I’ve ever seen in seven years of teaching evidence law and over 40 years of teaching constitutional law, the most convincing case of serious crime at this stage in an investigation. So I think Merrick Garland certainly won, the country won.”
“The one big loser, and he doesn’t like to think of himself that way, is the former president,” he added.
RELATED: ‘That is the ball game’: These 3 key affidavit details may suggest Trump indictment is coming
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
Overnight Donald Trump‘s handpicked representative to the National Archives published a letter that made major revelations in the case of the former President’s retention of and refusal to return classified documents and other White House records that belong to the federal government.
That letter was written by the National Archives (NARA) and published by John Solomon, a longtime right-wing writer with a history of promoting conspiracy theories, on his Just the News website. It includes revelations that Trump, at Mar-a-Lago, had far more classified documents than ever previously reported.
“The National Archives found more than 700 pages of classified material — including ‘special access program materials,’ some of the most highly classified secrets in government — in 15 boxes recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in January, according to correspondence between the National Archivist and his legal team,” Politico reports, citing the letter from NARA published on Solomon’s website.
READ MORE: ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
“In total,” The New York Times Monday evening had reported, before the publication of the NARA letter, “the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office.” (There is a difference between “pages” and “documents” – one document could have several pages.)
The recovered items include “that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month.”
Legal experts have been left stunned and shocked at this recent revelation, especially given that just hours earlier on Monday Trump sued the federal government demanding a special master be appointed to review every item federal agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago and block the Dept. of Justice from having access to those items, including the classified documents.
READ MORE: ‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
“Trump knew he had materials that could damage national security, whether he faux-declassified them or not & used delay & claims of exec[utive] privilege to try to keep them out of DOJ’s hands,” wrote former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, pointing to the Politico report. She notes that The New York Times’ “story adds Trump reviewed documents before Jan[uary] turnover to DOJ.”
“Not all cases of mishandling sensitive materials get prosecuted. Those that do seem to have a ‘plus factor,’ like Gen’l Petraeus who disseminated materials,” she explained, referring to former CIA Director David Petraeus who shared classified documents with his biographer. “Here, Trump let numerous people without classification authority have access. Everyone from movers to lawyers.”
“After years of watching Trump manage to worm his way out of justice, I think Justice is finally coming for him,” Vance concluded.
CRIME
Secret Service Held Onto Violent Jan. 6 Threat Against Pelosi, Watchdog Says
Two days before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump the U.S. Secret Service discovered a “series of violent threats” made on social media, including against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but did not pass them on to the Capitol Police until the evening of January 6 – after the violence of the insurrection had ended, a watchdog reports.
“On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers. Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
“On December 31, the account posted, ‘January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING’ and listed ‘Enemies,’ including Pelosi. At 5:55 pm on January 6, after hours of defending the United States Capitol from a violent mob, the United States Capitol Police received the post along with a message from the Secret Service.”
READ MORE: ‘Coverup of Treason’: Trump-Appointed IG, Under Investigation, Knew of Missing Secret Service and DHS Texts Far Earlier
“The language used by the account, as we’ve now seen repeated in recordings released by the January 6th Committee, is a clear call for a violent overthrow of the American government on January 6, 2021,” CREW adds.
The Secret Service found what CREW calls other “troubling” posts tied to that account.
“Biden will die shortly after being elected,” the account posted on January 2, four days before the insurrection. “Patriots are gonna tear his head off. Prison is his best case scenario.”
READ MORE: Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
“We’re all on a mission to save America. Lone wolf attacks are the way to go,” read a Jan. 3 post. “Stay anonymous. Stay alive. Guns up Patriots!!”
CREW takes the Secret Service to task.
“In the past month, we’ve learned that the Secret Service failed to prepare for violence on January 6 despite receiving explicit warnings, then deleted key evidence from the day, likely breaking the law,” the nonpartisan watchdog reports, presumably referring to the deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. “The delay in notifying Capitol Police about the threat to the Speaker of the House only adds to the impression that the agency failed to do its job, and leads to more questions. Why did the agency wait two days, until after the Capitol had been breached and Congressional leaders were in hiding to pass it along?”
CRIME
Man Taken Into Custody and Charged After Allegedly Making Death Threats Against FBI Following Mar-a-Lago Raid
Federal agents have taken a Pennsylvania man into custody after he allegedly made death threats against the FBI on the far right wing social media platform Gab, following last week’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Trump supporters have been increasing their level of threats of violence and civil war against the left and the FBI since last Monday when federal agents confiscated 20 cartons worth of items that had been removed from the White House, including highly classified documents.
“Adam Bies was charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal law enforcement official after the social media exploitation team in the FBI’s National Threat Operations Section referred a tip about a Gab post by the user ‘BlankFocus,'” NBC News reports. “The user, according to a FBI affidavit, posted that employees of the bureau deserved to die.”
Bies allegedly wrote on Gab, “I’m ready for the inevitable. Once you accept reality for what it is instead of what you want or to be, you can move on with your life and get prepared for the inevitable outcome. I already know I’m going to die at the hands of these piece of shit child molesting law enforcement scumbags.”
READ MORE: Mastriano’s Consultant Just Posted Video Declaring ‘We Have Multiple Candidates…Who Are Christian Nationalists’
According to authorities Bies also wrote his “only goal is to kill more of them before I drop. I will not spend one second of my life in their custody.”
“Records show that Bies was taken into custody,” NBC News adds.
The New York Times’ Alan Feuer posted screenshots of a few of Bies’ alleged threats.
“I am going to f**cking slaughter you,” one of the threats reads. “I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die,” says another.
READ MORE: ‘Pledging to Sue’: Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Subpoenaed by J6 Committee ‘Didn’t Answer a Single Question’
In one of his posts on Gab he appears to be addressing the far right platform’s Christian nationalist and antisemitic founder, Andrew Torba.
Just in: Prosecutors charge a PA man w/multiple online threats against the FBI for posting violent messages on Gab in the days after agents searched Mar-a-Lago.
“I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die.”
“I am going to f**cking slaughter you.” pic.twitter.com/KY6EY0BQiQ
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) August 15, 2022
Torba, who has been called a consultant to far right Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, has declared America is a “Christian nation,” Christians are “taking back” America from Jewish people, he has said, and bragged how they have “Christian nationalists” who are current members of Congress, along with a multitude of Christian nationalists who are running for elected office at the local, state, and national levels.
Trending
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Trump Appears to Be Panicking Over Calls for Him to Be Indicted: ‘Something That Should Not Be Done’
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘That’s Not What Our Report Said’: Mueller Lawyer Nails Bill Barr for Lying in Bombshell Trump Memo
- News1 day ago
Biden Approval Skyrockets – Now Higher Than Trump, Obama, Clinton, Carter, or Reagan
- News2 days ago
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Probe Moving Forward – Slowly and Quietly: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Biden White House Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Tweet
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Megyn Kelly Unleashes Profane ‘F’ Word Attack on Dr. Fauci
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Lara Trump Thinks the President Is Supposed to Tell the Attorney General What to Do
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Garbage’: Legal Experts Say Barr ‘Should Be Disciplined’ After DOJ Releases ‘Whitewash’ Memo on Why Trump Not Charged