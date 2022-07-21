Kinzinger Drops Video of McEnany and Other Aides Saying Trump ‘Was Always in the Dining Room’ on Jan. 6 ‘Watching TV’

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has posted a short video clip of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and other White House aides and officials admitting on camera that during the January 6 insurrection the president, Donald Trump spent the day in the dining room watching the violence on television.

“He was always in the dining room” on January 6, McEnany tells January 6 Committee investigators.

The clip begins with a question: “Was the President in that primary dining room the whole time that the attack on the Capitol was going on? Or did he ever go to, again only to your knowledge, or to the Oval Office to the White House Situation Room anywhere else?”

McEnany responds: “To the best of my recollection he was always in the dining room.”

The clip then jumps to Gen. Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Advisor being asked what Trump and his Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows were doing in the dining room.

“I think they were watching TV,” Kellogg replies.

Molly Michael, Trump’s former executive assistant, appears to squirm as she also says, “It was my understanding he was watching television.”

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone confirms when asked, “was the violence visible on the screen on the television?”

“Yes,” he replies.

The clip is presumably a preview of what Americans will see Thursday night during what, for now, is the final public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Expected to last two hours, the hearing will focus on what Trump did – and did not do – during the attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy.

McEnany was issued a subpoena to testify last November, and had done so on or by January 12, CNN reported at the time, noting her absence from her Fox News talk show “Outnumbered.”

Cipollone met with the January 6 Committee earlier this month. He was considered to be the “biggest witness left” to talk to the Committee.

Watch below or at this link: