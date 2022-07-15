RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to Keynote Anti-LGBTQ Dominionist Event
Kayleigh McEnany, a White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak Saturday at an event hosted by Ché Ahn, a California-based pastor and leader of the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation. “Reforming California: Taking a Stand for Life, Liberty & Family” will also feature dominionist Dutch Sheets.
McEnany’s appearance with Ahn and Sheets reflects to degree to which Pentecostal dominionists achieved unprecedented access to power during the Trump administration.
“A battle is raging for the soul of America,” declares a promotional video for the event, which repeats right-wing complaints about LGBTQ issues being taught in public schools.
NAR leaders seek to “transform” entire nations through spiritual revival and political activism to bring government policies into alignment with their biblical worldview. “Reforming California” is being sponsored by Revive California, one of the political organizations affiliated with Ahn’s Harvest International Ministry. In 2020, he launched 1RACE4LIFE, a group that asks people to pledge to vote for only anti-abortion and anti-maarriage-equality candidates. Revive California’s website includes a five-step vision that defines reformation this way: “Activate every believer to vote biblically, and learn how to run for local, state or national office.”
Ahn was an energetic supporter of Trump and the former president’s false claims to have won the 2020 presidential election. Before the election, Ahn described it as a crucial moment in the battle for the soul of America. On the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters hoping to derail the peaceful transfer of power, Ahn spoke at a rally in D.C. where Christian nationalism and conspiracy theories mingled with threats of violence. Ahn told the crowd they would “change history,” adding, “I believe that this week we’re going to throw Jezebel out and Jehu’s gonna rise up, and we’re gonna rule and reign through President Trump and under the lordship of Jesus Christ,” he said.
Sheets, another NAR leader who has long taught that the church—the ekklesia—is meant to be a governing body legislating God’s will on Earth, was also a big Trump booster. In 2018, he and other NAR leaders gathered 1,300 prayer warriors at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel to call on God to remove pro-choice Supreme Court justices and destroy Trump’s enemies. The following year, Sheets helped Trump aide Paula White launch the One Voice Prayer Movement, a thinly disguised campaign operation to maintain strong evangelical support for Trump.
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Sheets waged “spiritual warfare” against what he called a demonic plot to steal the election from Trump. During one prayer session he declared, “As Christ’s ekklesia on the Earth, we have been delegated his supreme authority to declare into the spiritual realm what is lawful and what is unlawful, forbidden and allowed. … We decree the next four years of Donald John Trump’s presidency will see the fruit of God’s divine reset in America.”
Revive California’s advisory board includes other leaders associated with NAR and dominionist Pentecostalism. Among the advisory board members: Bill Johnson, the longtime leader of the controversial Northern California megachurch Bethel, which has international reach through its School of Supernatural Ministry and its music label; Shannon Grove, a California state Senator and the minority leader of state Senate; Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; religious right activists Jim Garlow and his wife Rosemary Garlow; Dran Reese, president of The Salt & Light Council, which encourages and equips conservative churches to get more involved in politics; Tony Kim, the U.S. director of Ahn’s Harvest International Ministry; and others.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
BREAKING NEWS
Uvalde School Shooting Video Shows Cop Getting Hand Sanitizer, Checking Cell Phone – Internet Expresses Horror, Anger
Americans are outraged, angered, and horrified after watching video of police officers doing nothing for over an hour inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – were murdered by an 18-year old gunman they did not try to stop.
Many are commenting on one officer who stops to check his cell phone, which has a “Punisher” image on its lock screen, and another taking time to get hand sanitizer while the gunman who ultimately shot and killed 21 people and wounded 17 others on May 24 was inside a classroom terrorizing and then slaughtering students and teachers.
The full 77-minute video, which includes security camera footage and police body cam footage, along with shorter clips of the attack and police response, were published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE. In the video an editor’s note appears: “The sounds of children screaming have been removed.”
In many clips the sound is often inaudible or removed.
READ MORE: Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
Barstool Sports’ Kayce Smith shared her reaction to a 4-minute edited clip:
so let me get this straight. Uvalde officers were inside within 5 minutes, stood around for over an hour, made sure to get HAND SANITIZER… while still hearing rounds being fired & the kids screaming?
What the FUCK are we doing here?? This is revolting.
— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) July 12, 2022
Fox 59 reporter Max Lewis posts a screenshot of an officer getting hand sanitizer:
A police officer gets a squirt of hand sanitizer while 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/WqhXoQySIF
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 12, 2022
Here’s a short clip of that officer:
The Uvalde video is extremely upsetting – but this cop taking the time to put sanitizer on his hands as kids are being murdered 20 feet away really puts a bow on the nightmare. pic.twitter.com/5ZUHCzEFyT
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2022
“Even after hearing at least four additional shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived on the scene, the officers waited,” The Austin American-Statesman reports. “They asked for keys to one of the classrooms. (It was unlocked, investigators said later.) They brought tear gas and gas masks. They later carried a sledgehammer. And still, they waited.”
RELATED: Questions Swirl About Uvalde Police as Photos, Videos, Witness Accounts Appear to Tell Story of Inaction During Massacre
“The video tells in real time the brutal story of how heavily armed officers failed to immediately launch a cohesive and aggressive response to stop the shooter and save more children if possible. And it reinforces the trauma of those parents, friends and bystanders who were outside the school and pleaded with police to do something, and for those survivors who quietly called 911 from inside the classroom to beg for help.”
Journalist Walker Bragman did not hold back in commenting about one police officer’s “Punisher” cell phone lock screen image:
God fuck this pic.twitter.com/cITPDiwguR
— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) July 12, 2022
Adding more context Chad Loder, who writes about extremism, says the Punisher image is “a fascist symbol used by the police.”
The Punisher skull (especially with thin blue line or stars & stripes) is a fascist symbol used by the police. https://t.co/WHl4pohjIO
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) July 12, 2022
Short clip:
Warning: The video footage and audio is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Video from inside Robb Elementary and body camera footage from a responding officer show how Uvalde officers responded to the active shooter. Full story and video: https://t.co/Pscj2Ruvh5 pic.twitter.com/y1hd52Q4Rf
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
Full video:
We are also publishing the full video in its entirety. Warning: Some may find the footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.https://t.co/9BLRxruTrZ
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
IRS Under Trump Allowed a Decades-Old Influential Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Change Its Tax Status and Become a Church
In 2020, under President Donald Trump’s Internal Revenue Service, an anti-LGBTQ hate group whose leader had “open door” access to the Oval Office was quietly and quickly allowed to change its tax status to become a church. That designation, as ProPublica reports Monday, “comes with the ability for an organization to shield itself from financial scrutiny.”
For many years the Family Research Council has been known for appearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. Founded in 1981 by James Dobson, who also founded Focus on the Family, FRC has been headed by former Louisiana Republican state lawmaker Tony Perkins (photo, with Trump) for nearly two decades.
Many Americans know that FRC has targeted the LGBTQ community in the U.S., and around the world. Under Perkins’ leadership, the organization spent tens of thousands of dollars lobbying Congress to support Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” legislation. The group’s leaders have said homosexuality should be outlawed. They’ve said allowing soldiers to be openly gay in the military would force thousands – even more than the actual number of gay troops – to “refuse to serve.”
READ MORE: Longtime BFFs Mike Pence and Tony Perkins Reportedly ‘Played Leading Role’ Drafting Pentagon Ban on Transgender Service Members
The list of FRC’s attacks against the LGBTQ community is long but the overriding principle of Perkins’ Family Research Council, its “real speciality,” as the Southern Poverty Law Center says, “is defaming LGBTQ people.”
And now FRC is a church, thanks to the IRS and its Commissioner, Charles Rettig.
Donald Trump nominated Rettig to be Commissioner of the IRS in 2018. In 2016 Retting reportedly penned an op-ed declaring candidate Trump had no reason to release his taxes, despite every major presidential candidate having done so since Nixon.
In 2019 Retting, and his boss, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, fulfilled that belief by refusing to allow the IRS to hand Trump’s taxes over to Congress.
Three years later, in fact just this past Friday as The Washington Post reports, a federal appeals court panel ruled “that House lawmakers can see years of former president Donald Trump’s financial accounting records but narrowed the range of documents Trump must turn over in a long-running legal battle over his compliance with presidential ethics and disclosure laws.”
CNN in 2019 reported Retting was “a Beverly Hills lawyer” who spent “three decades of his career representing wealthy taxpayers and businesses in complex disputes with the government.”
“Democrats blasted him during his June confirmation hearing for failing to disclose that he had a stake in two rental units in Hawaii at a Trump-branded hotel,” CNN added. “Those ties were resurfaced last week by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, known as CREW, after disclosure documents showed Rettig earned as much as $1 million in rental income from his Trump-related branded properties while under political pressure to release the President’s tax returns.”
Meanwhile, ProPublica on Monday reported on the Family Research Council, noting on its own website FRC says it is a “nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life. In addition to providing policy research and analysis for the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the federal government, FRC seeks to inform the news media, the academic community, business leaders, and the general public about family issues that affect the nation from a biblical worldview.”
“In the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service, though,” ProPublica adds, “it is also a church, with Perkins as its religious leader.”
“Once the IRS blessed it as an association of churches, the FRC was no longer required to file a public tax return, known as a Form 990, revealing key staffer salaries, the names of board members and related organizations, large payments to independent contractors and grants the organization has made. Unlike with other charities, IRS investigators can’t initiate an audit on a church unless a high-level Treasury Department official has approved the investigation.”
Frederick Clarkson of the nonpartisan think tank Political Research Associates chastised the decision to allow FRC to be labeled a church.
“The FRC can say whatever bullshit things they want to,” he told ProPublica. “The IRS should recognize it as a bad argument.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Separation of Church and State Is a ‘Fabrication’ Says Far Right Activist Charlie Kirk: They Should Be ‘Mixed Together’
Far-right religious activist, conspiracy theorist, and founder of the right-wing organization Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk has falsely declared that separation of church and state, a bedrock principle on which American society is based, is a “fabrication” not in the Constitution.
Kirk is a member of the secretive theocratic Council for National Policy., a close friend of Donald Trump, Jr., and spent years promoting President Trump – even interviewing him at one point. Turning Point USA has had repeated challenges. The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer in 2017 write a piece about TPUSA titled, “A Conservative Nonprofit That Seeks to Transform College Campuses Faces Allegations of Racial Bias and Illegal Campaign Activity.”
Former TPUSA communications director Candace Owens has praised Hitler, saying “the problem” with him was that he wanted to “globalize.”
RELATED: Watch: Charlie Kirk Calls for Texans to Be ‘Deputized’ to Protect ‘White Demographics in America’
On Wednesday Kirk declared, “There is no separation of church and state. It’s a fabrication. It’s a fiction. It’s not in the Constitution. It’s made up by secular humanists.”
That’s false.
The claim separation of church and state is not in the Constitution is a religious right belief that has been debunked by countless legal experts.
“Of course we should have church and state mixed together,” Kirk continued. “Our Founding Fathers believed in that. We can go through the detail of that. They established – literally – a church in Congress.”
That too is false.
RELATED: ‘When Do We Get to Use the Guns?’: TP USA Audience Member Asks Charlie Kirk When Can ‘We Kill’ Democrats? (Video)
“It’s a good thing Charlie Kirk doesn’t go to Wheaton because he would fail my Constitutional Law class,” writes Dr. Miranda Yaver, PhD, a Wheaton College professor.
As most public school students know, Kirk’s claims are belied by the First Amendment to the U.S., Constitution, which states:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It’s the Establishment Clause, legal experts say, that debunks Kirk’s falsehood.
In reviewing the Supreme Court’s recent rulings, Reuters last month noted: “It was President Thomas Jefferson who famously said in an 1802 letter that the establishment clause should represent a ‘wall of separation’ between church and state. The provision prevents the government from establishing a state religion and prohibits it from favoring one faith over another.”
Jefferson is also considered the principal author of the Declaration of Independence.
Watch Charlie Kirk below or at this link.
Charlie Kirk: “There is no separation of church and state. It’s a fabrication. It’s a fiction. It’s not in the Constitution. It’s made up by secular humanists” pic.twitter.com/R4dkUSxGwI
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 6, 2022
