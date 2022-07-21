News
‘It’s Going to Be OK’: President Biden Posts Video After Positive COVID Test as White House Updates on His Condition
President Joe Biden has posted a video recorded from the Truman Balcony just hours after he tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the President is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” been prescribed Paxlovid, and this afternoon updated reporters on his condition.
“Hey folks, guess you heard,” President Biden says in the video (below). “This morning I tested positive for COVID. But I’ve been double vaccinated and double boosted, symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns.”
“I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done, going to continue to get it done, and in the meantime, thanks for your concern, and keep the faith. It’s going to be OK,” the President said, reassuring the American people.
READ MORE: J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee’s Additional Plans
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in her Thursday afternoon briefing told reporters the President’s physician says he “is experiencing mild symptoms, mostly a runny nose and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, spoke to reporters as well.
“Because the President is fully vaccinated, double boosted, his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower,” Dr. Jha says. “He’s also getting treated with a very powerful anti-viral, and that further reduces his risk. And it’s a reminder of the reason we all work so hard to make sure every American has the same level of protection that the President has.”
Watch President Biden below or at this link:
An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022
Melania Trump: I Was ‘Unaware’ of Jan. 6 Violence Because I Was ‘Fulfilling My Duties as First Lady’ for ‘Our Nation’
Ahead of Thursday night’s primetime U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack hearing, Melania Trump is saying she was “unaware” of the violence that took place on January 6, citing her “duties as First Lady,” and blaming her former White House Chief of Staff who she says did not inform her.
“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the U.S. Capitol Building,” Fox News reports Melania Trump told them exclusively on Thursday.
The former First Lady’s remarks appear to be in response to those made by her former Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, who resigned on the evening of January 6. Last year Grisham said the First Lady’s refusal to make a statement on January 6 condemning the violence led to her resignation fifteen minutes later.
READ MORE: Melania Trump Monetizes ‘Be Best’ in Blockchain-Based Cryptocurrency NFT Art Scheme
Mrs. Trump said, “traditionally, the First Lady’s Chief of Staff provides detailed briefings surrounding our Nation’s important issues.”
“In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C.,” Fox News says Melania Trump told them. “Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham.”
Fox News did not state if this was an interview or prepared remarks, if it was in person, by telephone, email, fax, or other methods, and if Fox News asked Mrs. Trump any questions.
READ MORE: New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
Less than 90 minutes before the Fox News report was published The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reported: “The Guardian has also learned, according to another person directly familiar with the matter, that then first lady Melania Trump appeared to choose not to intervene with her husband or try and stop the Capitol attack herself.”
“That day,” Lowell adds, “the person said, Melania Trump was conducting a photoshoot for a new rug for the White House residence and when her then chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, asked if she wanted to tweet condemning the attack, Melania responded curtly: ‘No.'”
Several weeks ago Grisham, who at one point also served as the White House Press Secretary, posted what she suggested was a screenshot of a text between her and the First Lady during the 2021 insurrection.
READ MORE: Melania Trump Had Google Alerts Set Up to Track What People Were Saying About Her: New Book
“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?” the text from Grisham to Mrs. Trump appears to say.
“No,” was the First Lady’s response.
She is now claiming that as First Lady she was too busy fulfilling her duties on January 6 to be aware of the violence, violence that – according to video released Thursday morning by one of the members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, President Trump spent the day watching on TV from the dining room.
“As with all First Ladies who preceded me,” Mrs. Trump says, according to Fox News, “it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations.”
“Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution,” Trump reportedly said. “As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”
“I always condemn violence,” Mrs. Trump reportedly told Fox News.
“Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building,” she added.
Responding to the Fox News report, on Twitter Grisham said, “Lol. That’s truly all I’ve got.”
Kinzinger Drops Video of McEnany and Other Aides Saying Trump ‘Was Always in the Dining Room’ on Jan. 6 ‘Watching TV’
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has posted a short video clip of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and other White House aides and officials admitting on camera that during the January 6 insurrection the president, Donald Trump spent the day in the dining room watching the violence on television.
“He was always in the dining room” on January 6, McEnany tells January 6 Committee investigators.
The clip begins with a question: “Was the President in that primary dining room the whole time that the attack on the Capitol was going on? Or did he ever go to, again only to your knowledge, or to the Oval Office to the White House Situation Room anywhere else?”
READ MORE: McEnany to Keynote Anti-LGBTQ Dominionist Event
McEnany responds: “To the best of my recollection he was always in the dining room.”
The clip then jumps to Gen. Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Advisor being asked what Trump and his Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows were doing in the dining room.
“I think they were watching TV,” Kellogg replies.
Molly Michael, Trump’s former executive assistant, appears to squirm as she also says, “It was my understanding he was watching television.”
READ MORE: Pat Cipollone Is ‘A Greatest Hits Package of Crazy Statements’ by Donald Trump: Legal Expert
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone confirms when asked, “was the violence visible on the screen on the television?”
“Yes,” he replies.
The clip is presumably a preview of what Americans will see Thursday night during what, for now, is the final public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Expected to last two hours, the hearing will focus on what Trump did – and did not do – during the attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy.
McEnany was issued a subpoena to testify last November, and had done so on or by January 12, CNN reported at the time, noting her absence from her Fox News talk show “Outnumbered.”
Cipollone met with the January 6 Committee earlier this month. He was considered to be the “biggest witness left” to talk to the Committee.
Watch below or at this link:
What was Donald Trump doing while the Capitol was under siege? Take a look. pic.twitter.com/9mz3P6C4qK
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 21, 2022
Rudy Giuliani ‘Most Likely to Be Prosecuted’ for His Role in Georgia Election Scheme: Legal Expert
Rudy Giuliani faces significant legal jeopardy in Georgia for his role in former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a legal expert.
The former New York City mayor has been ordered to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta about his efforts to corrupt the presidential election, and Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Giuliani should start preparing for criminal charges.
“I think of all the people who are being targeted by the grand jury in Fulton County, it is Rudy Giuliani who is most likely to be prosecuted,” Aronberg said. “That’s because my counterpart up there in Atlanta, Fani Willis, previously said she is reviewing the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies.”
“Yeah, he went before the committees in the Georgia legislature and lied to their faces,” Aronberg continued. “He went on a misinformation tour around the country, but in Georgia he said that more than 10,000 dead people voted. He said that poll workers were counting fake ballots out of suitcases. Those false statements made to those legislative bodies could get you up to five years in state prison under Georgia law, so that’s what he is facing, and that is why, if he doesn’t comply with the subpoena, he gets criminally charged for that.”
READ MORE: Trump made video condemning Capitol riots because he feared cabinet would use 25th Amendment to remove him: CNN
“If he doesn’t take the Fifth Amendment before the grand jury, he is also in a whole lot of trouble,” the prosecutor added. “Let me tell you, Rudy, they don’t have hair dye in prison. He needs to be calling a defense lawyer really fast.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
