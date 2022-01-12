News
Kayleigh McEnany Meets With January 6 Committee: CNN
Former Trump White House and campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
CNN reports the meeting took place virtually.
McEnany, now a Fox News contributor, was one of ten former Trump officials “with close ties to the former president” subpoenaed by the Committee two months ago, on November 9.
According to a press release from the Committee, McEnany “made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election. For example, in the first White House press conference after the election, Ms. McEnany claimed that there were ‘very real claims’ of fraud that the former President’s reelection campaign was pursuing, and said that mail-in voting was something that ‘we have identified as being particularly prone to fraud.’ At another press conference, Ms. McEnany accused Democrats of ‘welcoming fraud’ and ‘welcoming illegal voting.’ In addition, Ms. McEnany was reportedly present at times with the former President as he watched the January 6th attack.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
WATCH LIVE: Biden Makes Historic Speech Urging Filibuster Carve Out to Pass Legislation Protecting Voting Rights
President Joe Biden will deliver a critical address Thursday afternoon, urging passage of vital legislation to protect voting rights as Republicans in state legislatures across the country cripple access to the ballot and enact laws that could literally nullify the will of the voters.
The President, having seen the actions of Republicans at the state and national level, will call for the Senate to carve out an exemption from the 60-vote majority filibuster in order to pass two critical bills: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
The New York Times, reporting Biden’s expected remarks, calls the filibuster “a Senate tradition that has allowed Republicans to repeatedly block a major priority of Democrats.” The paper of record labels it “the most significant step he will have taken to pressure lawmakers to act on an issue he has called the biggest test of America’s democracy since the Civil War.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will begin the process of a filibuster carve out as early as Wednesday, with a possible vote on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The President and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak live beginning around 3:45 PM. You can watch below, on legitimate cable news channels, and on C-SPAN.
Watch live:
News
Notorious John Yoo Destroys Jim Jordan’s Immunity Defense
One of the most controversial legal figures during the George W. Bush administration has weighed in on the efforts of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to avoid testifying before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Before refusing to cooperate, Jordan had claimed he had “nothing to hide” from the select committee, but has since announced he will refuse to cooperate.
In Tuesday’s Washington Post morning political newsletter, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer report that Congress is grappling with whether Jordan may have immunity from a subpoena due to the Speech and Debate Clause.
Attorney John Yoo, who faced calls for investigation over torture, analyzed Jordan’s situation.
RELATED: Jamie Raskin throws Jim Jordan’s words from Benghazi back in his face for Jan. 6 investigation
“But Former Justice Department official John Yoo told The Early that the clause clearly does not extend immunity to lawmakers in this case,” the newspaper reported. “The clause was designed to protect the independence of the legislature but ‘not to protect the legislature from itself,’ said Yoo. The work of lawmakers in Congress ‘can be questioned in Congress…It’s a pretty easy answer and there’s a lot of practice,’ Yoo added.”
Read the full report.
News
Gaetz Complains to DeSantis About Music Festival’s ‘Different Treatment’ – Requiring Vaccine or Test
As Florida once again becomes the top state in the nation for coronavirus cases U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is ratting out a local music festival that is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
The Florida Republican congressman sent fellow Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a letter on his official congressional letterhead stating the 30A Songwriters Festival is in violation of DeSantis’ executive order for trying to protect attendees and participants from the deadly virus.
The festival is funded in part, Gaetz says, by taxpayers.
“Vaccine passports should not be funded by taxpayer dollars,” Gaetz writes – despite the unvaccinated being able to provide proof of having a recent negative test.
That’s not good enough for the pro-COVID congressman.
“Your executive order…does not permit different treatment for the vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Gaetz writes.
On Sunday Florida logged an additional 77,156 single-day coronavirus cases, nearly 7000 more than second-ranked New York and nearly 28,000 more than third-ranked California – the most populous state in the nation.
For total cases per capita Florida ranks fourth, behind Tennessee, North Dakota, and Rhode Island.
Matt Gaetz sent this letter to Ron Desantis today to inform him that the ‘30A Songwriters Festival’ is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination in violation of his executive order. pic.twitter.com/TiWbEFszRD
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 10, 2022
