Mass Shooting at Fourth of July Parade Leaves Six Dead, Possibly Two Dozen Wounded – Shooter at Large: Reports
A mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade has left at least six people dead and “possibly more than two dozen others wounded,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports as the story develops. Initial reports stated at least two dead but the number has been increasing.
Earlier the paper had said one of its reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.”
“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun,” Highland Park resident Miles Zaremski told the Sun-Times. He also said he saw people who “got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”
Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the parade and posted this video which shows a band playing while people run down the street terrorized.
My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem
— Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022
Sweet also posted this photo, calling the scene a “bloodbath.”
Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. story at @suntimes pic.twitter.com/zuUQMO7Dxy
— Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022
“Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is ‘active,'” NBC 5 Chicago reports.
2:57 PM ET –
This article has been updated to reflect the number of people dead and wounded.
1:28 PM ET –
This article has been updated to reflect the number of people dead and wounded.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
President Biden: ‘Jill and I Are Shocked by the Senseless Gun Violence’ at Highland Park July 4th Mass Shooting
President Joe Biden quickly issued a statement expressing his “shock” over the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that has left six people dead and over 30 people hospitalized.
“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” the President says in his statement. “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities.”
“I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.”
President Biden notes that he “recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”
The President and the First Lady are expected to speak around 5 PM Monday to deliver Independence Day remarks during their barbecue at the White House with veterans.
News reports state the shooter, who has not been apprehended, is believed to be a white man, 18-20 years old, armed with a high-powered rifle.
RELATED: Biden Blasts ‘Outrageous’ US Supreme Court – Calls to Change Filibuster to Codify Roe and Privacy Into Law
Many on social media are criticizing the NRA, which posted a tweet tying guns to Independence Day barely hours before the mass shooting began. It reads: “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed.”
There were many police officers at the Highland Park parade, yet the shooter was able to inflict great loss of life, a massive number of wounded victims, and massive terror. Nearby towns canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response.
‘I Cannot Think of Many Things More Frightening’: Justice Kagan Rebukes SCOTUS Conservatives Over EPA Ruling
In a sharply-worded dissent, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan leveled extremely strong criticism against her right-wing colleagues who ruled in a 6-3 decision that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have broad authority to regulate greenhouse gasses as the climate warms to what experts warn are dangerous levels.
“The subject matter of the regulation here makes the Court’s intervention all the more troubling,” Justice Kagan writes in her dissent. “Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change. And let’s say the obvious: The stakes here are high. Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decision-maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.”
Justice Kagan began her lengthy dissent by saying: “Today, the Court strips the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the power Congress gave it to respond to ‘the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.'”
The Clean Air Act, first signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson and amended over the years by Democratic and Republican presidents, has been used by the EPA for decades, successfully saving “millions of lives and trillions of dollars.”
Kagan highlights that “there was no reason to reach out to decide this case,” as it examines an executive branch policy that was never enacted, and criticizes what she sees as the Supreme Court’s previous “unprecedented” interference in the EPA’s activities.
“This Court has obstructed EPA’s effort from the beginning. Right after the Obama administration issued the Clean Power Plan, the Court stayed its implementation. That action was unprecedented: Never before had the Court stayed a regulation then under review in the lower courts.”
And she appears to be accusing the conservative majority of just making things up.
“The majority claims it is just following precedent, but that is not so. The Court has never even used the term ‘major questions doctrine’ before.”
The case is West Virginia v. EPA.
Biden Blasts ‘Outrageous’ US Supreme Court – Calls to Change Filibuster to Codify Roe and Privacy Into Law
In a speech to NATO leaders in Madrid, President Joe Biden criticized the “outrageous behavior” of the U.S. Supreme Court and called on the Senate to change the filibuster to allow a simple majority to codify Roe v. Wade and other essential rights to privacy into federal law.
His remarks are being hailed as an important step to protect a woman’s right to choose abortion, but also to protect the right of intimate relationships and the right of same-sex couples to marry. This is the first time he has called to change the filibuster to protect abortion and privacy rights. He previously called to change the filibuster to protect voting rights.
President Biden, responding to reporters’ questions at a news conference, stressed the need to codify the “right to privacy, not just abortion rights.”
“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law,” the President said. “And the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights. It should be we provide an exception for this, require an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”
“Right to Privacy, not just abortion rights, but yes, abortion rights,” he added.
President Biden just called for a carveout exception to the Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into law.
Biden, on follow-up, said “right to privacy, not just abortion rights.” pic.twitter.com/OFT8DMDf6H
— The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2022
“The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Biden also told world leaders. “And overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy. We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy. rights. And it is a mistake, in my view for the Supreme Court to do what it did.”
Pres. Biden says it was a “mistake” to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The one thing that has been destabilizing [in the U.S.] is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/L3ifc3rfn2
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2022
View videos above or at this link.
