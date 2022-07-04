Mass Shooting at Fourth of July Parade Leaves Six Dead, Possibly Two Dozen Wounded – Shooter at Large: Reports

A mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade has left at least six people dead and “possibly more than two dozen others wounded,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports as the story develops. Initial reports stated at least two dead but the number has been increasing.

Earlier the paper had said one of its reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.”

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun,” Highland Park resident Miles Zaremski told the Sun-Times. He also said he saw people who “got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”

Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the parade and posted this video which shows a band playing while people run down the street terrorized.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Sweet also posted this photo, calling the scene a “bloodbath.”

Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. story at @suntimes pic.twitter.com/zuUQMO7Dxy — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

“Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is ‘active,'” NBC 5 Chicago reports.

2:57 PM ET –

This article has been updated to reflect the number of people dead and wounded.

1:28 PM ET –

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.