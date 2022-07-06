Georgia DA Says ‘Possible’ Trump Could Be Subpoenaed, Lindsey Graham ‘Doesn’t Understand Seriousness’ of Investigation

The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney whose special criminal grand jury issued subpoenas to several members of Donald Trump’s legal team and Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday says she has not ruled out issuing a subpoena to the former president, and says more subpoenas are to be expected.

“Anything’s possible,” DA Fani Willis told NBC News when asked if Donald Trump might be issued a subpoena. “We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us.”

“I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

Willis convened a special grand jury to investigate possible election fraud or interference in the 2020 presidential election, after news broke that then-President Trump had called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking for an additional 11,780 votes to overturn the election results.

On Tuesday Willis’ grand jury subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro, and Jacki Pick Deason.

Sen. Graham’s attorneys issued an angry statement on his behalf, calling the investigation a “fishing expedition,” decrying it as “all politics,” and claiming Willis is “working in concert” with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Graham until 2021 was the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and is one of Donald Trump’s top supporters.

“Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail,” the South Carolina Republican’s statement said.

“What do I have to gain from these politics?” Willis told NBC News, saying Graham is “someone who doesn’t understand the seriousness of what we’re doing. I hope he’ll come and testify truthfully before the grand jury.”