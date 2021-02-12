'NO COLLUSION'
Lindsey Graham Again Consults With Trump’s Attorneys – in the Middle of the Trial: ‘They Actually Pulled Him Off Floor’
During the defense arguments on why Senators should acquit former President Donald Trump, charged with “incitement of insurrection,” three top Republican attorneys have been consulting on “legal strategy” with the attorneys for the accused, disgraced, 45th president.
On Friday, while the trial was progressing and the Trump defense attorneys were standing on the floor of the Senate making their arguments, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) left the trial to assist with Trump’s defense.
Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan reports Trump’s lawyers “actually pulled him off floor.”
.@LindseyGrahamSC leaves Senate floor & goes into room with Trump’s lawyers. They actually pulled him off floor
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) February 12, 2021
The Recount published video of Graham leaving to confer with defense attorneys.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) exits Trump impeachment defense office during Senate break.pic.twitter.com/IRvrMRliDE
— The Recount (@therecount) February 12, 2021
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Sen. Ted Cruz, who has also been assisting on strategy, was spotted today as well.
Sen. Ted Cruz was spotted by the pool during the break popping into the LBJ Room — where Trump’s lawyers have been using as their workspace. He was also there last night — along with Graham and Lee — talking defense team strategy
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 12, 2021
Some responses:
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz — once more violating their oath to do impartial justice— just went into a meeting with the Trump impeachment defense team ahead of the next phase of the trial.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 12, 2021
Lindsey Graham just walked into the defense counsel’s room again.
So unethical.
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin, Esq. (@ECMcLaughlin) February 12, 2021
Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC meeting just off the floor with the defense team and former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller. Graham tells me the defense did plenty on the constitutionality argument. He seemed pleased with the defense case.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 12, 2021
What will the consequences be for Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and any other Republican U.S. Senator who has the duty of serving as a juror in Trump’s impeachment trial but instead, openly violates Senate rules and conspires with Trump’s legal defense lawyers?
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) February 12, 2021
Michigan’s Vote Has Not Been Certified. Top GOP Lawmakers Are Flying to White House ‘At Trump’s Request’: Report
Ahead of Michigan’s official certification of the 2020 presidential election results, and amid nationwide outrage over the allegedly racist refusal of two Republicans to vote to validate the largest county’s results, two top Republican state lawmakers are heading to the White House.
The news comes as the Trump campaign on Thursday withdrew its lawsuit challenging the election results. On Wednesday President Trump falsely stated he won Michigan and lied about voting irregularities.
In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
“Lawmakers are flying into DC to meet with President Trump tomorrow, at his request,” Washington Post national political reporter Amy Gardner reports.
The news comes just after the revelation that President Trump personally “reached out” to the two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who had refused to vote to certify the election results. Wayne County includes Detroit, which is majority-Black.
NEW –
‘Raise the Alarm’: Experts Warn of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Coup’ Attempt as Michigan GOP Leaders Fly to DC to Meet With Trump
President-elect Joe Biden won the state by a big margin: 51%-48%, or 154,000 votes.
Why would the state’s top two lawmakers be heading to meet with the President just days before the vote is slated to be certified?
“The visits by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, will come as a legal fight plays out in the battleground state with President Donald Trump attempting to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 election,” The Detroit News reports.
UPDATE:
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes delivers a strong response, says he’s “inclined” to call Trump’s actions “sedition.”
This is really nuts. He is actually, actively attempting a coup. Stuart Stevens called it sedition the other night and I’m inclined to agree. https://t.co/OhYhz20aqN
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2020
