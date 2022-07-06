GOP Congresswoman Saying She Would ‘Do Anything’ to Protect Her Grandchildren, Even ‘Shooting Them’ Sets Internet on Fire

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) in a speech denouncing a House bill on gun safety, appears to inadvertently have declared that to protect her five grandchildren, she would “do anything,” even shoot them.

“I rise in opposition to H.R. 2377,” Congresswoman Lesko says in the video. “I have five grandchildren. I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including as a last resort shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”

NCRM has verified the video is accurate. Congresswoman Lesko made the remarks on June 9, according to C-SPAN, while she was opposing a red flag law.

The Congresswoman presumably meant she would as a last resort shoot someone threatening her grandchildren.

One Twitter user, Ryan Shead, posted the previously ignored video to Twitter, where it has gone viral and is trending.

Lesko, who some social media users note is running for re-election unopposed, went on to say: “Democrat bills that we have heard this week want to take away my right, my right to protect my grandchildren. they want to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children and grandchildren. and wives and brothers and sisters,” which is false.

“This bill takes away due process from law-abiding citizens. Can you imagine if you had a disgruntled ex or somebody who hates you because of your political views and they go to a judge and say, ‘oh, this person is dangerous,’ and that judge would take away your guns?”

Lesko’s hypothetical claims are false. Red flag laws are designed to protect both gun owners and those around them.

Allow me to introduce you to Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who is currently running for office unopposed in her district. She would like America to know she loves her grandchildren so much she would shoot them if necessary. 😳 But liberals are the problem, right? 😏 pic.twitter.com/qk5BT9FDLw — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 5, 2022

Some social media users noted that Congresswoman Lesko reportedly “attended meetings about overturning the election,” while others are having fun with the Arizona Republican’s remarks:

Anybody check on Debbie Lesko’s grandkids? — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) July 6, 2022

Or maybe one of Debbie Lesko’s grandchildren gets rabies and she has to put it down before it attacks the other four! All sorts of things can happen. — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) July 6, 2022

The most probable interpretation is that @DebbieLesko meant she would shoot someone to PROTECT her grandchildren and garbled it. However, it’s the GOP, and it’s 2022. So . . . /1 https://t.co/KVWir9t8te — CyborgSlavesOfPopehat (@Popehat) July 6, 2022

/3 Anyway, bottom line, good luck and best wishes to Debbie Lesko’s (for now) five grandchildren. — CyborgSlavesOfPopehat (@Popehat) July 6, 2022

/4 But seriously it’s VERY unlikely that a GOP member of Congress was casually advocating shooting her grandchildren. I mean they’re white. — CyborgSlavesOfPopehat (@Popehat) July 6, 2022

Since Debbie Lesko is trending for threatening to ::checks notes:: shoot her grandkids, now is the perfect time to revisit this recent thread/story on her very shady past. https://t.co/90xkhzrWny — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 6, 2022

Lauren Boebert is crazy and unqualified

Louie Gohmert is an idiot and unqualified

Marjorie Taylor Greene is dangerous and unqualified

Trump is mentally ill and unqualified Debbie Lesko = hold my beer — Jimmy (@JimmyStreich) July 6, 2022

This is the same Debbie Lesko who would shoot her grandchildren to own the libs. 😬 Arizona has better to offer. 💯 https://t.co/oXd9o3ucbo — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 6, 2022

I don’t think she meant the thing she said. I think she’s just dumb. She was trying to make some overblown dramatic point and she screwed up the script. https://t.co/aKzzocabim — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 7, 2022

Watch Congresswoman Lesko’s remarks above or at this link.