RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Legal Experts Blast Lindsey Graham’s ‘Disingenuous’ Questions to Judge Jackson on Religion (Video)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to take revenge on Democrats for the 2017 Court of Appeals confirmation hearing questions asked of Amy Coney Barrett by asking wildly inappropriate questions of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans have been furious for years because one Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein, expressed valid concern over Barrett’s ability to be impartial given her prior religious statements (see below).
“Thank you, Judge,” Graham began his inappropriate and highly-criticized line of questioning. “You have a wonderful family you should be proud and your faith matters to you. What faith are you by the way?”
Judge Jackson, clearly uncomfortable but trying to maintain composure, replied: “Senator, I am Protestant.”
“Okay,” Graham said, wanting more clarification.
“Nondenominational,” she added.
“Okay. Could you fairly judge a Catholic?” Graham asked, unfairly, and defending his question by saying, “I’m just asking this question because how important is your faith to you?”
“Senator personally, my faith is very important,” Judge Jackson answered. “But as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article Six.”
“And there will be none with me ,” Graham claimed, after posing the religion questions.
“So on a scale of one to ten, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?” Graham continued inappropriately. “You know, I go to church probably three times a year so that speaks poorly of me. Or do you do attend church regularly?”
Judge Jackson was not about to succumb to Graham’s disregard for the Constitution and tried to put an end to the questions.
“Well, Senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views,” she said.
Later, Graham said: “Judge Barrett I thought was treated very, very poorly. So I just wanted to get that out. Let’s talk about family,” he added, continuing his inappropriate questions.
Here’s Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern with the video:
Here’s Lindsey Graham grilling KBJ about her faith (to tee about a gripe about Feinstein’s infamous “dogma” comment to Barrett).
“What faith are you, by the way?”
“Could you fairly judge a Catholic?”
“On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?” pic.twitter.com/5HaHGOYy0m
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 22, 2022
The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal makes the critical point about why the questions were asked of Amy Coney Barrett:
Just, like, let’s remember that Amy Barrett has WRITTEN about how her faith should INFLUENCE her judicial opinions, while Ketanji Jackson is saying her faith SHOULDN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO with her decisions.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022
“Lindsey Graham’s attempt to re-litigate Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings is disingenuous,” says attorney, former White House aide, and CNN commentator Keith Boykin. “Republicans always claim they believe in religious freedom, but that doesn’t apply to all faiths. If Ketanji Brown Jackson were a Muslim, they’d be having a different conversation.”
NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang:
Let’s be clear, Sen. Graham knew LAST YEAR WHEN HE VOTED TO CONFIRM HER FOR THE US COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE D.C. CIRCUIT about Judge Jackson’s prior work as a federal public defender, her affiliations, her opinions, her positions on issues, etc.
Spare me his drama this morning.
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 22, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
California MAGA Candidate Says She’s Running Because Jesus Spoke to Her Son in a Closet
California Republican Rachel Hamm is running for Secretary of State in the June primary. Like many candidates, she is speaking about her motivation for running. Like many GOP candidates, she is claiming God was involved in her decision. Unlike any other candidate, Hamm says Jesus spoke to her son in a closet and told her to declare her candidacy.
“I’ve been a prophetic dreamer so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office. And because our youngest son, Ezekiel is a seer I went and got him and I said, ‘Hey, can you look around and see what you’re seeing?’ Because I just really, I get a kick out of hearing him describe, you know, what he sees?”
“And so, he said, you know, let me know if you see anything. And so he looked at my bedroom and my bathroom. He said, ‘There’s nothing there.’ And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, ‘Whoa,’ and his eyes got like, big as saucers, and he kind of like started backing away, and then started bending down and he said, ‘You’ve got a really big guy in your closet, and his power is pushing me to the ground,’ and we had never had he’d never had that reaction ever, to an angel. And so I’m like, is he’s for us, not against us, right?”
“‘He’s full of light, I can’t even see his face.’ And then he said, ‘he has a scroll in his hand.’ And so I was like, then he came with a message is what is the message and the message was a commissioning. so at the very end, I asked him what his name was. ‘What angel is this?’ you know? And he said, ‘Immanuel,’ That wasn’t an angel. It wasn’t an angel that was Jesus Himself. And so that’s why I’m running for Secretary of State.”
Watch:
California GOP Secretary of State candidate Rachel Hamm said today that she decided to run for office after her son found Jesus inside a closet in their home, and Jesus handed him a scroll telling her to declare her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/LdDLX1j8vS
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 18, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Jesus Made Clear There Are Two Genders Not 52’ Says Perkins – Calls LGBT ‘Zenith of Man’s Rebellion Against God’
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins preached at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds, Washington, Sunday. Following his sermon, Perkins sat down with Westgate’s senior pastor Alec Rowlands for a wide-ranging discussion on the issue of “The Church and Politics.”
During the discussion, Perkins declared that the push for LGBTQ rights is “the zenith of man’s rebellion against God” and that the people who fight for such rights are controlled by “demonic spirits.”
“This whole thing with LGBT is the zenith of man’s rebellion against God,” Perkins said. “The Creator who created us in his own image, we’re saying, ‘No, we will decide—not biology, not science—we will decide what our gender is.’ This is the zenith of rebellion against God. That is the only explanation for how people are surrendering to this agenda, how adamant the advocates of this agenda are, and why we as believers in Jesus Christ who love people and do not want to see our children condemned to confusion for the rest of their lives must speak the truth of God’s word.”
“Jesus made very clear there are two genders, not 52,” Perkins continued. “We can never accommodate darkness. I’m going to be very clear about this tonight: Those that are opposing us on these issues are not our enemies. We know that our enemies are spiritual. The weapons of our warfare are not carnal. Our enemies are not flesh and blood; they’re the spirits, the demonic spirits that control so much.”
Despite his long history of incendiary comments about the LGBTQ community, Perkins is an influential voice in conservative politics, regularly hosting Republican members of Congress on his “Washington Watch” radio show. The Family Research Council, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, had a hand in the formation of Trump administration policy on a wide variety of issues.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘There’s Only One Jesus’: Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Is a Science-Denier Who Thinks Apes Dispel Evolution
Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, revealed on Sunday that he is a science-denying religious extremist. Walker wrongly insisted the existence of apes dispels the scientific theory of evolution, and there was no Big Bang Theory. He attributes all of creation to God.
“I tell you something else I heard – now think about this,” Walker, very proudly, told the pastor of Georgia’s Sugar Hill Church, “at one time, science said, man came from apes.”
“Did it not?” Walker, a former college and pro-football star asked, pointing at the audience. “Well, what is interesting though, if that is true, why are there still apes?”
“Think about it,” Walker pressed.
HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel, who first reported Walker’s false anti-science beliefs, explains he “gets some basic facts wrong”:
Humans did not evolve from the apes that you see at the zoo. Rather, humans and apes have a common (and now extinct) ancestor that lived roughly 10 million years ago. Technically, all humans are apes, but that doesn’t mean that chimpanzees are one step away from becoming people. Walker’s summary of evolution is incorrect, and there’s nothing incompatible about humans coexisting with other apes.
Walker then explained that, according to him, God is necessary for “the conception of a baby.”
“Let me tell you, science can’t do that. They are trying to do it come but they can’t because there had to be a God.”
“So when God came and said, ‘Now let me create this.’ And God created the earth. And he put Adam and Eve there, and stuff.”
After some rambling remarks likening the United States to the biblical Garden of Eden, because of “freedom,” Walker declared, “I tell people this I’m not trying to teach you to love Jesus. I love him. You can like who you want to like, but I’m going to tell you there’s only one of them. There’s only one god, there’s only one Jesus. So if you’d go in with the wrong horse, I’m sorry for you. I’ll tell you I love Jesus.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also backs Walker.
Related: McConnell Backs GOP Candidate Who Called for ‘Total Cleansing’ and Allegedly Threatened to Blow His Wife’s ‘Brains Out’
Watch (clip begins at the 59:01 mark):
