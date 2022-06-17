RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Stefanik-Endorsed Candidate Called Black People ‘Dumb and Hungry,’ Said Trump Sexual Assault Accuser ‘Probably Enjoyed’ It
Carl Paladino, a Republican candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has called Black people “dumb and hungry,” claimed they are “conditioned” to only vote for Democrats, while insisting he’s not “a racist.” He also said a woman who had accused Donald Trump of sexual assault “probably enjoyed” it.
Paladino, recently endorsed by Elise Stefanik, the chairperson of the House GOP Caucus, is a right-wing New York real estate developer who lost a race for governor in 2010. He was elected twice to the Buffalo school board but removed after publicly disclosing confidential information.
In a 2016 radio interview, Paladino declared “that Black Americans were kept ‘dumb and hungry’ so they could be conditioned to only vote for the Democratic Party, saying, ‘You can’t teach them differently,'” according to a CNN KFile report.
Congresswoman Stefanik, the third most powerful House Republican, on June 3 praised Paladino as an “inspirational” leader, a “doer,” and “the kind of leader we need today.” That endorsement came just days before it was revealed Paladino in 2021 had called Adolf Hitler “inspirational,” and “the kind of leader we need today” (audio.)
Stefanik later doubled down on her endorsement despite Paladino’s praise for Hitler, a genocidal fascist responsible for the murders of approximately 17 million people.
In 2016 Paladino made remarks about Black people during his tenure as a Buffalo school board member who “was defending himself against allegations that previous comments he made were racist,” CNN noted.
“I don’t think of myself in any way as a racist,” Paldino said on local Buffalo radio station WBEN, saying he fought for policies to help Black children while on the Buffalo School Board.
In 2016, “Paladino had said he would like to see Michelle Obama ‘return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,’ and that he hoped Barack Obama would die of Mad Cow Disease after having sex with a cow.”
Also in 2016 Paladino “disparaged a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault,” CNN adds. He tweeted: “get a life. You probably enjoyed the slap at the time,” as this screenshot from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski shows:
Here is Paladino's since-deleted tweet about a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault saying "get a life. You probably enjoyed the slap at the time."
Paladino nuked his account sometime after early January 2021.https://t.co/sWdskal0y7 pic.twitter.com/cowUOevOCn
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 17, 2022
‘Manufacturing Hysteria’: Activist Who Weaponized CRT Tells Conservatives to Make Drag Queens ‘More Lurid’
Christopher Rufo, the far right activist who intentionally turned a college-level school of thought to examine social structures for systemic racism into a fear-mongering right-wing nationwide panic, is now focusing his attacks on LGBTQ people, by effectively weaponizing transgender identity.
Rufo, a senior fellow at the right-wing Manhattan Institute, is the man behind the right’s false panic and fury over CRT, Critical Race Theory. He’s bragged he wants to “have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” and “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.”
Now he’s applying that model to attack the LGBTQ community – especially transgender people and drag queens.
Rufo wants the right to turn a commonly used phrase, “drag queen,” one that many people both gay and straight use to refer to themselves, into something “more lurid” and sexual.
“Conservatives should start using the phrase ‘trans stripper’ in lieu of ‘drag queen,'” Rufo said openly Friday on Twitter, despite drag queens not generally being transgender. “It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to sexualization.”
He thinks the 1.6 million people across America who identify as transgender should be victims of his weaponization of their very being.
Rufo knows what he’s doing is twisting language into an attack, and admits that when he uses the word “trans” people think “transgender,” but he outright states: “we can say that ‘trans’ is a stand-in for ‘transvestite,'” which is a word not commonly used in decades.
“Drag queens in schools” invites a debate; “trans strippers in schools” anchors an unstoppable argument.
Let the Left try to nitpick the phrase: we can say that “trans” is a stand-in for “transvestite” and we can show videos that are undeniably strip shows.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2022
And then he dares the majority of Americans who do not have an issue with transgender people to “engage in language games,” which is exactly what he is doing.
“Trans strippers in schools” is a powerful frame to this debate and, if the Left chooses to engage in language games on that phrase, they will find themselves defending concepts and words that are deeply disturbing to most people. Let them get stuck in the linguistic mud.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2022
He even gives away his secret formula, while claiming the left is “very good” at this:
“The trick is to shift the language in a way that is factually accurate and has a plausible claim to neutrality, but attaches a new set of connotations to the concept that shifts the debate in your favor.”
RELATED: Far Right Activist Behind CRT Panic Brags About Attacks on Disney, State Farm for LGBTQ Support: Others ‘Will Be Next’
Yale professor Jason Stanley, author of the books “How Propaganda Works” and “How Fascism Works”:
Rufo is also willing to cross moral lines that no US propagandist in recent times has been willing to cross, and this ruthlessness is also key to his particular genius.
— Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) June 17, 2022
Pushback has been quick. Some are mocking Rufo and others making stronger criticisms, with a frequent theme that seems to be accusing him of telling people to lie:
Christopher Rufo’s whole thing is just randomly tweeting like “conservatives need to redefine broccoli as murder lettuce” https://t.co/19OS9PKYz1
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) June 17, 2022
just openly telling the right they should lie in order to manufacture hysteria https://t.co/XO9WxVspWv
— Current Affairs (@curaffairs) June 17, 2022
Most drag queens are cis men in costume doing female impersonation as a form of entertainment. You are fear-mongering about people literally playing dress up.
And it worries me how your mind constantly links children and sex, @realchrisrufo. That’s not normal at all. https://t.co/eAqxlUKMUA
— Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 17, 2022
We should start using the words “nazis obsessed with childrens’ genitalia” instead of “conservative thought leader.” It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to these weirdos’ perverse obsessions! https://t.co/7eb7dB8g1b
— Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) June 17, 2022
An interesting thing about Rufo is instead of just quietly lying about things and pretending to believe them, he shouts from the rooftops, “HEY GUYS LET’S LIE ABOUT THIS. I’LL BET IT’LL BE EASIER TO WHIP UP A HYSTERICAL CULTURE WAR PANIC THAT WAY!” https://t.co/kBHGXlTirA
— Ben Burgis (@BenBurgis) June 17, 2022
Somewhat impressed by how open he is that outright lies and deception are among their most powerful tactics. https://t.co/Q4T50D3UPX
— Sturgeon’s Law (@Sturgeons_Law) June 17, 2022
Rufo, who before he pivoted to being a paid shill for racism and queer bashing was a paid shill for creationism, openly admits to lying and propagandizing to stoke fear and violence.
Will any of the media that credulously puts him on reconsider? I doubt it! https://t.co/mTHhGElcKb
— “Delta-8 Mom” on TikTok and Instagram (@RuckCohlchez) June 17, 2022
Using drag queens to further your goal of genocidal violence against trans people is NASTY work
I do not believe people like Christopher should ever be made to feel safe https://t.co/w4fMZIS2kN
— Terrance… (@iTerryTommy) June 17, 2022
This is evil shit. This motherfucker is outright evil. https://t.co/SVICy98TeS
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 17, 2022
This is awful and evil. I encourage you to read this entire thread to see they are saying the soft part out loud — and they don’t care. We are going backwards and it’s scary as hell. I’m proud to know and work w/so many entertainers who are some of the best humans I know. ♥️ https://t.co/ROoThMDxwv
— Jason Matheson (@jasonmatheson) June 17, 2022
What a piece of shit https://t.co/teiLwkFagi
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 17, 2022
This dishonest creep just keeps telling the world OUTRIGHT how the right plans to attack and smear LGBTQ people. Twitter not only lets him do it, they’ve verified him. https://t.co/9rQWYiuczm
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 17, 2022
Rufo is so blatantly dishonest. Drag queens don’t usually strip and aren’t usually trans.They’re typically straight and gay cis men wearing women’s clothes who sing, dance or act, like Rudy Giuliani did. https://t.co/15UY5K7jZA
— Amy Fried 🌻🇺🇦 (@ASFried) June 17, 2022
These fuckers are literally dreaming up anti lgbtq propaganda out in the open https://t.co/JT6VxT0oVj
— Jason (@JLMillse) June 17, 2022
Ginni Thomas Looking Like ‘Full Fledged Potential Co-Conspirator’ After Discovery of Emails With Eastman: Legal Expert
After Thursday’s revelation that Ginni Thomas, the spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and a far right-wing activist in her own right, had been emailing with the author of the Trump “coup memo,” attorney John Eastman, legal experts are weighing in, with some suggesting this latest news changes the legal landscape of the case.
“Forget her marriage,” says former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, now an LA Times legal affairs columnist.
Litman, who also teaches constitutional law, says the “correspondence between her and John Eastman” makes her look “more and more like a full fledged potential co-conspirator of her own accord.”
Forget her marriage. The drip drip drip of involvement of Ginny Thomas continues, and she is now looking more and more like a full fledged potential co-conspirator of her own accord. Committee now has correspondence between her and John Eastman.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 16, 2022
Ginni Thomas reportedly pressured White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to have the election overturned, pressured 29 GOP state lawmakers to submit pro-Trump electors to Congress to disenfranchise millions of Arizona voters, emailed with John Eastman, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse on January 6 and was reportedly seen at the Willard Hotel on January 6 where the Trump “command center” for the mission to overthrow the election, led by Rudy Giuliani, was headquartered. She is also friends with the chief of staff of GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert, who sued to try to force Pence to throw the election to Trump, and is a member of the private “Thomas Clerk World” email listserv, comprised of past and present law clerks of her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, and supports the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.
Litman is not the only one weighing in.
“If there is anything close to equal justice under law, she will not be held immune from the consequences, including prosecution,” says Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, contributing editor for The Atlantic, and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.
Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and law professor notes that John Eastman “clerked for” Justice Clarence Thomas. “It’s always seemed entirely too coincidental that they were both pushing the fake slates of state electors plan.”
Veteran journalist Dan Rather:
The Ginni Thomas story is not going away. It’s like peeling back the layers of a rotten onion.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 16, 2022
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University case for the New York State Attorney General:
If Ginni Thomas were married to anyone other than a Supreme Court justice, the January 6 committee would have subpoenaed her months ago.
She should NOT get special treatment. She was involved in January 6 and should get called to testify like everyone else.
Subpoena her NOW.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) June 16, 2022
Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
The Uvalde school shooting last month that cost 19 young children and two teachers their lives was God’s plan, says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“Life is short,” Paxton told radio host and pastor Trey Graham, who had asked the Attorney General what he would say to “give a little comfort” to the parents of the elementary school students slaughtered by an 18-year-old with two AR-15 style assault weapons.
After admitting that he would be “devastated” if he lost a child, “especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose,” Paxton said, “I would just have to say, if I had the opportunity to talk to the people I’d have to say, ‘look, there’s always a plan,'” as Salon reports.
“I believe God always has a plan. Life is short no matter what it is,” Paxton continued. “And certainly, we’re not going to make sense of, you know, a young child being shot and killed way before their life expectancy.”
The audio was posted to social media on Wednesday by a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who also served as the mayor of San Antonio:
Here’s Texas AG Ken Paxton on what he would tell Uvalde victims’ families:
“I believe god always has a plan. Life is short, no matter what it is.” pic.twitter.com/iO6hugFILe
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 15, 2022
Paxton appears to oppose President Biden’s modest gun safety bill that is making its way through Congress. It is supported by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Paxton delivered a sharply-worded statement, promising to “fight” the Biden administration on any gun safety bill he hopes to sign.
“Whatever law [the Democrats] are trying to pass, if it violates the Second Amendment, we’re going to fight them,” Paxton told right-wing radio host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday, Newsmax reports.
“I don’t care who it is,” Paxton said, “they have no right to take guns away from law-abiding U.S. citizens, or restrict their use. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent [with the Constitution]. They were trying to prevent the government from having an advantage by having weapons the citizens didn’t have.”
There is no proof that claim is valid, and proof that it is not.
“The citizens were guaranteed that right, and we’re going to fight for it.”
Image via Twitter/Ken Paxton
