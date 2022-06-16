RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ginni Thomas Looking Like ‘Full Fledged Potential Co-Conspirator’ After Discovery of Emails With Eastman: Legal Expert
After Thursday’s revelation that Ginni Thomas, the spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and a far right-wing activist in her own right, had been emailing with the author of the Trump “coup memo,” attorney John Eastman, legal experts are weighing in, with some suggesting this latest news changes the legal landscape of the case.
“Forget her marriage,” says former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, now an LA Times legal affairs columnist.
Litman, who also teaches constitutional law, says the “correspondence between her and John Eastman” makes her look “more and more like a full fledged potential co-conspirator of her own accord.”
Forget her marriage. The drip drip drip of involvement of Ginny Thomas continues, and she is now looking more and more like a full fledged potential co-conspirator of her own accord. Committee now has correspondence between her and John Eastman.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 16, 2022
Ginni Thomas reportedly pressured White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to have the election overturned, pressured 29 GOP state lawmakers to submit pro-Trump electors to Congress to disenfranchise millions of Arizona voters, emailed with John Eastman, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse on January 6 and was reportedly seen at the Willard Hotel on January 6 where the Trump “command center” for the mission to overthrow the election, led by Rudy Giuliani, was headquartered. She is also friends with the chief of staff of GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert, who sued to try to force Pence to throw the election to Trump, and is a member of the private “Thomas Clerk World” email listserv, comprised of past and present law clerks of her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, and supports the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.
Litman is not the only one weighing in.
“If there is anything close to equal justice under law, she will not be held immune from the consequences, including prosecution,” says Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, contributing editor for The Atlantic, and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.
Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and law professor notes that John Eastman “clerked for” Justice Clarence Thomas. “It’s always seemed entirely too coincidental that they were both pushing the fake slates of state electors plan.”
Veteran journalist Dan Rather:
The Ginni Thomas story is not going away. It’s like peeling back the layers of a rotten onion.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 16, 2022
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University case for the New York State Attorney General:
If Ginni Thomas were married to anyone other than a Supreme Court justice, the January 6 committee would have subpoenaed her months ago.
She should NOT get special treatment. She was involved in January 6 and should get called to testify like everyone else.
Subpoena her NOW.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) June 16, 2022
Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
The Uvalde school shooting last month that cost 19 young children and two teachers their lives was God’s plan, says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“Life is short,” Paxton told radio host and pastor Trey Graham, who had asked the Attorney General what he would say to “give a little comfort” to the parents of the elementary school students slaughtered by an 18-year-old with two AR-15 style assault weapons.
After admitting that he would be “devastated” if he lost a child, “especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose,” Paxton said, “I would just have to say, if I had the opportunity to talk to the people I’d have to say, ‘look, there’s always a plan,'” as Salon reports.
“I believe God always has a plan. Life is short no matter what it is,” Paxton continued. “And certainly, we’re not going to make sense of, you know, a young child being shot and killed way before their life expectancy.”
The audio was posted to social media on Wednesday by a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who also served as the mayor of San Antonio:
Here’s Texas AG Ken Paxton on what he would tell Uvalde victims’ families:
“I believe god always has a plan. Life is short, no matter what it is.” pic.twitter.com/iO6hugFILe
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 15, 2022
Paxton appears to oppose President Biden’s modest gun safety bill that is making its way through Congress. It is supported by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Paxton delivered a sharply-worded statement, promising to “fight” the Biden administration on any gun safety bill he hopes to sign.
“Whatever law [the Democrats] are trying to pass, if it violates the Second Amendment, we’re going to fight them,” Paxton told right-wing radio host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday, Newsmax reports.
“I don’t care who it is,” Paxton said, “they have no right to take guns away from law-abiding U.S. citizens, or restrict their use. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent [with the Constitution]. They were trying to prevent the government from having an advantage by having weapons the citizens didn’t have.”
There is no proof that claim is valid, and proof that it is not.
“The citizens were guaranteed that right, and we’re going to fight for it.”
Image via Twitter/Ken Paxton
‘We’re Coming to Take You Out’: Committee Posts Video of Man on Jan. 5 Tour Who Threatened Pelosi, Top Dems on Jan. 6
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released a video that they say was taken by a man at or near the Capitol on January 6 who can be heard threatening top Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
They say that man was part of a tour of the Capitol complex given by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), just one day earlier.
Off-camera, the man who was on the Jan. 5 tour says, “It has begun. Here at the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.”
He then calls another man “our fearless leader.”
“Check out my flag I made guy. See it?” the unnamed “leader” says, showing off the top of the flagpole which appears to be pointed, like a small spear.
“There you go,” the man filming says, chuckling. “That’s right, that’s for somebody special.”
EARLIER: Committee Asks Congressman Why ‘Family’ on Capitol Tour Took Photos of Areas ‘Not Typically of Interest to Tourists’
Later, the man filming says, “Alright. We are basically at the Capitol. We’re probably close to two million true American patriots,” he claims, which is false.
“There’s no escape, Pelosi,” he declares. “Schumer. Nadler. We’re coming for you.”
The Committee shows a photo allegedly taken by someone on the tour of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s office nameplate. Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and played a large part in the impeachments of Donald Trump.
“We’re coming in like white on rice,” he continues. “For Pelosi. Nadler. Schumer. Even you, AOC,” referring to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re coming to take you out.”
“We’ll pull you out by your hairs. How about that, Pelosi?”
“You gonna need a shine up on top of that bald head.”
The video then cuts to people on Loudermilk’s tour taking photos inside the Capitol complex.
NBC News adds that the “surveillance footage released Wednesday shows Loudermilk giving a tour to a small group — some wearing red caps — as some individuals take photos of Capitol staircases, tunnels and security checkpoints that are used by lawmakers and staff members daily.”
Watch:
Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.
Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022
‘Actually Healthy for Us’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promotes Global Warming and More Carbon (Video)
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), opposing the worldwide scientific consensus that climate change is harming the earth and may lead to mass extinction, on Monday declared that global warming is good for the planet and humans.
“We’ve already warmed one degree celsius and do you know what happened since then?” Greene said Monday on Right Side Broadcasting. “Here, let me tell you. We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people. We are able to producing fossil fuels, keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives. People die in the cold.”
“This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us,” Greene said, which is a proven falsehood. “It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, it helps – the earth is more green than it was years and years ago, that’s because of the earth warming, because of carbon.”
According to NASA the earth is more green than it was 20 years ago, but that is in part a direct cause of human efforts to plant more trees.
“Two NASA satellites have watched Earth grow greener over the last 20 years — in large part because China is hellbent on planting millions of trees,” Mashable reported in 2019, citing NASA research. “China’s intensive greening efforts, however, have been vastly overshadowed by civilization’s still-rising carbon emissions — which at the current pace likely won’t even peak for another decade. And China is largely to blame.”
NASA makes clear that human activity is causing global warming.
“Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals1 show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree*: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”
The effects, NASA adds, will be extreme.
Marge Greene presents her scientific argument why global warming is a good thing: “This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.” pic.twitter.com/fw5DMMeSJN
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022
