‘Going After Hooters Next?’: Texas Lawmaker Mocked After Announcing Bill to Ban Drag Shows if Minors Are Present

A Texas Republican state lawmaker wants to ban drag shows if performed with minors present. Calling drag shows “inappropriate sexual content,” state Rep. Bryan Slaton continued to promote his far-right agenda Monday, which includes legislation that would make obtaining or performing an abortion homicide, which is a death penalty offense.

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying, and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children. As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show,” Rep. Slaton, who is also a pastor, said in a statement. “Protecting our own children isn’t enough, and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas.”

Although entirely unrelated the statement notes Slaton has “already announced that he will continue his fight to make sex change therapies on minor ‘child abuse.,'” despite medical experts saying certain therapies, like puberty blockers, are “lifesaving.”

Last year Slaton tried to pass a bill that bill would outlaw abortion, classify it as homicide, and make having an abortion or performing an abortion subject to the death penalty. The legislation would also ban abortion as soon as the egg is fertilized.

Slaton calls himself a “Christian Conservative. Proud Texan. Defender of Liberty,” in his Twitter bio.

On social media Slaton was derided and mocked:

Awwwwww Uncle Milty clearly traumatized you 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZQeiHgFw3p — Gimp Factory Outlet (@gimpfactory) June 6, 2022

Protect kids from “drag shows” but not from being shot in schools?!! Ok, gotcha. — Kimberly Thomas (@Kimberl22319666) June 6, 2022

19 children were murdered in your state last month, and this is the garbage you’re wasting your time on? Maybe time to reexamine your priorities. — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) June 6, 2022

My high school had an annual drag show the LGBTQ students would put on. They would often ask the jock kids to join in (and they did). Teachers would dress up. It was a big event. It brought the students and staff together. It made me a better person. https://t.co/BsS4f2u9oY — David C Bell (@MovieHooligan) June 6, 2022

I’m sure you’ll be going after hooters next. Right? pic.twitter.com/gRLlbP1U6y — Dragonkat – Just a “Huge problem to a sane world” (@Dragonkat42) June 6, 2022

How many parents agreeing with this proposed legislation have taken their kids to an R-rated movie? Or into a bar with them? Or to a rock/country show with adult themesl? Or bought them a rifle? — Evil Wilma (@EvilWilma) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile in Evangelical America… pic.twitter.com/dsq5b83pIg — Mike C (@mikecicons) June 6, 2022

Would this performance be banned? pic.twitter.com/LIHoPg500S — Secular Space Laser (@FerociousBeast) June 6, 2022

But you won’t do anything for bullets hitting kids at full speed? — Truth Social Junk Bonds Fox (@TheBigFoxx) June 6, 2022