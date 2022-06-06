Fox News Host: Biden Has Given Up on America Because ‘He’s Not Even Playing Golf Like Other Presidents’

Far right wing entertainment cable propagandist Jesse Watters of Fox News expressed outrage at President Joe Biden Monday afternoon, claiming the leader of the free world has “given up” on his country because he doesn’t golf on the weekends.

“He was off Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he’s off today – no events – and he’s not even playing golf like other presidents,” Watters complained.

(Watters is mistaken. President Biden headed to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home later Thursday night, worked Friday including giving a speech on the excellent jobs report. He returned to the White House Sunday morning, and worked on Monday, per his public calendar.)

“He can play at any course he wants to, and he doesn’t even play golf – it’s like he’s given up, and the American people see it,” Watters continued.

Even Watters’ far right wing colleague Greg Gutfeld seemed to mock Watters’ hypothesis, chiming in, “Because he’s not playing golf!”

Watters, who has a history of “racism and cruelty,” according to Rolling Stone, including calling for a “kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci, made his remarks on the cable network’s show “The Five.”

The website Trump Golf Count claims the former president’s golfing cost the American taxpayers $144 million.

Meanwhile, before Trump was president, Fox News regularly attacked President Barack Obama for playing golf, including Greg Gutfeld denouncing him on his 200th round, during his second term.