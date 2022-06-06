RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Fox News Host: Biden Has Given Up on America Because ‘He’s Not Even Playing Golf Like Other Presidents’
Far right wing entertainment cable propagandist Jesse Watters of Fox News expressed outrage at President Joe Biden Monday afternoon, claiming the leader of the free world has “given up” on his country because he doesn’t golf on the weekends.
“He was off Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he’s off today – no events – and he’s not even playing golf like other presidents,” Watters complained.
(Watters is mistaken. President Biden headed to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home later Thursday night, worked Friday including giving a speech on the excellent jobs report. He returned to the White House Sunday morning, and worked on Monday, per his public calendar.)
“He can play at any course he wants to, and he doesn’t even play golf – it’s like he’s given up, and the American people see it,” Watters continued.
Even Watters’ far right wing colleague Greg Gutfeld seemed to mock Watters’ hypothesis, chiming in, “Because he’s not playing golf!”
Watters, who has a history of “racism and cruelty,” according to Rolling Stone, including calling for a “kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci, made his remarks on the cable network’s show “The Five.”
The website Trump Golf Count claims the former president’s golfing cost the American taxpayers $144 million.
Meanwhile, before Trump was president, Fox News regularly attacked President Barack Obama for playing golf, including Greg Gutfeld denouncing him on his 200th round, during his second term.
Watters: He’s not even playing golf like other Presidents. He can play at any course he wants to and he doesn’t even play golf. It’s like he’s given up and the American people see it pic.twitter.com/1oedUQJXxu
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2022
‘Going After Hooters Next?’: Texas Lawmaker Mocked After Announcing Bill to Ban Drag Shows if Minors Are Present
A Texas Republican state lawmaker wants to ban drag shows if performed with minors present. Calling drag shows “inappropriate sexual content,” state Rep. Bryan Slaton continued to promote his far-right agenda Monday, which includes legislation that would make obtaining or performing an abortion homicide, which is a death penalty offense.
“The events of this past weekend were horrifying, and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children. As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show,” Rep. Slaton, who is also a pastor, said in a statement. “Protecting our own children isn’t enough, and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas.”
Although entirely unrelated the statement notes Slaton has “already announced that he will continue his fight to make sex change therapies on minor ‘child abuse.,'” despite medical experts saying certain therapies, like puberty blockers, are “lifesaving.”
Last year Slaton tried to pass a bill that bill would outlaw abortion, classify it as homicide, and make having an abortion or performing an abortion subject to the death penalty. The legislation would also ban abortion as soon as the egg is fertilized.
Slaton calls himself a “Christian Conservative. Proud Texan. Defender of Liberty,” in his Twitter bio.
On social media Slaton was derided and mocked:
Awwwwww Uncle Milty clearly traumatized you 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZQeiHgFw3p
— Gimp Factory Outlet (@gimpfactory) June 6, 2022
Protect kids from “drag shows” but not from being shot in schools?!! Ok, gotcha.
— Kimberly Thomas (@Kimberl22319666) June 6, 2022
19 children were murdered in your state last month, and this is the garbage you’re wasting your time on?
Maybe time to reexamine your priorities.
— Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) June 6, 2022
My high school had an annual drag show the LGBTQ students would put on. They would often ask the jock kids to join in (and they did). Teachers would dress up. It was a big event. It brought the students and staff together. It made me a better person. https://t.co/BsS4f2u9oY
— David C Bell (@MovieHooligan) June 6, 2022
— Mr. Acula (@TheReviewnaut) June 6, 2022
I’m sure you’ll be going after hooters next. Right? pic.twitter.com/gRLlbP1U6y
— Dragonkat – Just a “Huge problem to a sane world” (@Dragonkat42) June 6, 2022
Is this better? pic.twitter.com/XvGMcCombw
— math nerd (@clmsntgrteacher) June 6, 2022
How many parents agreeing with this proposed legislation have taken their kids to an R-rated movie? Or into a bar with them? Or to a rock/country show with adult themesl? Or bought them a rifle?
— Evil Wilma (@EvilWilma) June 6, 2022
Meanwhile in Evangelical America… pic.twitter.com/dsq5b83pIg
— Mike C (@mikecicons) June 6, 2022
Would this performance be banned? pic.twitter.com/LIHoPg500S
— Secular Space Laser (@FerociousBeast) June 6, 2022
But you won’t do anything for bullets hitting kids at full speed?
— Truth Social Junk Bonds Fox (@TheBigFoxx) June 6, 2022
Is this going to apply to all public places where minors can potentially see men in dresses with fabulous headdresses?
Asking for some tax-exempt orgs, Bry. pic.twitter.com/YF1A6H76Mk
— Schrödinger’s Litter Box (@Brewjew308) June 6, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hires Far Right Activist Who Defended Sexual ‘Relationships’ Between Men and Minors: Report
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has hired a far right wing agitator and activist who appeared to support sexual “relationships” between boys as young as 13 and older men.
In 2016 Milo Yiannopoulos said, “I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men.”
Those remarks were part of a video in which “Yiannopoulos discussed romantic relationships between teenage boys and adult men while being interviewed for the Drunken Peasants podcast in early 2016,” NBC News had reported in 2017. “Asked whether he was advocating for ‘cross-generational relationships,’ Yiannopoulos said: ‘Yeah, I don’t mind admitting that.'”
At that time, Heavy also reported: “In the video, Yiannopoulos describes how he feels sexual relationships between boys and older men can be positive. He denies he was defending pedophilia in the video, saying that term refers to younger children, not ‘someone who is 13-year-old, who is sexually mature.’ He also says, ‘We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults.'”
Yiannopoulos said in an apology, “I do not advocate for illegal behavior,” and, “I do not support child abuse. It’s a disgusting crime of which I have been a victim.”
Monday afternoon The Hill reported: “Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working as an unpaid intern in the Congressional office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).”
“Yiannopoulos, 37, announced the job on his Telegram account Monday with a photo of his official intern congressional badge,” The Hill added, noting “Greene’s office confirmed to The Hill that Yiannopoulos is indeed their intern.”
“At the end of April,” The Daily Beast also reports, “the hate-spewing ideologue—once a ubiquitous MAGA figure until he appeared to defend pedophilia in a YouTube video—attended a Greene press conference and, after it wrapped, was escorted with the congresswoman into the Capitol building through a ‘members only’ entrance.”
Rep. Greene has repeatedly attacked the LGBTQ community, and expanded her attacks to the larger liberal voting bloc, suggesting Democrats and anyone who supports LGBTQ people is a pedophile or supports pedophilia. Earlier Monday she posted this, one of several of her tweets calling people “groomer” or using the term “grooming.”
I could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do I judge, but when it comes to adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically, I do care.
And so do MOST people.
We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2022
In April, Greene accused Democrats of being “pro-pedophile.”
Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.#SaveTheChildren
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
‘I Was a Distinguished Public Servant’: Navarro Goes on ‘Lengthy Rant’ About FBI Handcuffing, Arresting Him at the Airport
Former top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro is reportedly outraged after being arrested at the airport Friday morning, instead of at his home, telling a federal judge he had been a “distinguished public servant,” apparently in an effort to allege prosecutorial misconduct.
Navarro, who has repeatedly promoted Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen, and is the architect of the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges.
But as CNN’s Paul Reid notes, not only has Navarro been indicted, he has been arrested and remains in custody.
“This is unusual for a contempt case,” Reid says.
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler adds Navarro complained to the judge he had been handcuffed and put in a jail cell:
Navarro: I actually live right next to FBI. Literally right next to FBI. What did they do? Let me get all the way to the airport. Board the play. Come at me. Put me in handcuffs. Put me in a jail cell. I was more than willing to find modus vivendi.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 3, 2022
“Navarro has been representing himself,” Reid added, and “has been publicly complaining about FBI’s ‘loud’ service of [a] subpoena at his home last week.”
“Prosecutors initially asked for Navarro indictment to be under seal citing the possibility he could flee or tamper with witnesses or evidence,” Reid says.
While last week Navarro was angered the FBI served him a subpoena at his home, on Friday he was angered he was arrested at the airport, and reportedly specifically complained to the judge he was “arrested at the door of an airplane.”
“Navarro is on a lengthy rant about his treatment by the FBI,” National Law Journal’s Andrew Goudsward reports.
“I was a distinguished public servant for four years,” he says. “No one ever complained about my ethics.”
Goudsward also says:
“This is something that needs to get to the Supreme Court,” Navarro tells magistrate judge, complaining that Jan. 6 committee subpoena was unenforceable
— Andrew Goudsward (@AGoudsward) June 3, 2022
Attorney Teri Kanefield confirms Navarro says he was handcuffed:
Navarro: “There are bigger things at play than whether I go to prison and that’s why I’m standing here.”
He’s still rambling, presenting himself as a victim: “They handcuffed me. They didn’t let me use my phone . . .who are these people? This is not America.”
Goodness.
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) June 3, 2022
A New York Times reporter quotes Navarro:
“I want you to understand, sir,” Navarro tells the judge, “what kind of hardball these people are playing.”
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) June 3, 2022
