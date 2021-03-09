IRONY
‘Pro-Life’ Texas Lawmaker and Pastor Files Bill Making Abortion ‘Homicide’ and Punishable by the Death Penalty
A Texas Republican state lawmaker’s bill would outlaw abortion, classify it as homicide, and make having an abortion or performing an abortion subject to the death penalty. The legislation also bans abortion as soon as the egg is fertilized.
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who is also a minister, drafted the legislation with no exemption for rape or incest, The Texas Tribune reports. Ectopic pregnancies if they seriously threaten the life of the woman “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable” would be allowed.
“It is time for Texas to protect the natural right to life for the tiniest and most innocent Texans, and this bill does just that,” Slaton said. “It’s time Republicans make it clear that we actually think abortion is murder. … Unborn children are dying at a faster rate in Texas than COVID patients, but Texas isn’t taking the abortion crisis seriously.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled abortion is legal up until the point a fetus can survive outside the womb, usually considered 24 to 28 weeks. In Texas abortion is legal until 20 weeks, per the ACLU.
Image via Twitter
After Three Straight Days of Attacking Women Trump Launches ‘Women for Trump’
President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign on Tuesday launched a “Women for Trump” group after the President spent three solid days engaging in racist and nativist attacks against four progressive Democratic women of color. Trump’s only other event this week so far, ironically, has been a “Made in America” event.
“Donald Trump doesn’t see color. He doesn’t see race. He doesn’t see gender. He just sees the people that he loves,” Katrina Pierson, a longtime Trump campaign spokesperson, said at Tuesday’s event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers described attendees to the event as “a majority-white group of supporters.”
KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn. — Women for Trump launches its coalition. Some scenes from the Valley Forge Casino Resort. pic.twitter.com/2bVce89Jko
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 16, 2019
Campaign advisor and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump told the room: “You don’t have to agree with everything Donald Trump tweets. But you sure are heck are going to like the fact that you have a bit of a better life now thanks to this president.”
Yahoo News reports the key members of the group include former Governor of Arizona and anti-immigration activist Jan Brewer, The Hill columnist Madison Gesiotto, and right wing activists and conspiracy theorists Diamond and Silk, among others.
Watch:
“Trump! Trump! Trump!” – Women for Trump launches today in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Owxy8JgQdj
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 16, 2019
Almost immediately, there was product to buy:
The ‘Women for Trump’ coalition has officially been launched!
SHOP NOW for your EXCLUSIVE ‘Women for Trump’ merchandise here ?? https://t.co/2Xj4nxFf5U #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/YRruiyCmO1
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) July 16, 2019
