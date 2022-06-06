RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hires Far Right Activist Who Defended Sexual ‘Relationships’ Between Men and Minors: Report
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has hired a far right wing agitator and activist who appeared to support sexual “relationships” between boys as young as 13 and older men.
In 2016 Milo Yiannopoulos said, “I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men.”
Those remarks were part of a video in which “Yiannopoulos discussed romantic relationships between teenage boys and adult men while being interviewed for the Drunken Peasants podcast in early 2016,” NBC News had reported in 2017. “Asked whether he was advocating for ‘cross-generational relationships,’ Yiannopoulos said: ‘Yeah, I don’t mind admitting that.'”
At that time, Heavy also reported: “In the video, Yiannopoulos describes how he feels sexual relationships between boys and older men can be positive. He denies he was defending pedophilia in the video, saying that term refers to younger children, not ‘someone who is 13-year-old, who is sexually mature.’ He also says, ‘We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults.'”
Yiannopoulos said in an apology, “I do not advocate for illegal behavior,” and, “I do not support child abuse. It’s a disgusting crime of which I have been a victim.”
Monday afternoon The Hill reported: “Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working as an unpaid intern in the Congressional office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).”
“Yiannopoulos, 37, announced the job on his Telegram account Monday with a photo of his official intern congressional badge,” The Hill added, noting “Greene’s office confirmed to The Hill that Yiannopoulos is indeed their intern.”
“At the end of April,” The Daily Beast also reports, “the hate-spewing ideologue—once a ubiquitous MAGA figure until he appeared to defend pedophilia in a YouTube video—attended a Greene press conference and, after it wrapped, was escorted with the congresswoman into the Capitol building through a ‘members only’ entrance.”
Rep. Greene has repeatedly attacked the LGBTQ community, and expanded her attacks to the larger liberal voting bloc, suggesting Democrats and anyone who supports LGBTQ people is a pedophile or supports pedophilia. Earlier Monday she posted this, one of several of her tweets calling people “groomer” or using the term “grooming.”
I could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do I judge, but when it comes to adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically, I do care.
And so do MOST people.
We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2022
In April, Greene accused Democrats of being “pro-pedophile.”
Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.#SaveTheChildren
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
‘I Was a Distinguished Public Servant’: Navarro Goes on ‘Lengthy Rant’ About FBI Handcuffing, Arresting Him at the Airport
Former top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro is reportedly outraged after being arrested at the airport Friday morning, instead of at his home, telling a federal judge he had been a “distinguished public servant,” apparently in an effort to allege prosecutorial misconduct.
Navarro, who has repeatedly promoted Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen, and is the architect of the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges.
But as CNN’s Paul Reid notes, not only has Navarro been indicted, he has been arrested and remains in custody.
“This is unusual for a contempt case,” Reid says.
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler adds Navarro complained to the judge he had been handcuffed and put in a jail cell:
Navarro: I actually live right next to FBI. Literally right next to FBI. What did they do? Let me get all the way to the airport. Board the play. Come at me. Put me in handcuffs. Put me in a jail cell. I was more than willing to find modus vivendi.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 3, 2022
“Navarro has been representing himself,” Reid added, and “has been publicly complaining about FBI’s ‘loud’ service of [a] subpoena at his home last week.”
“Prosecutors initially asked for Navarro indictment to be under seal citing the possibility he could flee or tamper with witnesses or evidence,” Reid says.
While last week Navarro was angered the FBI served him a subpoena at his home, on Friday he was angered he was arrested at the airport, and reportedly specifically complained to the judge he was “arrested at the door of an airplane.”
“Navarro is on a lengthy rant about his treatment by the FBI,” National Law Journal’s Andrew Goudsward reports.
“I was a distinguished public servant for four years,” he says. “No one ever complained about my ethics.”
Goudsward also says:
“This is something that needs to get to the Supreme Court,” Navarro tells magistrate judge, complaining that Jan. 6 committee subpoena was unenforceable
— Andrew Goudsward (@AGoudsward) June 3, 2022
Attorney Teri Kanefield confirms Navarro says he was handcuffed:
Navarro: “There are bigger things at play than whether I go to prison and that’s why I’m standing here.”
He’s still rambling, presenting himself as a victim: “They handcuffed me. They didn’t let me use my phone . . .who are these people? This is not America.”
Goodness.
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) June 3, 2022
A New York Times reporter quotes Navarro:
“I want you to understand, sir,” Navarro tells the judge, “what kind of hardball these people are playing.”
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) June 3, 2022
Watch: Matt Gaetz Thinks Voters Should Carry Guns to the Polls to Protect From ‘Intimidation’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz thinks voters going to the polls should be able to carry guns to protect themselves from “intimidation.” The Florida Republican repeatedly delivered extreme opposition to legislation the House Judiciary Committee debated on Thursday, with every Republican opposing the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”
The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase certain firearms from 18 to 21, require firearms to be stored in a lockbox or other safe storage, and help prevent gun trafficking.
In response to an amendment proposed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, as The Hill reported, Gaetz casually declared:
“I sort of like Massie’s legislation that maybe everyone who’s a voter or on their way to vote ought to have the opportunity to carry a firearm to ensure that they’re not subject to any intimidation.”
Watch (clip begins at the 3:07 mark):
‘We’ll Start With the Impeachment of Biden’: Top Trump Aide Navarro Goes on Crazed Rant Promising to ‘Lead the Charge’
Top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro went on a lengthy rant on MSNBC Thursday evening, promising among other acts to impeach President Joe Biden if the GOP or Donald Trump take back power.
“You bet your ass that I will lead the charge,” Navarro said on live television if Republicans take power. “I will take [Congressmen] Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, and Nancy Pelosi and [Elaine] Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos, I’ll take Biden and every single staff member in there –”
Confused, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interjected: “And do what?”
“We’ll put them with subpoenas, and we’ll start with the impeachment of Biden. For what? Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things.”
Navarro says he will subpoena Biden, Schiff, Raskin, Pelosi, Luria, kangaroos, and Biden’s staff if Republicans take power pic.twitter.com/nDUCUWJM5X
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022
Navarro recently admitted the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena. He has responded by filing a lawsuit, making the draft of that lawsuit public, representing himself, and now appearing once again on MSNBC. Navarro months ago in another MSNBC appearance appeared to describe a coup, according to MSNBC’s Ari Melber.
Navarro has been described as a conspiracy theorist but he also has promoted the “Big Lie,” falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
In a lawsuit former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro filed against the Jan. 6 committee, Navarro states “just imagine what will happen to Joe Biden and his advisers if Republicans win… in 2024… If I’m not dead or in prison, I will lead the charge.” pic.twitter.com/6WpVnFb9Q4
— The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC ? (@TheBeatWithAri) June 2, 2022
Melber, who is also MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent, told Navarro: “You do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?”
“You do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?”: Ari Melber confronts former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on his “right not to talk” with the Jan. 6 committee pic.twitter.com/VXa3yHf6Uu
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2022
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti took to Twitter to say, “It’s notable that Navarro couldn’t identify an impeachable offense committed by Biden.”
