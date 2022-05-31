RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McConnell Says Both Parties ‘Might’ Come Together to ‘Target’ Guns Which He Calls a ‘Mental Illness’ Problem
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is close to becoming the longest-serving party leader in the Senate, says Republicans and Democrats next week “might be able to come together and target the problem” of guns, which he insisted was actually a “mental illness” problem.
After an 18-year-old who bought two AR-15 style assault rifles and over 1000 rounds of ammunition massacred 19 elementary school children, two teachers, and wounded 17 others in the third-deadliest school shooting in America, once again it appears there is a hint of minor movement by Republicans on Capitol Hill to agree to work with Democrats on America’s gun crisis.
There’s little reason to assume it will be successful, thanks to Republicans who oppose any legislation to help minimize gun violence and death, especially in an election year.
Sen. McConnell, who has taken in over $1.2 million from the NRA during his career (data only up to 2019), appears to have little intention to allow any substantive action on gun control.
He chose Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn to lead the Republicans in the discussion with Democrats, who are led by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.
A senior advisor to former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Sawyer Hackett, notes McConnell’s choice of Cornyn was very deliberate.
“Mitch McConnell whipped his caucus against gun legislation after Sandy Hook,” Hackett wrote on Monday. “John Cornyn is the author of the senate bill to legalize nationwide concealed carry of guns.”
Refusing to take questions on Tuesday, McConnell did stop to talk to reporters for a moment.
“We have a group led by Senator Cornyn and Senator Murphy,” McConnell said, “discussing how we might be able to come together to target the problem which is mental illness and school safety.”
One reporter asked: “How does this make any difference from the previous times?” but McConnell walked away and did not stop to answer.
Experts say the problem is guns, not mental illness, and pinning the blame on mental illness is actually “harmful.”
McConnell wouldn’t take questions from reporters. Everyone was wanting to ask him about possible action on guns.
However, before he got in the car, he briefly said democrats and republicans are discussing how they may be able to come together to “target the problem.” @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/uUQiQ8ApGs
— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) May 31, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Repulsive Attempt to Score Points’: Trump Jr.’s Call to Fire Public School ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teachers Mocked
The eldest son of the former president is calling for the firing of “critical race theory” teachers in public schools and to use those funds to pay for armed guards. He also wants all “gender studies” teachers fired, and is calling for putting the hiring and firing of those teachers on state and local ballots.
Donald Trump, Jr., who, it appears, has no teaching degree, training in early childhood education (ECE), early child development, or any other education training, has a B.S. in economics.
Trump appeared to be specifically referring to elementary schools, after last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed, and another 17 were wounded.
Most elementary schools, and in fact most public schools at the elementary, middle school, or high school level, do not have teachers dedicated to teaching gender studies classes, although some teachers may touch on the subject in conjunction with their regular classes.
A search by NCRM could find no critical race theory classes at the elementary, middle, and high school level public schools. Like many Americans, Trump Jr. appears to be misunderstanding what critical race theory (CRT) is.
Critical Race Theory, according to the law professor who coined the term, “is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced,” Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at the U.C.L.A. School of Law and Columbia Law School told The New York Times last year, “the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”
“It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced,” she said, “the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”
As many know, it is a college-level method of investigating, not an elementary school class.
Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to disagree, and was widely mocked Sunday night:
“Less teachers, more guards” is a really fucking stupid take.
— meh (@rocksfromthebox) May 30, 2022
Oh hey look it’s a guy who’s never set foot in a public school and is making up courses that don’t exist. https://t.co/RAue0sBlHO
— Matthew Wilding (@MatthewWilding) May 30, 2022
Because there are ‘CRT’ and ‘Gender Studies’ teachers in elementary schools. And teaching positions can be eliminated and created by ballot initiatives. ? pic.twitter.com/oAOfXigcRY
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2022
I don’t think Robb Elementary has either but it did (the school district) did have an armed tactical team. https://t.co/mb9xvhObuO
— Trump’s election fraud hoax undermines democracy (@RWwatchMA) May 30, 2022
I am beyond confused by a take like this. Does he seriously believe that elementary schools have dedicated teachers for gender studies and CRT? Like, kids are just going to their Feminism 101 class after learning multiplication? https://t.co/ED4JGiqMrN
— Social Media (@alexkcavanaugh) May 30, 2022
This person is incredibly dumb. https://t.co/6nxQb21ILb
— Touré (@Toure) May 30, 2022
He is factually incorrect and is defaming individual teachers and the profession. He needs to be held to account, just like the #BigLiars will be by voting companies. #SueHim. https://t.co/5SW0566Cd8
— Gabi?? ? (@Lark2rule) May 30, 2022
Trumps are clowns. CRT isn’t fkn taught in elementary schools, it’s a law class propagandized by some RWer who admits he doesn’t know what CRT is but said it doesn’t matter, it will rile the base. And there’s dingleberry falling in line. Their kids are in private schools btw https://t.co/k9g0XD8wG1
— Blueberry Dawn: #VoteBlue (@DawnBlueberry) May 30, 2022
Better idea: find out if this smalltown Texas grade school offers advanced courses in gender studies & critical race theory before making a repulsive attempt to score points off the brutal deaths of 19 kids and 2 teachers who only wanted to help them grow up to be good adults. https://t.co/xo8ChIClAw
— Alternative Fax (@daveblend) May 30, 2022
Do people really believe that they teach gender studies in 4th grade? Like how far removed from reality are these folks https://t.co/YToupBQwZ2
— Daniel W. Dick (@DanielWDick) May 30, 2022
How many schools you know of that have gender studies or critical race theory teachers? This is so dumb. https://t.co/Axw3a0FD2L
— Very High Strung (@tifftakesoff) May 30, 2022
He’s talking about the teachers who were murdered in Uvalde.
The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/tDtddrFDCL
— Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) May 30, 2022
Donnie Jr. Do another line and shut the Fuck up you make no sense! Here is a question can you Donnie Jr. Prove we’re CRT is actually taught in Public School I bet you can’t! https://t.co/qDsb2J4YMv
— Molson69 (@Molson691) May 30, 2022
Two teachers died protecting their students while 19 armed cops waited in the hallway. Go fuck yourself, cokehead. https://t.co/Viom3oHvWJ
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 30, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for ‘Peach Tree Dish’ Flub But the Anti-LGBTQ Attacks in Her Podcast Are ‘Harmful’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) now has a podcast, which is a nearly hour-long scripted and off-script talk show that she is using to promote her far-right extremist agenda.
Her latest episode went viral on Sunday when the right-wing watchdog Patriot Takes posted a short excerpt (below) that catches Greene in an embarrassing display of ignorance declaring globalists want to track every move you make.
“The extremist lawmaker who once warned the world of ‘gazpacho police‘ now claims the feds are planning to track bowel movements, too,” HuffPost reports.
“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” says Greene, a conspiracy theorist who “keeps peddling pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine talking points,” and has “publicly aligned herself with neo-Nazis and white nationalists,” according to MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones.
“They want to know when you’re eating,” Greene claims in her podcast. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”
“You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates,’” Greene said.
She doesn’t stop there.
“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022
That was just a 36-second clip of her 54-minute podcast.
In it, Greene, promoting her white nationalist “America First” agenda, points out that Salvador Ramos, the man who shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was “Hispanic,” while neglecting to note that most of the victims were as well – Uvalde is about 78% Hispanic, and there is nothing to indicate race was a factor.
But Greene claims Ramos “clearly had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner,” which refers to one photo he allegedly posted online, and “cross-dressing” – which is false and has been widely debunked.
On its website, the well-known non-profit journalism school and research organization Poynter Institute reports “no evidence to corroborate claims that Ramos was transgender or a leftist.”
Greene also calls reports of the spread of monkeypox “the next fake pandemic,” suggesting the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over one million Americans is “fake.”
She then goes on to claim the “correct information” is “that monkeypox is really only transmitted mostly through gay sex.”
That’s at best misleading and at worst “harmful,” as experts have noted.
“Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or ‘gay disease’ that is only spread between men who engage in sexual relations with other men, contrary to social media posts online,” a Reuters fact check states. “These claims, which experts have called both false and harmful, have spread across platforms…” Reuters links to five Facebook posts NCRM will not link to.
Reuters adds it “spoke to experts that expressed concern about both the inaccuracy and harmful nature of these claims.”
“To label it as a gay disease is both untrue and unfair”, Dr Andrew Lee, professor of public health at the University of Sheffield, told Reuters.
A person’s sexuality and sexual orientation is not the route of transmission, Lee said in an email. “Anyone can get it if they have had direct contact with an infected person”.
Sarcastically, Greene also says: “monkeypox can clearly jump from person to person, I mean, monkeys jump from tree to tree. Clearly the monkeypox virus is going to jump from person top person without the gay sex,” she says, laughing. “So insane.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Architect of Trump Election Theft Attempt Is Recruiting an Army of Conspiracy-Fueled Poll Workers: Report
With the midterm election just months away and Donald Trump still eyeing a third presidential run in 2024, the New York Times is reporting that one of the architects of the former president’s attempt to throw out the results of his 2020 loss is currently working on recruiting conspiracy-minded poll workers and watchers that have state election officials fearful of future chaos and disruption.
According to the report, attorney Cleta Mitchell who rose to fame as a participant on Trump’s infamous phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the former president demanded the Georgia Republican “find” 11,780 votes, is working with the Election Integrity Network which has financial ties to Trump’s still-thriving political operation.
As the Times’ Alexandra Berzon writes, Mitchell has been busy traveling the country and meeting with far-right activists, instructing them on how to get deeply involved with the election process in their states, putting them in a position to challenge election results and disrupt certification of the votes.
According to Berzon, no position at the state level is considered too small by Mitchell, who recently told over 150 conservatives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, “We are taking the lessons we learned in 2020 and we are going forward to make sure they never happen again.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy will ‘learn the hard way’ that Trump’s base thinks he’s ‘the enemy’: CNN’s Errol Louis
Pointing out that Mitchell was a participant in multiple lawsuits by Trump to challenge election results at the state level — none of which succeeded — Berzon writes that she is undeterred as her conspiracy theories are debunked and that she has the financial backing of several conservative groups.
“In seminars around the country, Ms. Mitchell is marshaling volunteers to stake out election offices, file information requests, monitor voting, work at polling places and keep detailed records of their work,” the Times report states, adding that an examination of her efforts reveals ” a loose network of influential groups and fringe figures.”
Her supporters “include election deniers as well as mainstream organizations such as the Heritage Foundation’s political affiliate, Tea Party Patriots and the R.N.C., which has participated in Ms. Mitchell’s seminars. The effort, called the Election Integrity Network, is a project of the Conservative Partnership Institute, a right-wing think tank with close ties and financial backing from Mr. Trump’s political operation.”
With the Times reporting, “Ms. Mitchell’s trainings promote particularly aggressive methods — with a focus on surveillance — that appear intended to feed on activists’ distrust and create pressure on local officials, rather than ensure voters’ access to the ballot,” Philadelphia Republican and former election board member Al Schmidt expressed concern about what is to come next.
IN OTHER NEWS: Tenant turns Queens apartment building into a nightmare, say neighbors who can’t turn anywhere for help
“I think it’s going to come down to whether they are truly interested in knowing the truth about elections or they’re interested in propagating propaganda,” he admitted.
Notably, the report adds that attorney Mitchell “has worked closely with Virginia Thomas, the wife of the Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, on organizing through the Council for National Policy, a national coordinating group for conservative leaders.”
Virginia Thomas is currently being scrutinized by the Jan 6th House select committee after it was revealed that she had been texting former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with advice on how to overturn the 2020 election results.
You can read more here.
