‘Repulsive Attempt to Score Points’: Trump Jr.’s Call to Fire Public School ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teachers Mocked

The eldest son of the former president is calling for the firing of “critical race theory” teachers in public schools and to use those funds to pay for armed guards. He also wants all “gender studies” teachers fired, and is calling for putting the hiring and firing of those teachers on state and local ballots.

Donald Trump, Jr., who, it appears, has no teaching degree, training in early childhood education (ECE), early child development, or any other education training, has a B.S. in economics.

Trump appeared to be specifically referring to elementary schools, after last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed, and another 17 were wounded.

Most elementary schools, and in fact most public schools at the elementary, middle school, or high school level, do not have teachers dedicated to teaching gender studies classes, although some teachers may touch on the subject in conjunction with their regular classes.

A search by NCRM could find no critical race theory classes at the elementary, middle, and high school level public schools. Like many Americans, Trump Jr. appears to be misunderstanding what critical race theory (CRT) is.

Critical Race Theory, according to the law professor who coined the term, “is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced,” Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at the U.C.L.A. School of Law and Columbia Law School told The New York Times last year, “the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”

As many know, it is a college-level method of investigating, not an elementary school class.

Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to disagree, and was widely mocked Sunday night:

“Less teachers, more guards” is a really fucking stupid take. — meh (@rocksfromthebox) May 30, 2022

Oh hey look it’s a guy who’s never set foot in a public school and is making up courses that don’t exist. https://t.co/RAue0sBlHO — Matthew Wilding (@MatthewWilding) May 30, 2022

Because there are ‘CRT’ and ‘Gender Studies’ teachers in elementary schools. And teaching positions can be eliminated and created by ballot initiatives. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oAOfXigcRY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2022

I don’t think Robb Elementary has either but it did (the school district) did have an armed tactical team. https://t.co/mb9xvhObuO — Trump’s election fraud hoax undermines democracy (@RWwatchMA) May 30, 2022

I am beyond confused by a take like this. Does he seriously believe that elementary schools have dedicated teachers for gender studies and CRT? Like, kids are just going to their Feminism 101 class after learning multiplication? https://t.co/ED4JGiqMrN — Social Media (@alexkcavanaugh) May 30, 2022

This person is incredibly dumb. https://t.co/6nxQb21ILb — Touré (@Toure) May 30, 2022

He is factually incorrect and is defaming individual teachers and the profession. He needs to be held to account, just like the #BigLiars will be by voting companies. #SueHim. https://t.co/5SW0566Cd8 — Gabi🇺🇦 🌻 (@Lark2rule) May 30, 2022

Trumps are clowns. CRT isn’t fkn taught in elementary schools, it’s a law class propagandized by some RWer who admits he doesn’t know what CRT is but said it doesn’t matter, it will rile the base. And there’s dingleberry falling in line. Their kids are in private schools btw https://t.co/k9g0XD8wG1 — Blueberry Dawn: #VoteBlue (@DawnBlueberry) May 30, 2022

Better idea: find out if this smalltown Texas grade school offers advanced courses in gender studies & critical race theory before making a repulsive attempt to score points off the brutal deaths of 19 kids and 2 teachers who only wanted to help them grow up to be good adults. https://t.co/xo8ChIClAw — Alternative Fax (@daveblend) May 30, 2022

Do people really believe that they teach gender studies in 4th grade? Like how far removed from reality are these folks https://t.co/YToupBQwZ2 — Daniel W. Dick (@DanielWDick) May 30, 2022

How many schools you know of that have gender studies or critical race theory teachers? This is so dumb. https://t.co/Axw3a0FD2L — Very High Strung (@tifftakesoff) May 30, 2022

He’s talking about the teachers who were murdered in Uvalde. The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/tDtddrFDCL — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) May 30, 2022

Donnie Jr. Do another line and shut the Fuck up you make no sense! Here is a question can you Donnie Jr. Prove we’re CRT is actually taught in Public School I bet you can’t! https://t.co/qDsb2J4YMv — Molson69 (@Molson691) May 30, 2022