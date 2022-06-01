‘Who Would Jesus Exclude?’: Rubio Mocked for Kicking Off Pride Month With Claim About Biden’s ‘Radical’ LGBTQ Policies

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) kicked off LGBTQ Pride month Wednesday morning claiming President Joe Biden has a “radical” LGBTQ policy and will cut off federal funding to schools that refuse to follow it.

“Biden will be cutting off Pell Grants,school lunches & billions of other federal education dollars to any school or college that refuses to follow his new & radical transgender & LGBT policies,” Sen. Rubio tweeted, apparently unaware the “T” in LGBT stands for transgender.

The executive branch has the constitutional responsibility to enforce federal laws, including civil rights laws, and the authority to set and enforce policy and tie it to federal funds.

Senator Rubio offered nothing to support his claim. His press secretary was unavailable and did not immediately return a phone call to NCRM.

Rubio might be referring to a March 31 press release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who traveled to Rubio’s home state of Florida to observe the annual Transgender Day of Visibility.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility and every day, the Biden-Harris administration is proud of our nation’s transgender students and educators,” said Secretary Cardona in the press release. “Transgender students should have every opportunity to thrive in school. We know while many transgender students experience valuable support at school, many others face significant challenges because of hostility directed at them by others. This includes a growing number of state laws that bully and intimidate LGBTQI+ students and their families. To transgender students everywhere, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, we recognize what is happening, and we’re here to support you.”

In a separate statement dated three days prior, Secretary Cardona warned Governor Ron DeSantis over the Florida Republican’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying, “we will be monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”

It’s unclear if that is what Sen. Rubio was referring to, but Secretary Cardona made clear the U.S. Dept. of Education enforces federal civil rights laws.

Rubio’s tweet generated thousands of responses, including these:

I am tired of paying your salary as you continue to violate the Constitution. You spew hate, venom & encourage people to discriminate. What kind of fuking ‘Christian’ are you? You work for us, stop proselytize your religious beliefs which violate the separation of church & State. https://t.co/aHWhgBLoNu — Hedy Salazar (@queeniema52) June 1, 2022

That’s what happens when you violate the civil rights act. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) June 1, 2022

Biden wants humans to be treated like humans, and you call that “radical.” What is wrong with you, seriously? — anderson (@RobAnderson2018) June 1, 2022

It’s a weird feeling hearing your U.S. Senator say he hates you out loud. https://t.co/4JO4HGmtIP — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) June 1, 2022

Treating all people equally isn’t radical – it humane and moral. What’s radical is not allowing people to live their lives free from discrimination and hate. Live your life like the Bible versus you quote. Love thy neighbor. — Jan Marie 🇺🇦 (@i_am_jan_marie) June 1, 2022

Nice job Little Marco, especially on the first day of the celebration of LGBTQ pride. God must really love you. 🙄 — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) June 1, 2022

Oh noooo. You mean our tax dollars will no longer support schools that openly discriminate against children? Well I am… actually pretty pleased about that. https://t.co/6mINs95GGD — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) June 1, 2022