RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Who Would Jesus Exclude?’: Rubio Mocked for Kicking Off Pride Month With Claim About Biden’s ‘Radical’ LGBTQ Policies
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) kicked off LGBTQ Pride month Wednesday morning claiming President Joe Biden has a “radical” LGBTQ policy and will cut off federal funding to schools that refuse to follow it.
“Biden will be cutting off Pell Grants,school lunches & billions of other federal education dollars to any school or college that refuses to follow his new & radical transgender & LGBT policies,” Sen. Rubio tweeted, apparently unaware the “T” in LGBT stands for transgender.
The executive branch has the constitutional responsibility to enforce federal laws, including civil rights laws, and the authority to set and enforce policy and tie it to federal funds.
Senator Rubio offered nothing to support his claim. His press secretary was unavailable and did not immediately return a phone call to NCRM.
Rubio might be referring to a March 31 press release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who traveled to Rubio’s home state of Florida to observe the annual Transgender Day of Visibility.
“On Transgender Day of Visibility and every day, the Biden-Harris administration is proud of our nation’s transgender students and educators,” said Secretary Cardona in the press release. “Transgender students should have every opportunity to thrive in school. We know while many transgender students experience valuable support at school, many others face significant challenges because of hostility directed at them by others. This includes a growing number of state laws that bully and intimidate LGBTQI+ students and their families. To transgender students everywhere, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, we recognize what is happening, and we’re here to support you.”
In a separate statement dated three days prior, Secretary Cardona warned Governor Ron DeSantis over the Florida Republican’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying, “we will be monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”
It’s unclear if that is what Sen. Rubio was referring to, but Secretary Cardona made clear the U.S. Dept. of Education enforces federal civil rights laws.
Rubio’s tweet generated thousands of responses, including these:
I am tired of paying your salary as you continue to violate the Constitution. You spew hate, venom & encourage people to discriminate. What kind of fuking ‘Christian’ are you? You work for us, stop proselytize your religious beliefs which violate the separation of church & State. https://t.co/aHWhgBLoNu
— Hedy Salazar (@queeniema52) June 1, 2022
That’s what happens when you violate the civil rights act.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) June 1, 2022
Biden wants humans to be treated like humans, and you call that “radical.” What is wrong with you, seriously?
— anderson (@RobAnderson2018) June 1, 2022
It’s a weird feeling hearing your U.S. Senator say he hates you out loud. https://t.co/4JO4HGmtIP
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) June 1, 2022
Treating all people equally isn’t radical – it humane and moral.
What’s radical is not allowing people to live their lives free from discrimination and hate.
Live your life like the Bible versus you quote. Love thy neighbor.
— Jan Marie 🇺🇦 (@i_am_jan_marie) June 1, 2022
Nice job Little Marco, especially on the first day of the celebration of LGBTQ pride. God must really love you. 🙄
— Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) June 1, 2022
— Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) June 1, 2022
Oh noooo. You mean our tax dollars will no longer support schools that openly discriminate against children? Well I am… actually pretty pleased about that. https://t.co/6mINs95GGD
— Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) June 1, 2022
Let’s see Marco. Who would Jesus exclude? Homosexuality and Transgendered people were well known in the ancient world, yet Jesus said nothing about that. Abortion either, for that matter. Are you sure you’re not worshiping a god created in your own image?
— Layne Democracy Matters. 🌊 (@LayneDarlin) June 1, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McConnell Says Both Parties ‘Might’ Come Together to ‘Target’ Guns Which He Calls a ‘Mental Illness’ Problem
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is close to becoming the longest-serving party leader in the Senate, says Republicans and Democrats next week “might be able to come together and target the problem” of guns, which he insisted was actually a “mental illness” problem.
After an 18-year-old who bought two AR-15 style assault rifles and over 1000 rounds of ammunition massacred 19 elementary school children, two teachers, and wounded 17 others in the third-deadliest school shooting in America, once again it appears there is a hint of minor movement by Republicans on Capitol Hill to agree to work with Democrats on America’s gun crisis.
There’s little reason to assume it will be successful, thanks to Republicans who oppose any legislation to help minimize gun violence and death, especially in an election year.
Sen. McConnell, who has taken in over $1.2 million from the NRA during his career (data only up to 2019), appears to have little intention to allow any substantive action on gun control.
He chose Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn to lead the Republicans in the discussion with Democrats, who are led by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.
A senior advisor to former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Sawyer Hackett, notes McConnell’s choice of Cornyn was very deliberate.
“Mitch McConnell whipped his caucus against gun legislation after Sandy Hook,” Hackett wrote on Monday. “John Cornyn is the author of the senate bill to legalize nationwide concealed carry of guns.”
Refusing to take questions on Tuesday, McConnell did stop to talk to reporters for a moment.
“We have a group led by Senator Cornyn and Senator Murphy,” McConnell said, “discussing how we might be able to come together to target the problem which is mental illness and school safety.”
One reporter asked: “How does this make any difference from the previous times?” but McConnell walked away and did not stop to answer.
Experts say the problem is guns, not mental illness, and pinning the blame on mental illness is actually “harmful.”
McConnell wouldn’t take questions from reporters. Everyone was wanting to ask him about possible action on guns.
However, before he got in the car, he briefly said democrats and republicans are discussing how they may be able to come together to “target the problem.” @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/uUQiQ8ApGs
— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) May 31, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Repulsive Attempt to Score Points’: Trump Jr.’s Call to Fire Public School ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teachers Mocked
The eldest son of the former president is calling for the firing of “critical race theory” teachers in public schools and to use those funds to pay for armed guards. He also wants all “gender studies” teachers fired, and is calling for putting the hiring and firing of those teachers on state and local ballots.
Donald Trump, Jr., who, it appears, has no teaching degree, training in early childhood education (ECE), early child development, or any other education training, has a B.S. in economics.
Trump appeared to be specifically referring to elementary schools, after last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed, and another 17 were wounded.
Most elementary schools, and in fact most public schools at the elementary, middle school, or high school level, do not have teachers dedicated to teaching gender studies classes, although some teachers may touch on the subject in conjunction with their regular classes.
A search by NCRM could find no critical race theory classes at the elementary, middle, and high school level public schools. Like many Americans, Trump Jr. appears to be misunderstanding what critical race theory (CRT) is.
Critical Race Theory, according to the law professor who coined the term, “is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced,” Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at the U.C.L.A. School of Law and Columbia Law School told The New York Times last year, “the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”
“It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced,” she said, “the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”
As many know, it is a college-level method of investigating, not an elementary school class.
Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to disagree, and was widely mocked Sunday night:
“Less teachers, more guards” is a really fucking stupid take.
— meh (@rocksfromthebox) May 30, 2022
Oh hey look it’s a guy who’s never set foot in a public school and is making up courses that don’t exist. https://t.co/RAue0sBlHO
— Matthew Wilding (@MatthewWilding) May 30, 2022
Because there are ‘CRT’ and ‘Gender Studies’ teachers in elementary schools. And teaching positions can be eliminated and created by ballot initiatives. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oAOfXigcRY
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2022
I don’t think Robb Elementary has either but it did (the school district) did have an armed tactical team. https://t.co/mb9xvhObuO
— Trump’s election fraud hoax undermines democracy (@RWwatchMA) May 30, 2022
I am beyond confused by a take like this. Does he seriously believe that elementary schools have dedicated teachers for gender studies and CRT? Like, kids are just going to their Feminism 101 class after learning multiplication? https://t.co/ED4JGiqMrN
— Social Media (@alexkcavanaugh) May 30, 2022
This person is incredibly dumb. https://t.co/6nxQb21ILb
— Touré (@Toure) May 30, 2022
He is factually incorrect and is defaming individual teachers and the profession. He needs to be held to account, just like the #BigLiars will be by voting companies. #SueHim. https://t.co/5SW0566Cd8
— Gabi🇺🇦 🌻 (@Lark2rule) May 30, 2022
Trumps are clowns. CRT isn’t fkn taught in elementary schools, it’s a law class propagandized by some RWer who admits he doesn’t know what CRT is but said it doesn’t matter, it will rile the base. And there’s dingleberry falling in line. Their kids are in private schools btw https://t.co/k9g0XD8wG1
— Blueberry Dawn: #VoteBlue (@DawnBlueberry) May 30, 2022
Better idea: find out if this smalltown Texas grade school offers advanced courses in gender studies & critical race theory before making a repulsive attempt to score points off the brutal deaths of 19 kids and 2 teachers who only wanted to help them grow up to be good adults. https://t.co/xo8ChIClAw
— Alternative Fax (@daveblend) May 30, 2022
Do people really believe that they teach gender studies in 4th grade? Like how far removed from reality are these folks https://t.co/YToupBQwZ2
— Daniel W. Dick (@DanielWDick) May 30, 2022
How many schools you know of that have gender studies or critical race theory teachers? This is so dumb. https://t.co/Axw3a0FD2L
— Very High Strung (@tifftakesoff) May 30, 2022
He’s talking about the teachers who were murdered in Uvalde.
The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/tDtddrFDCL
— Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) May 30, 2022
Donnie Jr. Do another line and shut the Fuck up you make no sense! Here is a question can you Donnie Jr. Prove we’re CRT is actually taught in Public School I bet you can’t! https://t.co/qDsb2J4YMv
— Molson69 (@Molson691) May 30, 2022
Two teachers died protecting their students while 19 armed cops waited in the hallway. Go fuck yourself, cokehead. https://t.co/Viom3oHvWJ
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 30, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for ‘Peach Tree Dish’ Flub But the Anti-LGBTQ Attacks in Her Podcast Are ‘Harmful’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) now has a podcast, which is a nearly hour-long scripted and off-script talk show that she is using to promote her far-right extremist agenda.
Her latest episode went viral on Sunday when the right-wing watchdog Patriot Takes posted a short excerpt (below) that catches Greene in an embarrassing display of ignorance declaring globalists want to track every move you make.
“The extremist lawmaker who once warned the world of ‘gazpacho police‘ now claims the feds are planning to track bowel movements, too,” HuffPost reports.
“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” says Greene, a conspiracy theorist who “keeps peddling pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine talking points,” and has “publicly aligned herself with neo-Nazis and white nationalists,” according to MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones.
“They want to know when you’re eating,” Greene claims in her podcast. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”
“You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates,’” Greene said.
She doesn’t stop there.
“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022
That was just a 36-second clip of her 54-minute podcast.
In it, Greene, promoting her white nationalist “America First” agenda, points out that Salvador Ramos, the man who shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was “Hispanic,” while neglecting to note that most of the victims were as well – Uvalde is about 78% Hispanic, and there is nothing to indicate race was a factor.
But Greene claims Ramos “clearly had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner,” which refers to one photo he allegedly posted online, and “cross-dressing” – which is false and has been widely debunked.
On its website, the well-known non-profit journalism school and research organization Poynter Institute reports “no evidence to corroborate claims that Ramos was transgender or a leftist.”
Greene also calls reports of the spread of monkeypox “the next fake pandemic,” suggesting the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over one million Americans is “fake.”
She then goes on to claim the “correct information” is “that monkeypox is really only transmitted mostly through gay sex.”
That’s at best misleading and at worst “harmful,” as experts have noted.
“Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or ‘gay disease’ that is only spread between men who engage in sexual relations with other men, contrary to social media posts online,” a Reuters fact check states. “These claims, which experts have called both false and harmful, have spread across platforms…” Reuters links to five Facebook posts NCRM will not link to.
Reuters adds it “spoke to experts that expressed concern about both the inaccuracy and harmful nature of these claims.”
“To label it as a gay disease is both untrue and unfair”, Dr Andrew Lee, professor of public health at the University of Sheffield, told Reuters.
A person’s sexuality and sexual orientation is not the route of transmission, Lee said in an email. “Anyone can get it if they have had direct contact with an infected person”.
Sarcastically, Greene also says: “monkeypox can clearly jump from person to person, I mean, monkeys jump from tree to tree. Clearly the monkeypox virus is going to jump from person top person without the gay sex,” she says, laughing. “So insane.”
