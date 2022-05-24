BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation in Prime Time Tonight on Texas Elementary School Shooting
President Joe Biden, immediately upon returning to the White House Tuesday night will address the nation on the Texas elementary school mass shooting. 14 students and one teacher were shot and killed. President Biden is returning home Tuesday night from his five-day international trip to Asia.
Biden will speak from the Roosevelt Room slated now to start at 8:15 PM ET. (Update: Now expected at 8:30.)
The President has already issued “A Proclamation Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas,” including ordering flags to be flown at half staff.
Watch live here, below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
14 Students and One Teacher Dead at Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting (Streaming Video)
Fourteen students and one teacher are dead, and others have been injured after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
ABC News live video (below) reports “14 dead,” stating Gov. Greg Abbott has made that announcement. ABC News, online, citing multiple sources, reports the shooter is also dead.
CNN confirms 15 are dead:
Horrible news: Fifteen have died in a shooting at Robb elementary school, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said there are 14 students and one teacher killed. The shooter is dead.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 24, 2022
NBC News adds: “The shooting occurred after new FBI statistics released Monday showed active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017.”
Streaming video via ABC News:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Madison Cawthorn’s Possible ‘Improper Relationship’ With Staffer to Be Investigated by House Ethics Committee
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s possible “improper relationship” with a staffer and his possible improper promotion of a cryptocurrency will both be investigated by a specially-formed subcommittee, the bipartisan House Committee on Ethics said Monday.
The Ethics Committee voted “to establish an Investigative Subcommittee” a press release states, which “shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff.”
CNBC adds “the president of a political action committee filed an ethics complaint against him for allegedly failing to file financial disclosures of gifts and loans made to his scheduler, Stephen Smith.”
“Mr. Smith apparently lives with Rep. Cawthorn and various social media postings by them indicate a personal relationship between them, separate and apart from the professional relationship of employer and employee,” David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC had said.
Cawthorn’s spokesperson says Smith is his cousin.
The North Carolina freshman Republican lost his primary battle last week and will be a one-term congressman.
RELATED –
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
Ginni Thomas Also Pressed Arizona Lawmakers to Overturn 2020 Election: ‘Stand Strong’
Far right wing activist, lobbyist, and spouse of a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in Arizona to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In emails she urged them to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” and send a “clean slate” of electors, falsely claiming the choice is “yours and yours alone.”
“The emails, sent by Ginni Thomas to a pair of lawmakers on Nov. 9, 2020, argued that legislators needed to intervene because the vote had been marred by fraud. Though she did not mention either candidate by name, the context was clear,” reports The Washington Post, which broke the news Friday. “In sending the emails, Thomas played a role in the extraordinary scheme to keep Trump in office by substituting the will of legislatures for the will of voters.”
Thomas also pressed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election in an exchange of text messages that spanned several months.
Justice Clarence Thomas has also come under fire for not recusing himself in matters related to his wife’s actions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Jr. Winds Up in Felony Poaching Scandal in Utah After Killing a Bear Baited With Pastries: Report
- 'CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY'1 day ago
‘More Evil Than Even I Imagined’: Theologian Calls Southern Baptists’ Massive Sexual Abuse and Coverup an ‘Apocalypse’
- 'INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS'1 day ago
‘The Coup Is Ongoing’: Critics Warn After ‘Arsonist’ Donald Trump Posts Message ‘Advocating or Predicting Civil War’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Texas GOP Lawmakers Want to Ban Buying From Apple, Amazon or Levi’s in Latest Attack on Abortion
- News1 day ago
‘Lies and Hatred’: Top Russian Diplomat Resigns – Accuses Putin of Attacking Ukraine ‘To Remain in Power Forever’
- News2 days ago
Private Emails Reveal How Trump’s Far-Right Lawyer Ended Up on a Government Election Commission
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn’s Possible ‘Improper Relationship’ With Staffer to Be Investigated by House Ethics Committee
- CRIME24 hours ago
Manhattan DA Tells Judge to Proceed With the Case Against the Trump Org and CFO Allen Weisselberg