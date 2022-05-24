Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation in Prime Time Tonight on Texas Elementary School Shooting

President Joe Biden, immediately upon returning to the White House Tuesday night will address the nation on the Texas elementary school mass shooting. 14 students and one teacher were shot and killed. President Biden is returning home Tuesday night from his five-day international trip to Asia.

Biden will speak from the Roosevelt Room slated now to start at 8:15 PM ET. (Update: Now expected at 8:30.)

The President has already issued “A Proclamation Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas,” including ordering flags to be flown at half staff.

