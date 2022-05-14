14 Students and One Teacher Dead at Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting (Streaming Video)

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s possible “improper relationship” with a staffer and his possible improper promotion of a cryptocurrency will both be investigated by a specially-formed subcommittee, the bipartisan House Committee on Ethics said Monday.

The Ethics Committee voted “to establish an Investigative Subcommittee” a press release states, which “shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff.”

CNBC adds “the president of a political action committee filed an ethics complaint against him for allegedly failing to file financial disclosures of gifts and loans made to his scheduler, Stephen Smith.”

“Mr. Smith apparently lives with Rep. Cawthorn and various social media postings by them indicate a personal relationship between them, separate and apart from the professional relationship of employer and employee,” David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC had said.

Cawthorn’s spokesperson says Smith is his cousin.

The North Carolina freshman Republican lost his primary battle last week and will be a one-term congressman.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license