Duggar Gets 12 Years in Jail After Prosecutor Tells Judge He Has a ‘Violent Sexual Interest in Children’
Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star who was found guilty on horrific child pornography charges in December was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to serve 151 months – more than 12 years – in prison.
“Duggar has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts wrote in a sentencing memo, as Buzzfeed reported.
U.S. District Judge judge Timothy L. Brooks, appointed to the federal bench by President Barack Obama, called Duggar’s crimes “the sickest of the sick,” US magazine noted.
Editor’s note: Caution – graphic descriptions follow.
“Authorities described Duggar, 34, as a ‘very savvy computer user’ who tried to cover his tracks as he downloaded ‘sadistic and masochistic abuse’ material in 2019,” Buzzfeed adds.
Among the more than 600 images and videos that prosecutors said he downloaded was footage of prepubescent girls being raped, whipped, threatened with knives, and held naked in a dog cage.
Another video showed the rape and torture of a toddler — footage so terrible that a Homeland Security Investigations agent said it was among the most horrific things he had been forced to watch in his career.
The 34-year old Arkansas-born Duggar, who was forced to resign as executive director of FRC Action, the political activist arm of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, spent nearly two years promoting his conservative and religious values as he was fawned over as a role model by the far-right, including FRC President Tony Perkins, and former Arkansas GOP governor Mike Huckabee.
“The former TLC personality has previously been involved in multiple scandals over the years,” US adds. “In May 2015, resurfaced court documents revealed that he molested five girls — four of which were related to him — between 2002 and 2003. He was 14 and 15 years old at the time. Sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar)came forward one month later, revealing themselves to be two of their brother’s victims.”
Duggar has seven children with his wife Anna.
RELATED:
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
Federal Prosecutors: Josh Duggar Had Over 200 Obscene Images of Underaged Kids – Some of Children as Young as 5
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation in Prime Time Tonight on Texas Elementary School Shooting
President Joe Biden, immediately upon returning to the White House Tuesday night will address the nation on the Texas elementary school mass shooting. 14 students and one teacher were shot and killed. President Biden is returning home Tuesday night from his five-day international trip to Asia.
Biden will speak from the Roosevelt Room slated now to start at 8:15 PM ET. (Update: Now expected at 8:30.)
The President has already issued “A Proclamation Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas,” including ordering flags to be flown at half staff.
Watch live here, below:
14 Students and One Teacher Dead at Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting (Streaming Video)
UPDATE: 9:07 PM ET –
Multiple news sources including The New York Times report fatalities now include 18 children and between one and three adults. Those numbers are still subject to change.
Fourteen students and one teacher are dead, and others have been injured after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
ABC News live video (below) reports “14 dead,” stating Gov. Greg Abbott has made that announcement. ABC News, online, citing multiple sources, reports the shooter is also dead.
CNN confirms 15 are dead:
Horrible news: Fifteen have died in a shooting at Robb elementary school, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said there are 14 students and one teacher killed. The shooter is dead.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 24, 2022
NBC News adds: “The shooting occurred after new FBI statistics released Monday showed active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017.”
Streaming video via ABC News:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Madison Cawthorn’s Possible ‘Improper Relationship’ With Staffer to Be Investigated by House Ethics Committee
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s possible “improper relationship” with a staffer and his possible improper promotion of a cryptocurrency will both be investigated by a specially-formed subcommittee, the bipartisan House Committee on Ethics said Monday.
The Ethics Committee voted “to establish an Investigative Subcommittee” a press release states, which “shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff.”
CNBC adds “the president of a political action committee filed an ethics complaint against him for allegedly failing to file financial disclosures of gifts and loans made to his scheduler, Stephen Smith.”
“Mr. Smith apparently lives with Rep. Cawthorn and various social media postings by them indicate a personal relationship between them, separate and apart from the professional relationship of employer and employee,” David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC had said.
Cawthorn’s spokesperson says Smith is his cousin.
The North Carolina freshman Republican lost his primary battle last week and will be a one-term congressman.
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
