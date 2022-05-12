Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee Along With Three Other Trump Allies

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued subpoenas to five GOP members of Congress, including Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. The others include Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

All five refused to cooperate voluntarily, as CNN reports.

“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the Committee said via Twitter.

“Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step.”

On January 12 the Committee asked McCarthy to appear voluntarily. He refused.

That same day it sent him a six-page letter detailing a lengthy list of the remarks he had made unquestionably blaming Trump for the attack.