BREAKING NEWS
McCarthy Latest GOP Lawmaker Asked to Appear Before January 6 Committee
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be asked to appear voluntarily before the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack says Chairman Bennie Thompson.
CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak reported the news moments ago.
McCarthy will be the third known House Republican asked to appear before the committee. Both Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA), have refused.
McCarthy in a well-reported move phoned then-President Donald Trump, begging him to call off the violent insurrectionists on January 6. Trump’s response was, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Consulting With Legal Counsel on Issuing Subpoenas to Members of Congress
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is consulting with legal counsel to determine if the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack can issue subpoenas to members of Congress.
Two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA) have indicated they are refusing to cooperate with the committee’s requests.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell Tuesday afternoon reports Chairman Thompson “tells us just now they’re discussing with counsel about whether they have the authority to issue subpoenas for GOP members of Congress and if it can be enforced.”
CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane adds that Chairman Thompson just “specified the committee has been in contact with counsel for former VP Mike Pence.”
The Committee on Monday indicated it was weighing requesting the former Trump vice president’s voluntary appearance.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Appointed Top Fed Official Resigning Early After ‘Ethically Questionable’ COVID Transactions of Up to $5 Million
A top Federal Reserve official is retiring early after scrutiny over COVID-timed trades of between $1 million and $5 million, made just one day before a February 2020 statement on the coronavirus pandemic by Chairman Jerome Powell.
Vice Chair Richard Clarida was appointed to the Federal Reserve position in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.
In October of 2021 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the transactions “ethically questionable” and demanded an investigation.
The New York Times reported last week “that Mr. Clarida had corrected his 2020 financial disclosures in late December in a way that ethics professionals said raised questions about one of his trades.”
“The transaction drew an outcry from lawmakers and watchdog groups because it put Mr. Clarida in a position to benefit as the Fed restored market confidence,” The Times noted. “Mr. Clarida’s recently amended financial disclosure showed that the vice chair sold that same stock fund on Feb. 24, at a moment when financial markets were plunging amid fears of the virus.”
Clarida is just one of countless Trump administration officials who have been credibly accused of ethically questionable actions. The scope is so vast there is no single list of all the known ethics scandals committed by the former president and members of his administration or others appointed by the 45th president.
BREAKING NEWS
AOC Announces Positive Coronavirus Test and Symptoms After Traveling to Florida
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sunday evening released a statement announcing she has received a positive coronavirus test and is symptomatic. AOC is fully vaccinated, including having received her booster shot.
Ocasio-Cortez, among the best-know House Democratic lawmakers in the progressive caucus, traveled to Florida last week. Florida, under the leadership of far right wing Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, has a nearly vertical line in its recent cases graph:
The Miami Herald reported Friday the state broke its all-time record in COVID-19 cases.
“It was the second time in eight days that Florida reported the largest single-day increase in COVID cases.”
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022
