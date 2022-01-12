January 6 Committee Sends Kevin McCarthy Massive List of His Own Remarks on Trump’s Role in Insurrection

In case House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s memory needs prodding, the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just sent him a six-page letter requesting his appearance and detailing a lengthy list of his remarks after that day in which he unquestionably blames Trump for the attack.

McCarthy will be the third known House Republican asked to appear before the committee.

“You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th,” the letter, signed by Chairman Thompson reads. “And you summarized your conclusions regarding President Trump’s conduct on January 6th in a speech you made January 13th on the House floor:”

The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate actions by President Trump: Accept his share of responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest. And ensure President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.

What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let’s be clear, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States in one week because he won the election.

Other McCarthy quotes in the letter sent to the top House Republican who is desperately working to position himself as the next Speaker of the House:

“I told him he needs to talk to the nation. I told him what was happening right then.”

“I was very clear with the President when I called him. This has to stop and he has to go to the American public and tell them to stop this.”

Some political pundits blame McCarthy for Trump’s recovery from the insurrection, after the Republican Leader met with and embraced Trump in Mar-a-Lago after the insurrection.

Read the entire letter here, on the January 6 Committee’s website.