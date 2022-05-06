BREAKING NEWS
Federal Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Twitter
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump brought against social media giant Twitter. The former president sued after Twitter permanently suspended him in the wake of his remarks immediately following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Twitter was concerned about the potential of Trump inciting further violence.
Trump, along with the far-right American Conservative Union, headed by Matt Schlapp, and five individuals who also had been banned sued Twitter.
CNBC reports the lawsuit asked California federal district court Judge James Donato to rule the federal Communications Decency Act was unconstitutional. The judge did leave room for Trump to file his lawsuit again.
Just two weeks ago Trump announced he had no desire to return to Twitter and would communicate with his followers via his nascent yet highly mocked platform Truth Social.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene
A state judge in Georgia has ruled that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is eligible to continue to serve in Congress and run for re-election, just weeks after she became the first sitting federal lawmaker to testify in a court of law about the January 6 insurrection.
Greene’s eligibility was challenged based on the 14 Amendment, which states no lawmaker guilty of having “engaged in insurrection” against the government of the United States is eligible to serve.
Judge Charles Beaudrot, who is a tax attorney with a special focus on LLCs, ruled that Greene is qualified to run for re-election, according to the Associated Press. “But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.”
During her nearly day-long testimony, Greene refused to answer or claimed she did not “recall,” countless times, including saying “I don’t recall” if I ever advocated for martial law with President Donald Trump.
“Once Raffensperger makes his decision, either side has 10 days to appeal it in Fulton County Superior Court. Raffensperger is facing a Republican primary challenge on the May 24 ballot after he refused to bend to pressure from Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia,” the AP adds. “Raffensperger has decried the 2021 attack on the Capitol, writing in his book that he found it ‘highly objectionable’ that ‘people are now trying to minimize what happened on January 6.'”
UPDATE:
Raffensperger says Greene can appear on the ballot.
New—@GaSecofState Raffensperger AFFIRMS that Rep. Greene is qualified to run for office.
"That is rightfully a question for the voters of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," he writes.@FSFP says they'll appeal.
Background, @lawcrimenews https://t.co/hrRiWUR5YE pic.twitter.com/ma3JpkLF1m
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 6, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RELATED – Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
BREAKING NEWS
Listen: McCarthy Discusses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office Days After Insurrection – Says It ‘Takes Too Long’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from the presidency just two days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The top House Republican, in a call with his leadership, rejected that path, lamenting it would take too long.
On the January 8 call an aide tells McCarthy, “I think the options that have been cited by the Democrats so far are the 25th Amendment, which is not exactly an elegant solution here,” CNN reports.
“That takes too long too. It could go back to the House, right?” McCarthy replies.
“Correct. If the President were to submit a letter overruling the Cabinet and the vice president, two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate to overrule the President. So it’s kind of an armful,” the aide agrees.
McCarthy discussing impeachment and the 25th Amendment pic.twitter.com/JbVvZNWD8Y
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
McCarthy, as has been previously reported, also criticized Trump on the call, saying, “What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong.”
In a rare moment of actual leadership, McCarthy also said he wanted a “smooth transition” of the presidency.
“I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues the fight even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the President to meet with Biden; that’s not going to happen,” McCarthy said. “I want to see about us meeting with Biden, sitting down, make a smooth transition to show that, and continue to keep those statements going.”
CNN published the audio from a New York Times report.
McCarthy: What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong pic.twitter.com/wyyXVyVdrX
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Chief Justice Roberts: Yes, Leaked Opinion Overturning Roe Is ‘Authentic’ – Claims It ‘Does Not Represent a Decision’
Chief Justice John Roberts has finally responded to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that completely and entirely overturns Roe v. Wade: Yes, it is “authentic.”
“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the Court reads.
Denouncing the leak as “a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts says he has ordered an investigation.
But he also presumes to know why the draft opinion was leaked, which is a potentially erroneous position.
“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”
The full statement:
from Chief Justice Roberts: pic.twitter.com/XV16MSEjYU
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 3, 2022
