BREAKING NEWS
TX Supreme Court Rules Abbott’s Investigations of Parents With Transgender Children Can Resume Despite ‘Irreparable Harm’
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday overturned a lower state court’s ruling, declaring Governor Greg Abbott’s order to investigate parents of transgender children for possible child abuse can go back into effect. A lower court ruled the investigations had to cease temporarily. Abbott had filed an emergency appeal.
The New York Times reports “the court said that officials could not resume the investigation into the plaintiffs that had brought the lawsuit, a family and a doctor, acknowledging that the inquiry would cause ‘irreparable harm’ and leaving in place the injunction as their case proceeds to trial.”
It’s unclear currently why the court would allow other investigations to continue while acknowledging the investigation into the plaintiffs would cause harm.
The 12-page ruling appears to focus more on the intricacies of the Texas constitution and what parts of the government have the authority to institute orders such as Governor Abbott’s ordering the state Dept. of Family and Protective Services to perform the investigations.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee Along With Three Other Trump Allies
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued subpoenas to five GOP members of Congress, including Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. The others include Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.
All five refused to cooperate voluntarily, as CNN reports.
“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the Committee said via Twitter.
“Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step.”
On January 12 the Committee asked McCarthy to appear voluntarily. He refused.
That same day it sent him a six-page letter detailing a lengthy list of the remarks he had made unquestionably blaming Trump for the attack.
January 6th Select Committee issues subpoenas to 5 House Republicans:
• House Minority Leader McCarthy (CA)
• Rep. Scott Perry (PA)
• Rep. Jim Jordan (OH)
• Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ)
• Rep. Mo Brooks (AL) pic.twitter.com/0Fj0aTZkIA
— The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Federal Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Twitter
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump brought against social media giant Twitter. The former president sued after Twitter permanently suspended him in the wake of his remarks immediately following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Twitter was concerned about the potential of Trump inciting further violence.
Trump, along with the far-right American Conservative Union, headed by Matt Schlapp, and five individuals who also had been banned sued Twitter.
CNBC reports the lawsuit asked California federal district court Judge James Donato to rule the federal Communications Decency Act was unconstitutional. The judge did leave room for Trump to file his lawsuit again.
Just two weeks ago Trump announced he had no desire to return to Twitter and would communicate with his followers via his nascent yet highly mocked platform Truth Social.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene
A state judge in Georgia has ruled that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is eligible to continue to serve in Congress and run for re-election, just weeks after she became the first sitting federal lawmaker to testify in a court of law about the January 6 insurrection.
Greene’s eligibility was challenged based on the 14 Amendment, which states no lawmaker guilty of having “engaged in insurrection” against the government of the United States is eligible to serve.
Judge Charles Beaudrot, who is a tax attorney with a special focus on LLCs, ruled that Greene is qualified to run for re-election, according to the Associated Press. “But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.”
During her nearly day-long testimony, Greene refused to answer or claimed she did not “recall,” countless times, including saying “I don’t recall” if I ever advocated for martial law with President Donald Trump.
“Once Raffensperger makes his decision, either side has 10 days to appeal it in Fulton County Superior Court. Raffensperger is facing a Republican primary challenge on the May 24 ballot after he refused to bend to pressure from Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia,” the AP adds. “Raffensperger has decried the 2021 attack on the Capitol, writing in his book that he found it ‘highly objectionable’ that ‘people are now trying to minimize what happened on January 6.'”
UPDATE:
Raffensperger says Greene can appear on the ballot.
New—@GaSecofState Raffensperger AFFIRMS that Rep. Greene is qualified to run for office.
"That is rightfully a question for the voters of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," he writes.@FSFP says they'll appeal.
Background, @lawcrimenews https://t.co/hrRiWUR5YE pic.twitter.com/ma3JpkLF1m
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 6, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RELATED – Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
Trending
- News3 days ago
Watch: Psaki Destroys Reporter Who Claims Republicans Are Not Supporting Rick Scott’s Extremist Theocracy Roadmap
- News2 days ago
Leaked Abortion Opinion Was From February Because It’s the Only One the Supreme Court Has: Report
- News2 days ago
‘They Can’t Stand Him!’ Morning Joe Rips ‘Cowardly’ Lindsey Graham After New Tapes Show Him Trashing Trump in Private
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Right Wing Broadcaster Calls for Governors to ‘Execute’ Abortion Providers and ‘Bulldoze’ Planned Parenthood
- News2 days ago
Watch: Desperate Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Beto O’Rourke’s Position on Abortion
- News1 day ago
‘Truth Will Be Your Kryptonite’: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas – ‘Have a Conversation With Ginni’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: National Security Expert Compares ‘Cult-Like’ Big Lie Supporters to ‘What We See in Violent Jihad’
- BLAME TFG1 day ago
Florida Republican Draws Criticism for Posting Photo of ‘Baby Formula’ at Federal Facility That’s Mostly Apple Sauce