TX Supreme Court Rules Abbott’s Investigations of Parents With Transgender Children Can Resume Despite ‘Irreparable Harm’

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday overturned a lower state court’s ruling, declaring Governor Greg Abbott’s order to investigate parents of transgender children for possible child abuse can go back into effect. A lower court ruled the investigations had to cease temporarily. Abbott had filed an emergency appeal.

The New York Times reports “the court said that officials could not resume the investigation into the plaintiffs that had brought the lawsuit, a family and a doctor, acknowledging that the inquiry would cause ‘irreparable harm’ and leaving in place the injunction as their case proceeds to trial.”

It’s unclear currently why the court would allow other investigations to continue while acknowledging the investigation into the plaintiffs would cause harm.

The 12-page ruling appears to focus more on the intricacies of the Texas constitution and what parts of the government have the authority to institute orders such as Governor Abbott’s ordering the state Dept. of Family and Protective Services to perform the investigations.

This is a breaking news and developing story.