BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene
A state judge in Georgia has ruled that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is eligible to continue to serve in Congress and run for re-election, just weeks after she became the first sitting federal lawmaker to testify in a court of law about the January 6 insurrection.
Greene’s eligibility was challenged based on the 14 Amendment, which states no lawmaker guilty of having “engaged in insurrection” against the government of the United States is eligible to serve.
Judge Charles Beaudrot, who is a tax attorney with a special focus on LLCs, ruled that Greene is qualified to run for re-election, according to the Associated Press. “But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.”
During her nearly day-long testimony, Greene refused to answer or claimed she did not “recall,” countless times, including saying “I don’t recall” if I ever advocated for martial law with President Donald Trump.
“Once Raffensperger makes his decision, either side has 10 days to appeal it in Fulton County Superior Court. Raffensperger is facing a Republican primary challenge on the May 24 ballot after he refused to bend to pressure from Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia,” the AP adds. “Raffensperger has decried the 2021 attack on the Capitol, writing in his book that he found it ‘highly objectionable’ that ‘people are now trying to minimize what happened on January 6.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RELATED – Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Listen: McCarthy Discusses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office Days After Insurrection – Says It ‘Takes Too Long’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from the presidency just two days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The top House Republican, in a call with his leadership, rejected that path, lamenting it would take too long.
On the January 8 call an aide tells McCarthy, “I think the options that have been cited by the Democrats so far are the 25th Amendment, which is not exactly an elegant solution here,” CNN reports.
“That takes too long too. It could go back to the House, right?” McCarthy replies.
“Correct. If the President were to submit a letter overruling the Cabinet and the vice president, two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate to overrule the President. So it’s kind of an armful,” the aide agrees.
McCarthy discussing impeachment and the 25th Amendment pic.twitter.com/JbVvZNWD8Y
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
McCarthy, as has been previously reported, also criticized Trump on the call, saying, “What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong.”
In a rare moment of actual leadership, McCarthy also said he wanted a “smooth transition” of the presidency.
“I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues the fight even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the President to meet with Biden; that’s not going to happen,” McCarthy said. “I want to see about us meeting with Biden, sitting down, make a smooth transition to show that, and continue to keep those statements going.”
CNN published the audio from a New York Times report.
McCarthy: What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong pic.twitter.com/wyyXVyVdrX
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Chief Justice Roberts: Yes, Leaked Opinion Overturning Roe Is ‘Authentic’ – Claims It ‘Does Not Represent a Decision’
Chief Justice John Roberts has finally responded to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that completely and entirely overturns Roe v. Wade: Yes, it is “authentic.”
“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the Court reads.
Denouncing the leak as “a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts says he has ordered an investigation.
But he also presumes to know why the draft opinion was leaked, which is a potentially erroneous position.
“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”
The full statement:
from Chief Justice Roberts: pic.twitter.com/XV16MSEjYU
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 3, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Calls on Congress to Pass Legislation Making Right to Abortion Federal Law
President Joe Biden says abortion is a “fundamental” right and is calling on Congress to pass legislation to codify that right into federal law, following a report that the Supreme Court has already voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House Tuesday morning.
He says, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”
That statement is consistent with one he made before he was elected President, promising to codify the right to abortion into law.
Today’s decision reaffirmed that states can’t put in place laws that unduly burden a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions—but the fight isn’t over. As President, I’ll codify Roe v. Wade and protect a woman’s constitutional right to choose. https://t.co/qFrH8hFst8
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2020
President Biden noted his administration has “argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade.”
We said that Roe is based on “a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Longtime ‘Mastermind’ Anti-Choice Activist Wants to Apply ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Strategy to LGBTQ Issues in Schools
- News2 days ago
Manchin Reviewing Records of Meetings With Brett Kavanaugh ‘To Find Out What He Said’ About Roe v. Wade: Report
- News2 days ago
Woman Demands City Council Ban Award-Winning LGBTQ Book From Public Library – They Refused
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Psaki Schools Doocy on What Biden Meant When He Warned ‘MAGA Crowd’ Might Try to Ban LGBTQ Kids From Classrooms
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘From the Moment of Fertilization’: Louisiana Advances Bill Criminalizing Abortion as Homicide – Women, Doctors Could Be Jailed
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Popular ‘Radical Conservative’ Ben Shapiro Calls on Supreme Court to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
- News2 days ago
‘Big Change’: Strong Support for Supreme Court Expansion and Term Limits, Federal Law Protecting Abortion After Leaked Opinion
- NOT EVEN CLOSE3 days ago
Watch: Judge Jeanine Cites Ridiculously False Abortion ‘Stats’ That Would Mean Most Women Get an Abortion Every Year