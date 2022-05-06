Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene

A state judge in Georgia has ruled that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is eligible to continue to serve in Congress and run for re-election, just weeks after she became the first sitting federal lawmaker to testify in a court of law about the January 6 insurrection.

Greene’s eligibility was challenged based on the 14 Amendment, which states no lawmaker guilty of having “engaged in insurrection” against the government of the United States is eligible to serve.

Judge Charles Beaudrot, who is a tax attorney with a special focus on LLCs, ruled that Greene is qualified to run for re-election, according to the Associated Press. “But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.”

During her nearly day-long testimony, Greene refused to answer or claimed she did not “recall,” countless times, including saying “I don’t recall” if I ever advocated for martial law with President Donald Trump.

“Once Raffensperger makes his decision, either side has 10 days to appeal it in Fulton County Superior Court. Raffensperger is facing a Republican primary challenge on the May 24 ballot after he refused to bend to pressure from Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia,” the AP adds. “Raffensperger has decried the 2021 attack on the Capitol, writing in his book that he found it ‘highly objectionable’ that ‘people are now trying to minimize what happened on January 6.'”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

