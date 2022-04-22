BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I Don’t Recall’ if I Ever Advocated for Martial Law With Trump
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a stunning courtroom moment claimed, under oath, she did not remember if she had ever had a conversation with President Donald Trump or any member of his administration to advocate for martial law – allowing for the possibility that she had.
“Ms. Greene, did you advocate for President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?” the petitioners’ attorney asked.
“I don’t recall,” replied Greene.
“So you’re not denying you did it, you just don’t remember?”
“I don’t remember,” she added.
Question: Did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?
Greene: I do not recall
Question: So you’re not denying you did it?
Greene: I don’t remember pic.twitter.com/T2vNh6Jftt
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
EARLIER:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I Don’t Recall’ a Lot During Testimony – Even to Some Statements She’s on Video Saying
BREAKING NEWS
Listen: Secret Audio of Kevin McCarthy Saying Trump Told Him ‘He Does Have Some Responsibility’ for Jan. 6
As the New York Times reporters who released Thursday’s bombshell audio promised, there is more secretly recorded audio of House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It’s a short clip of McCarthy, who desperately wants to become Speaker of the House after the November election, telling his caucus members that Trump told him “he does bear some responsibility” for the January 6 insurrection.
Thursday night MSNBC released audio of “McCarthy saying that he would call Donald Trump and recommend that he resign in the wake of the January 6th attacks and with a second impeachment looming,” just hours after the Minority Leader denied he had.
“But let me be very clear to all of you and I’ve been very clear to the president,” McCarthy can be heard saying in this new audio (below). “He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he needs to acknowledge that my first one.”
Listen:
In new audio, Kevin McCarthy tells the entire House Republican Conference on Jan. 11, 2021 that he told Trump that he bore responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack and "he told me he does have some responsibility for what happened." pic.twitter.com/N4JSrfb4oQ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 22, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Jr., Who Texted Meadows Ideas to Overturn the Election, to Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
Donald Trump, Jr. the eldest son of the former President, will sit down with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in the “coming days.” His appearance will be voluntary, ABC News reports.
Before the election was called for Joe Biden, Trump Jr. sent desperate text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas on how to overturn the results.
One insisted, “we have operational control” to ensure a second Trump term.
“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. added in a November 5 text. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”
“We have operational control Total leverage,” Trump Jr’s text continued. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”
Legal experts were stunned, with one stating: “The son of a US President plotted to stop the US government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power.”
A former U.S. Attorney called the texts “powerful evidence of fraud.”
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Kimberly Guilfoyle have all been interviewed by the Committee as well. Guilfoyle met with the Committee for a second time this week.
The Committee is expected to hold publicly-televised hearings as soon as next month.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rated ‘Unqualified’ Kills Mask Mandate for Planes and Trains After Lawsuit Against CDC Cited Panic Attacks
A federal judge nominated by Donald Trump but rated “unqualified” at the time by the American Bar Association just killed the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation, including planes, trains, and buses.
U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida on Monday, ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its legal authority, NBC News reports, when the mandate was put into place in February of 2021.
Ana Carolina Daza, Sarah Pope, and the Health Freedom Defense Fund challenged the mandate.
“Daza said her anxiety should qualify as a medical exemption to the CDC rule, while Pope said the ‘constricted breathing from wearing a mask’ exacerbated her panic attacks.”
Judge Mizelle, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society was nominated for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench at the age of 33 by then-President Donald Trump in 2020. Democrats walked out of theSenate Judiciary Committee’s hearing in protest, giving her a unanimous 12-0 vote.
The American Bar Association that year rated Mizelle “not qualified” to join the federal judiciary, citing her “insufficient experience.”
The ABA “says federal judicial nominees ordinarily should have at least 12 years of practice experience and ‘substantial courtroom and trial experience as a lawyer or trial judge is important,'” according to the ABA Journal.
“Since her admission to the bar Ms. Mizelle has not tried a case, civil or criminal, as lead or co-counsel.”
Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) both praised her nomination.
