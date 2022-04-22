Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I Don’t Recall’ if I Ever Advocated for Martial Law With Trump

As the New York Times reporters who released Thursday’s bombshell audio promised, there is more secretly recorded audio of House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It’s a short clip of McCarthy, who desperately wants to become Speaker of the House after the November election, telling his caucus members that Trump told him “he does bear some responsibility” for the January 6 insurrection.

Thursday night MSNBC released audio of “McCarthy saying that he would call Donald Trump and recommend that he resign in the wake of the January 6th attacks and with a second impeachment looming,” just hours after the Minority Leader denied he had.

“But let me be very clear to all of you and I’ve been very clear to the president,” McCarthy can be heard saying in this new audio (below). “He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he needs to acknowledge that my first one.”

Listen: