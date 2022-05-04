BREAKING NEWS
Listen: McCarthy Discusses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office Days After Insurrection – Says It ‘Takes Too Long’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from the presidency just two days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The top House Republican, in a call with his leadership, rejected that path, lamenting it would take too long.
On the January 8 call an aide tells McCarthy, “I think the options that have been cited by the Democrats so far are the 25th Amendment, which is not exactly an elegant solution here,” CNN reports.
“That takes too long too. It could go back to the House, right?” McCarthy replies.
“Correct. If the President were to submit a letter overruling the Cabinet and the vice president, two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate to overrule the President. So it’s kind of an armful,” the aide agrees.
McCarthy discussing impeachment and the 25th Amendment pic.twitter.com/JbVvZNWD8Y
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
McCarthy, as has been previously reported, also criticized Trump on the call, saying, “What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong.”
In a rare moment of actual leadership, McCarthy also said he wanted a “smooth transition” of the presidency.
“I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues the fight even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the President to meet with Biden; that’s not going to happen,” McCarthy said. “I want to see about us meeting with Biden, sitting down, make a smooth transition to show that, and continue to keep those statements going.”
CNN published the audio from a New York Times report.
McCarthy: What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong pic.twitter.com/wyyXVyVdrX
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Chief Justice Roberts: Yes, Leaked Opinion Overturning Roe Is ‘Authentic’ – Claims It ‘Does Not Represent a Decision’
Chief Justice John Roberts has finally responded to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that completely and entirely overturns Roe v. Wade: Yes, it is “authentic.”
“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the Court reads.
Denouncing the leak as “a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts says he has ordered an investigation.
But he also presumes to know why the draft opinion was leaked, which is a potentially erroneous position.
“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”
The full statement:
from Chief Justice Roberts: pic.twitter.com/XV16MSEjYU
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 3, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Calls on Congress to Pass Legislation Making Right to Abortion Federal Law
President Joe Biden says abortion is a “fundamental” right and is calling on Congress to pass legislation to codify that right into federal law, following a report that the Supreme Court has already voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House Tuesday morning.
He says, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”
That statement is consistent with one he made before he was elected President, promising to codify the right to abortion into law.
Today’s decision reaffirmed that states can’t put in place laws that unduly burden a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions—but the fight isn’t over. As President, I’ll codify Roe v. Wade and protect a woman’s constitutional right to choose. https://t.co/qFrH8hFst8
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2020
President Biden noted his administration has “argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade.”
We said that Roe is based on “a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions.”
BREAKING NEWS
Bombshell Report Claims SCOTUS Has Voted To Completely Overturn Roe v Wade
A bombshell report from Politico claims the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, and that news organization also claims it has seen the first draft of the ruling, which it says was drafted by Justice Alito.
“The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,’ Alito writes,” Politico’s reports.
If true, abortion would no longer be considered a constitutional right, and other rights, especially same-sex marriage, are expected to be overturned as well by the uber-conservative Court.
It is all but unprecedented that a leak has come out of the Supreme Court.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Court is expected to hand down its decision in June, which would lead at least 26 states to immediately ban abortion in full, experts have said.
On MSNBC Politico’s Josh Gerstein says they are “very confident” the document they obtained is legitimate. MSNBC later reported four former SCOTUS clerks say the document appears to be a legitimate work product of the Court.
Politico has published a full copy of what it says is the draft opinion.
UPDATE – MSNBC’s report:
LIVE on MSNBC: @Maddow leads continuing coverage following Politico report on what it says is an initial draft majority opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/JgeWOLp7wS
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 3, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
