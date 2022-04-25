Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s testimony before a judge last Friday was so filled with claims of memory lapse that the hashtag “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended. On Monday in a bombshell report, CNN reveals Greene did, contrary to her inability to “recall,” discuss martial law with a Trump administration official after the insurrection on January 6.

CNN snagged over 2000 texts between then-White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and a slew of GOP members of Congress and reporters, including the Republican representative from Georgia.

“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text just three days before Je Biden was to be sworn in as President, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”

“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Below is the transcript from Friday’s court hearing, via Yahoo News, in which Greene was asked about advocating for martial law with Trump or his chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She did not recall, but the above text proves that she did:

– OK. Miss Greene, did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.

– So you’re not denying you did it, you just don’t remember.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.

– Prior to the inauguration in 2021, did you advocate for martial law with the President of the United States–

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.

– –President Trump?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: The question was whether prior to the inauguration of Joe Biden, Ms. Greene, whether you ever advocated for martial law to be imposed in a conversation with the Chief of Staff of the then President of the United States, Mr. Trump.

– You can answer the question.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.

– Did you ever advocate for martial law prior to the inauguration of Mr. Biden with any member of the White House staff that was part of the Trump administration?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.

– Are you aware of any other Congressional– elected Congressional representatives advocating for martial law to stop the peaceful transfer of power before the inauguration of Mr. Biden?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.