STOCHASTIC TERRORISM
Michigan Lawmaker Sending Texts Claiming ‘Your Child’s Gender Reassignment Surgery Has Been Booked’: Report
A Michigan state lawmaker who is running for Congress is reportedly sending out texts that read: “CONFIRMED, your child’s gender reassignment surgery has been booked.”
“If you have any issues with this operation, please view the objectives of Biden’s National Transgender Strategy here,” the texts also state, according to a screenshot, with a link to a Republican fundraising site.
The texts are being sent by Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, who is also running for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District, Michigan Advance reports, breaking the story.
Barrett’s fundraising page reads: “STOP BIDEN FROM DOING THIS TO OUR KIDS!”
“President Biden is forcing 5-year-olds to learn about gender reassignment surgeries, gender identities, and other radical ideas. Every American needs to step up TODAY and stop this sick and twisted ideology from poisoning our children. If we fail, our children are doomed.”
These messages urging recurring donations also appear on Barrett’s fundraising page:
None of these messages are true.
It is unknown if they violate any state or federal laws.
Michigan Advance adds that “Barrett’s original fundraising appeal came via text and appeared to be an appointment confirmation for ‘Your Child’ to receive ‘Gender Reassignment Surgery Tomorrow at 9 AM.’ It then asks, ‘If you would like to CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies, please sign your name NOW.'”
Since late last year conservatives have been increasingly attacking the LGBTQ community, including using false claims that LGBTQ people are “groomers,” or “grooming” children for sex.
Barrett’s fundraising appeal is among the worst attack yet on the safety and security of LGBTQ people but in line with one from another Michigan state Senator, Lana Theis, attacking Democratic state Senator Mallory McMorrow. Morrow made national headlines with a speech from the Senate floor pushing back against Theis’ baseless claims.
