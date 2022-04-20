HEROIC ACTS
Watch: Democratic State Senator’s Viral Speech Destroying GOP Lawmaker Who Baselessly Called Her a ‘Groomer’ (Full Text)
Democratic state Senator Mallory McMorrow blasted the Republican lawmaker who baselessly called her a groomer who supports pedophilia by proving that she’s the better person – and by providing the way to respond to the right’s hateful lies.
Her speech on the Michigan Senate floor decimating state Senator Lana Theis has gone viral, making local and national headlines, and appearing on national television.
“We have to push back against hateful garbage,” Sen. McMorrow said on MSNBC Wednesday morning. “This moment is going to require straight white suburban Christian moms to stand up and get uncomfortable and say, ‘this is not OK.'” And then she called Sen. Theis “a coward” for not even looking her in the face.
Here’s her speech, including the full text:
Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community…in a fundraising email, for herself.
Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won’t. pic.twitter.com/jL5GU42bTv
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 19, 2022
I didn’t expect to wake up yesterday to the news that the Senator from the 22nd district [Lana Theis] had, overnight, accused me by name, of grooming and sexualizing children in an email fundraising for herself. So I sat on it for a while wondering, “Why me?”
And then I realized: because I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. Because you can’t claim that you’re targeting marginalized kids in the name of “parental rights” if another parent is standing up to say “no.”
So then what?
So you dehumanize and marginalize ME. You say I’m one of THEM. You say she’s a groomer, she supports pedophilia, she wants children to believe they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they’re white.
Well here’s a little bit of background about who I really am.
Growing up my family was active in our church. I sang in the choir. My mom taught CCD. One day, our priest called a meeting with my mom and told her that she was not living up to the church’s expectations and that she was disappointing. My mom asked why. Among other reasons he was told it was because she was divorced, and because the priest didn’t see her at mass every Sunday.
So where was my mom on Sundays?
She was at the soup kitchen. With me.
My mom taught me at a very young age that Christianity and faith was about being a part of a community, about recognizing our privilege and blessings and doing what we can to be of service to others – especially people who were marginalized, targeted, and who had less, often unfairly.
I learned that service was far more important than performative nonsense like being seen in the same pew every Sunday or writing “Christian” in your Twitter bio and using that as a shield to target and marginalize already-marginalized people.
I also stand on the shoulders of people like Father Ted Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame, who was active in the civil rights movement, who recognized his power and privilege as a white man, a faith leader, and the head of an influential and well-respected institution – and who saw Black people in this country being targeted and discriminated against and beaten, and reached out and locked arms with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he was alive, when it was unpopular and risky, and marching with them to say, “We got you.” To offer protection and service and allyship, to try to right wrongs and fix the injustice in the world.
So who am I? I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means that children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense.
No child alive today is responsible for slavery. No one in this room is responsible for slavery.
But each and every single one of us bears responsibility for writing the next chapter of history. Each and every single one of us decides what happens next, and how WE respond to history and the world around us.
We are not responsible for the past. We also cannot change the past. We can’t pretend that it didn’t happen, or deny people their very right to exist.
I am a straight white married suburban Christian mom.
I want my daughter to know that she is loved, supported, and seen for whoever she becomes. I want her to be curious, empathetic, and kind.
People who are different are not the reason that our roads are in bad shape after decades of disinvestment, that healthcare costs are too high, or that teachers are leaving the profession.
I want every child in this state to feel seen, heard, and supported, not marginalized and targeted because they are not straight, white, and Christian.
We cannot let hateful people tell you otherwise to scapegoat and deflect from the fact that they’re not doing anything to fix the real issues that impact people’s lives.
I know that hate will only win if people like me stand by and let it happen.
So I want to be very clear right now:
Call me whatever you want. I hope you brought in a few dollars. I hope it made you sleep good last night.
I know who I am. I know what faith and service means, and what it calls for in this moment.
We will not let hate win.
Kavanaugh Attempted Rape Accuser Christine Ford Willing to Testify Before Senators: Lawyer
The attorney for Christine Ford, who has now gone public with accusations of attempted sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said on Monday that her client is willing to testify publicly.
During an interview on NBC’s “Today,” attorney Debra Katz said that Ford will testify in public before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her encounter with Kavanaugh, whom she claims tried to rape her when they were both in high school.
“She clearly considers this an attempted rape,” Katz said. “She believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Brett Kavanaugh, she would’ve been raped.”
However, Katz said that no one has so far asked her to testify before the Senate about Kavanaugh.
Katz went on to say that her client is willing to go public despite the major toll it will likely take on her and her family.
“Yesterday was quite a roller coaster,” Katz explained. “There was a great deal of support that came her way, but there was also the kind of threatening behavior that she feared most by coming forward.”
“Is your client willing to testify before the Judiciary Committee publicly and tell this story?” –@savannahguthrie
“She is. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth.” -Debra Katz, attorney for Kavanaugh accuser pic.twitter.com/V3BRF43nGK
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018
Image: Screenshot via YouTube
Under Threat of Expulsion Cory Booker Says He Is Releasing Confidential Kavanaugh Email GOP Tried to Hide
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) Thursday morning announced he is releasing a confidential email from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh the GOP has tried to hide from the Judiciary Committee and the American public. By doing so he is opening himself up to expulsion from the Senate, he acknowledged.
Senator Booker characterized the email as being about racial profiling.
The Judiciary Committee has allowed a private attorney who once worked for Kavanaugh and currently represents several current or former Trump administration officials to determine whether or not Kavanaugh’s documents are to be classified as “committee confidential,” meaning they cannot be seen by the Senators, or released to the public.
Some of these documents are being claimed by Republicans, including the private attorney, Bill Burke, to be “confidential” because they relate to national security, related to the Bush administration.
Senator Booker says they have nothing to do with national security.
“I openly accept the consequences. I am releasing it to expose that emails being withheld have nothing to do the national security.”
“I recognize it comes with the penalty of expulsion from the Senate,” Senator Booker told the committee.
Watch:
Day 3 of Kavanaugh hearing begins w/@CoryBooker vowing to release confidential Kavanaugh emails — even if it means he’s ejected from the Senate!
“I openly accept the consequences. I am releasing it to expose that emails being withheld have nothing to do the national security.” pic.twitter.com/bFtwg2tGx0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2018
UPDATE:
Minutes later, Sen. Booker told Republican Senators, “Bring the charges.”
All Democrats on the Judiciary Committee say they are willing to face expulsion over the Republicans’ hiding of documents.
‘It’s a Garbage Book and You’re a Garbage Person’: Sean Spicer Had a Book Signing. It Didn’t Go Well.
Sean Spicer had a book signing in New York City Wednesday evening. It didn’t go well.
As video posted by ThinkProgress journalist Aaron Rupar shows, the disgraced former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump was mercilessly heckled and it was all caught on tape.
“Hey Sean, you’re a real piece of garbage and I hope you look around and see all these empty seats,” the man shouted inside the historic Union Square Barnes & Noble. “And I hope you realize in even in New York City, people will not come and pay money to hear you speak.”
“It’s a garbage book and you’re a garbage person,” he continued shouting, as security removed him. “You lied as press secretary. Now you’re lying in your book.”
A source in Brooklyn sent me this video of Sean Spicer getting heckled at a book signing in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/gDHLL95zui
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018
Spicer’s book, “The Briefing,” has been hit was negative reviews and called out for basic factual errors.
The heckler is not the only person giving Spicer a hard time.
On Tuesday a BBC News anchor in a lengthy interview pummeled Spicer, accurately charging that he “corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with” Donald Trump’s “lies.”
“You played with the truth, you led us down a dangerous path,” the BBC’s Emily Maitlis also told Spicer, who apparently was not prepared for the confrontation.
