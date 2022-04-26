BREAKING NEWS
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
Once again U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) allegedly took a gun to the airport. And once again he was cited by law enforcement.
The far-right North Carolina Republican “was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning,” WSOC-TV9 reports.
It appears the gun may have been loaded.
“A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows a loaded Staccato C2 was recovered at Charlotte Douglas Tuesday morning.”
Last year in February a 9-millimeter gun was also found in Cawthorn’s carryon. He did not face any criminal charges then. It is not clear he will face any charges this time either.
Cawthorn claimed he was carrying during the January 6 insurrection as well.
One of the WSOC reporters posted this photo:
BREAKING: Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun this morning at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, three sources tell @StolpWSOC9, @JPaulWSOC9 and me. More to come #ncpol @wsoctv https://t.co/b2tpYRX10q
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s testimony before a judge last Friday was so filled with claims of memory lapse that the hashtag “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended. On Monday in a bombshell report, CNN reveals Greene did, contrary to her inability to “recall,” discuss martial law with a Trump administration official after the insurrection on January 6.
CNN snagged over 2000 texts between then-White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and a slew of GOP members of Congress and reporters, including the Republican representative from Georgia.
“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text just three days before Je Biden was to be sworn in as President, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”
“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”
Below is the transcript from Friday’s court hearing, via Yahoo News, in which Greene was asked about advocating for martial law with Trump or his chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She did not recall, but the above text proves that she did:
– OK. Miss Greene, did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– So you’re not denying you did it, you just don’t remember.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.
– Prior to the inauguration in 2021, did you advocate for martial law with the President of the United States–
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– –President Trump?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: The question was whether prior to the inauguration of Joe Biden, Ms. Greene, whether you ever advocated for martial law to be imposed in a conversation with the Chief of Staff of the then President of the United States, Mr. Trump.
– You can answer the question.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– Did you ever advocate for martial law prior to the inauguration of Mr. Biden with any member of the White House staff that was part of the Trump administration?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– Are you aware of any other Congressional– elected Congressional representatives advocating for martial law to stop the peaceful transfer of power before the inauguration of Mr. Biden?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.
BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I Don’t Recall’ if I Ever Advocated for Martial Law With Trump
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a stunning courtroom moment claimed, under oath, she did not remember if she had ever had a conversation with President Donald Trump or any member of his administration to advocate for martial law – allowing for the possibility that she had.
“Ms. Greene, did you advocate for President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?” the petitioners’ attorney asked.
“I don’t recall,” replied Greene.
“So you’re not denying you did it, you just don’t remember?”
“I don’t remember,” she added.
Question: Did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?
Greene: I do not recall
Question: So you’re not denying you did it?
Greene: I don’t remember pic.twitter.com/T2vNh6Jftt
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
EARLIER:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I Don’t Recall’ a Lot During Testimony – Even to Some Statements She’s on Video Saying
BREAKING NEWS
Listen: Secret Audio of Kevin McCarthy Saying Trump Told Him ‘He Does Have Some Responsibility’ for Jan. 6
As the New York Times reporters who released Thursday’s bombshell audio promised, there is more secretly recorded audio of House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It’s a short clip of McCarthy, who desperately wants to become Speaker of the House after the November election, telling his caucus members that Trump told him “he does bear some responsibility” for the January 6 insurrection.
Thursday night MSNBC released audio of “McCarthy saying that he would call Donald Trump and recommend that he resign in the wake of the January 6th attacks and with a second impeachment looming,” just hours after the Minority Leader denied he had.
“But let me be very clear to all of you and I’ve been very clear to the president,” McCarthy can be heard saying in this new audio (below). “He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he needs to acknowledge that my first one.”
Listen:
In new audio, Kevin McCarthy tells the entire House Republican Conference on Jan. 11, 2021 that he told Trump that he bore responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack and "he told me he does have some responsibility for what happened." pic.twitter.com/N4JSrfb4oQ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 22, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Megyn Kelly: I Have a Lot of Gay and Lesbian Friends
- DERELICTION OF DUTY2 days ago
‘Not My Job’: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt Defends His Vote Against Convicting Trump for Jan. 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
- CRIME23 hours ago
Homophobic Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years After Allegedly Throwing Anti-Gay Slurs and a Phone at Flight Attendant: Report
- News1 day ago
‘On His Knees’: Conservative Explains That Trump Has Kevin McCarthy Exactly Where He Wants Him
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
- 'CLASS OF VOTERS'1 day ago
Watch: 2024 Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis Says ‘Cause for Concern Cause’ With Democrats Moving to Florida
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network